    Kennedy Holmes to sing national anthem Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway

    Kennedy Holmes

    15-year-old St. Louis native appeared on NBC’s The Voice

    August 25, 2020, St. Louis Region – Kennedy Holmes will sing the national anthem prior to Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series races during Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

    The 15-year-old St. Louis native made her stage performing debut at age 10, as Little Inez in The Muny’s 2015 production of Hairspray. Since then, she has remained a local theatre constant with several additional performances at The Muny, Stages and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. She has also been a member of The Muny Kids and STAGES Performing Arts Academy Triple Threats programs. Holmes has performed in numerous local and national events as both a singer and stage performer.

    Most recently, Kennedy earned global acclaim with a breakout performance of Adele’s “Turning Tables,” headlining Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice. Throughout a magical run to the finals of the season, audiences and coaches Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine marveled at Holmes’ talent calling her, “Quite possibly the greatest singer to appear on the show.” Ellen DeGeneres marveled Kennedy saying simply, “This girl is incredible.”

    Offstage, Kennedy is an eighth-grade student at John Burroughs School in St. Louis. She enjoys volleyball, gymnastics and spending time with her friends and family – including her mom, dad, older brother and sister.

    A true triple threat, Kennedy hopes to pursue a multi-faceted career on stage, screen and in studio but most of all she hopes to inspire. “I want everyone in the world to know, especially young girls like me, that anything and everything is possible. I’ve been incredibly blessed by my experiences and I’m going to use that to be the best that I can be.”

    World Wide Technology Raceway

    Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend schedule

     SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

    7: 30 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

    9:15 a.m. – Indy Pro 2000 Series practice.

    10 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series practice.

    11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying.

    1 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 race (55 laps or 50 minutes)

    2:25 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 opening ceremonies begin

    2:40 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (200 laps, 250 miles)

    5:15 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150

     

    SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

    7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open

    9 a.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons on track

    10:30 a.m. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series opening ceremonies begin

    11 a.m. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps, 200 miles)

    2:25 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 opening ceremonies begin

    2:40 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (200 laps, 250 miles)

    Schedule subject to change.

     

    For tickets or additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

     

    About World Wide Technology Raceway

    World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.

