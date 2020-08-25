More
    Knoxville Raceway Cancels Remainder of 2020 Racing Season

    Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IA (August 24, 2020) – The Marion County Fair Association, in cooperation with Knoxville Raceway, has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2020 racing season.

    “The health and safety of our fans, competitors and employees is our top priority,” said Brian Bailey, Marion County Fair Association President. “Several individuals tested positive for COVID-19 following our most recent race. In light of that information, we feel that returning to racing this weekend would be premature. Additionally, a large-scale event like the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals won’t be in the best interests of the track or the community at this time.

    “None of us like to see the race season end this way, but we’re confident this is the right decision for all parties.”

    The following events will be affected by this decision:

    • August 28 – Busch Light Night
    • August 29 – Iowa Corn Growers Association Districts 5 & 9 Night
    • September 17-19 – Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals
    • September 25 – Knoxville Championship Series
    • September 26 – Knoxville Hospital & Clinics/Slideways Night

     

    Tickets and camping for the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals will be automatically refunded.

     

    For questions regarding refunds on suites, season camping, season tickets and season parking, please call the ticket office at 641-842-5431.

     

    The 2021 Knoxville Raceway season is scheduled to begin with the Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener on Saturday, April 17, 2021

