    Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

    Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA

    (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday, September 5/6 with a huge doubleheader of action. Saturday, September 5 will feature the ARCA Menards Series in the Zinsser SmartCoat 200, while Sunday, September 6 action will be filled with the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS in addition to the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance. Online sales for grandstands, wildside tier parking, and pit passes are set to begin Tuesday afternoon, August 25 at 2:00 PM Central.

    The weekend of action was just announced last week, bringing drivers from all across the country. The event is a promotion of Track Enterprises, the company that promoted the May 30 “Show Me State Showdown”. That night of action featured three divisions of the Champion Racing Association which resulted in highly contested features and great entertainment. The September 5/6 show should also bring fans to their feet.

    Online sales are set to begin Tuesday afternoon, August 25 at 2:00 PM Central for 2-day discount grandstand tickets in addition to wildside tier parking and pit passes. Saturday only and Sunday only tickets, pit passes, and wildside parking options will also be available.

    Race fans have already started flocking to Central Missouri Menards stores for discount grandstand tickets for the ARCA Menards Series event. Fans can Save Big Money at Menards on Saturday only grandstand seating. Grandstand tickets for the ARCA Menards Series event are just $20 each by purchasing them in store.

    For more detailed information and to order tickets, wildside parking, and pit passes, visit www.trackenterprises.com.

    About Track Enterprises:

    Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the ARCA Menards Series, USAC Racing, Dirtcar UMP, World Of Outlaws, All Star Sprints, POWRi Racing, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CRA, Southern Super Series, and more.  The company also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, the Terre Haute Action Track, and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

    For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com, like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TrackEnterprises, or call the office at 217-764-3200.

