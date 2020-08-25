More
    POWRi WAR Arranges for Illinois and Missouri Track Battle

    Belleville, IL. (08/14/2020) Back by popular demand, a Border WAR will once again wage on the racing surfaces of Illinois and Missouri. Back to back nights of action on Friday, August 28th and Saturday, August 29th with the POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will see competition from Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois first, then the WAR head’s to Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri to complete the battle.

    With both Friday and Saturday’s feature event’s paying $2000 to win, excitement has been added this season as Super Clean has put a $500 bonus on the line for any driver able to win both night’s feature event after traveling across the Interstate 70 corridor. This Saturday night event at Valley Speedway will be the annual Helm Memorial making the event even more special.

    The last visit to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, Korey Weyant would add to his all-time career win record of fourteen league victories. So far this season with POWRi WAR at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri there have been three separate winners in the three various showings. Mario Clouser, Shane Cottle, and Riley Kreisel have all garnered feature wins this year at Valley.

    Last year with POWRi WAR Riley Kreisel #91 would all-but solidify his back-to-back championship title by winning the weekend of Border WAR racing. First picking up the feature victory at Belle-Clair Speedway on Friday night then again, the next night winning at St. Francois County Raceway. With different tracks on the schedule this year, will any driver take home the Super Clean Bonus?

    Friday, August 28th at Tri-City Speedway and Saturday, August 29th at Valley Speedway with the POWRI Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League. Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

    Tri-City Speedway Times:

    Pits Gates Open – 4:00pm

    Grand Stands Open – 5:30pm

    Registration 4-6pm

    Drivers Meeting – 6:15pm

    Hot Laps – 7pm

     

    Valley Speedway:

    Pit Gates Open – 2pm

    Grands Stands Open – 6pm

    Registration – 3-5:45pm

    Drivers Meeting -6pm

    Hot Laps – 6:30pm

     

    Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

