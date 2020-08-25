More
    Sheppard Doubles Down in World of Outlaws PA Swing

    Brandon Sheppard celebrated his second win of 2020 at Williams Grove Speedway (Cameron Neveu Photo)

    Lucas Oil Tripleheader at Port Royal Up Next

    SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/24/20) – Brandon Sheppard left the Keystone state with pair of World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series victories over the weekend.

    Sheppard drove the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis House Car to dominating performances at Lincoln Speedway on Thursday and Williams Grove Speedway on Friday.

    Rocket1 was one of 38 entries to kick off the WoO Pennsylvania swing at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa. Thursday. After winning his heat race, Sheppard drew the second starting spot Billy Vacek and Huey Wilcoxon Memorial main event.

    Controlling all 50 laps of $12,000-to-win feature, Brandon charged to his 12th WoO win of the season. Rick Eckert, Ricky Weiss, Cade Dillard, and Chase Junghans rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

    “This was a really fun track, Lincoln Speedway puts one heck of a race,” Sheppard commented in victory lane. “I could race every day of the week right now if they’d let me. This thing is so much fun to drive. We’ve just been so good, it’s hard to miss any of these races. I’m glad to be back out here on tour, especially at new places like this. I had never been here before, so I like checking new tracks off my list.”

    In a field of 39 WoO Late Models at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa Friday, Brandon once again picked up a heat race victory and drew the second slot for the 40-lap feature.

    Taking full advantage of his outside front-row starting position, Sheppard overtook polesitter Cade Dillard on the opening lap and went on to claim another dominating flag-to-flag victory. Crossing the finish line ahead of Gregg Satterlee, Rick Eckert, Mason Zeigler, and Gene Knaub, Brandon earned $10,000 for his 68th career WoO victory.

    “I really love this race track,” Sheppard fondly noted after his second win of 2020 at Williams Grove. “This is just such a legendary place. I always dreamed of coming here as a kid, so to come here and race this Rocket house car and win the way we do, it’s special to me. This car has just been phenomenal, I can’t thank all my guys and our sponsors enough. This ride has been unbelievable. We’re gonna ride this streak out as long as we can.”

    At Eriez Speedway on Saturday, 34 competitors registered for the final night of the WoO Pennsylvania swing. Brandon set QuickTime in qualifying group before charging to another heat race win, sending him to the redraw. Drawing the fourth starting spot for the $10,000 feature, Sheppard ran as high as second at times in the 50-lapper before crossing the finish line in third behind Dennis Erb Jr. and Boom Briggs. Ashton Winger and Alex Ferree completed the Top-5.

    Rocket1 Racing continues to lead the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

    This weekend – August 27-29 – Rocket1 will return to the Keystone state for a tripleheader with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Port Royal Speedway. The weekend consists of three complete programs at the half-mile oval, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, paying $10,000, $12,000, and $15,000 respectively. To learn more about these events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

    Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

