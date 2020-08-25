Sheppard Doubles Down in World of Outlaws PA Swing

Lucas Oil Tripleheader at Port Royal Up Next

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/24/20) – Brandon Sheppard left the Keystone state with pair of World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series victories over the weekend.

Sheppard drove the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis House Car to dominating performances at Lincoln Speedway on Thursday and Williams Grove Speedway on Friday.

Rocket1 was one of 38 entries to kick off the WoO Pennsylvania swing at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa. Thursday. After winning his heat race, Sheppard drew the second starting spot Billy Vacek and Huey Wilcoxon Memorial main event.

Controlling all 50 laps of $12,000-to-win feature, Brandon charged to his 12th WoO win of the season. Rick Eckert, Ricky Weiss, Cade Dillard, and Chase Junghans rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

“This was a really fun track, Lincoln Speedway puts one heck of a race,” Sheppard commented in victory lane. “I could race every day of the week right now if they’d let me. This thing is so much fun to drive. We’ve just been so good, it’s hard to miss any of these races. I’m glad to be back out here on tour, especially at new places like this. I had never been here before, so I like checking new tracks off my list.”

In a field of 39 WoO Late Models at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa Friday, Brandon once again picked up a heat race victory and drew the second slot for the 40-lap feature.

Taking full advantage of his outside front-row starting position, Sheppard overtook polesitter Cade Dillard on the opening lap and went on to claim another dominating flag-to-flag victory. Crossing the finish line ahead of Gregg Satterlee, Rick Eckert, Mason Zeigler, and Gene Knaub, Brandon earned $10,000 for his 68th career WoO victory.

“I really love this race track,” Sheppard fondly noted after his second win of 2020 at Williams Grove. “This is just such a legendary place. I always dreamed of coming here as a kid, so to come here and race this Rocket house car and win the way we do, it’s special to me. This car has just been phenomenal, I can’t thank all my guys and our sponsors enough. This ride has been unbelievable. We’re gonna ride this streak out as long as we can.”

At Eriez Speedway on Saturday, 34 competitors registered for the final night of the WoO Pennsylvania swing. Brandon set QuickTime in qualifying group before charging to another heat race win, sending him to the redraw. Drawing the fourth starting spot for the $10,000 feature, Sheppard ran as high as second at times in the 50-lapper before crossing the finish line in third behind Dennis Erb Jr. and Boom Briggs. Ashton Winger and Alex Ferree completed the Top-5.

Rocket1 Racing continues to lead the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

This weekend – August 27-29 – Rocket1 will return to the Keystone state for a tripleheader with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Port Royal Speedway. The weekend consists of three complete programs at the half-mile oval, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, paying $10,000, $12,000, and $15,000 respectively. To learn more about these events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

