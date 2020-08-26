More
    "Hope for Harlie" Championship Weekend Postponed to Sept. 18-19

    Summit Modified NationalsMORGANTOWN, KY – Aug. 26, 2020 – The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals championship weekend at Cedar Ridge Speedway, originally scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29, has been postponed due to the high chance of rain projected in the area.

    The annual Hope for Harlie event will now be contested Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. Cedar Ridge hosted a successful championship weekend for the Summit Modifieds for the first time in tour history last year, and both parties are looking forward to providing the full two-day event in its entirety again in 2020.

    For all further updates about the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SummerNationals.

