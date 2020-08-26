More
    I-70 Motorsports Park Doubleheader Postponed To 2021

    ODESSA, MO — Aug. 26, 2020 — The grand reopening of I-70 Motorsports Park with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, originally planned for Sept. 11-12, is postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

    “This decision does not come easy from any of us”, said Chris Payne, owner of I-70 Motorsports Park. “Our primary objective for any event is the safety of all involved—that is always the highest concern when planning any large-scale event.”

    After conversations with the Lafayette County Public Health Department in regard to COVID-19 safety, Series and track officials agreed the doubleheader Missouri Outlaws Showdown should be postponed to next year. The new state-of-the-art facility will be able to hold 8,000 fans when The Greatest Show on Dirt returns in 2021.

    “I-70 Motorsports Park, with its design for massive capacity crowds and events, lends itself to be more temperamental to situations like the global crisis we are in currently,” Payne said. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but the priority of events has to be the health of everyone involved. We will finish construction efforts on I-70 Speedway and Central Power Dragway and will be prepared for when we are able to ultimately host our Grand Re-Opening of I-70 Motorsports Park. We are now planning to host this two-day event next spring and a similar event in the fall.”

    Those who purchased a ticket in advance to the I-70 Motorsports Park doubleheader will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards the 2021 event at I-70, this weekend’s event at U.S. 36 Raceway on Sat., Aug. 29 or any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have 30 days to request a face value refund. For more details call 844-DIRT-TIX to speak with a customer service representative about your options.

    A new event will be scheduled in place of the postponed I-70 Motorsports Park event and will be announced at a later time.

