Lucas Dirt Tackles Three Rounds of Rumble by the River at Port Royal

Thursday, August 27th is $10,000-to-win for 30 laps; Friday, August 28th is $12,000-to-win for 40 laps; and 50 laps on Saturday, August 29th that will pay $15,000-to-win. The Lucas Dirt series will be joined by Limited Late Models on Thursday, who will be taking part in a pair twin-20’s – make-up features from earlier in the year, paying $1000 to win each. The Modifieds will be the support division on both Friday and Saturday, competing for $1000 to win in a 20-lap feature event Friday, with a 25-lap feature for a $1500 winner’s pay day on Saturday.
There will be no reserved seating offered and all tickets can be purchased day of at the speedway ticket offices. Regular season reserved seating will be honored for all three days of racing. Camping is available on a first come-first serve basis.
Port Royal Speedway
Phone Number: 717-527-2303
Location: 308 W. 8th St., Port Royal, PA 17082
Directions: Two miles south of US Rt. 322 just off of PA Rt. 75 in Port Royal. Pit entrance on Fourth St., General Admission on Sixth and Eighth St.
Website: www.portroyalspeedway.com
Port Royal Tire Rule: Rumble by the River August 27th-29th
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, Rib (28.5) 1425
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Rumble by the River Round 1, August 27th Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800
Rumble by the River Round 2, August 28th Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
Rumble by the River Round 3, August 29th Event Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,250, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,900, 10. $1,800, 11. $1,700, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,500, 14. $1,450, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,250, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,150, 21. $1,100, 22. $1,050, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
Port Royal Speedway LucasOilRacing.tv air times:
Thursday, August 27th – Rumble by the River Round 1: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)
Friday, August 28th – Rumble by the River Round 2: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)
Saturday, August 29th – Rumble by the River Round 3: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|6200
|$216,800
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|5615
|$155,650
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|5615
|$111,400
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|5540
|$96,075
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|5520
|$101,734
|6
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|5230
|$82,300
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|5195
|$74,782
|8
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|5175
|$76,725
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|4935
|$64,525
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|4795
|$48,475
|11
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|4740
|$78,800
|12
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|4640
|$55,350
|13
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|4325
|$32,075
|14
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|3945
|$27,600