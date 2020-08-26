Lucas Dirt Tackles Three Rounds of Rumble by the River at Port Royal

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series finally returns to Port Royal Speedway for the first time since 2018, after a weather cancellation in 2019 and postponement due to COVID-19, earlier this year. This will be the largest three-day purse in the history of the Port Royal Speedway for the late model division, with a total of $150,000 on the line.

Thursday, August 27th is $10,000-to-win for 30 laps; Friday, August 28th is $12,000-to-win for 40 laps; and 50 laps on Saturday, August 29th that will pay $15,000-to-win. The Lucas Dirt series will be joined by Limited Late Models on Thursday, who will be taking part in a pair twin-20’s – make-up features from earlier in the year, paying $1000 to win each. The Modifieds will be the support division on both Friday and Saturday, competing for $1000 to win in a 20-lap feature event Friday, with a 25-lap feature for a $1500 winner’s pay day on Saturday.

There will be no reserved seating offered and all tickets can be purchased day of at the speedway ticket offices. Regular season reserved seating will be honored for all three days of racing. Camping is available on a first come-first serve basis.

Port Royal Speedway

Phone Number: 717-527-2303

Location: 308 W. 8th St., Port Royal, PA 17082

Directions: Two miles south of US Rt. 322 just off of PA Rt. 75 in Port Royal. Pit entrance on Fourth St., General Admission on Sixth and Eighth St.

Website: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Port Royal Tire Rule: Rumble by the River August 27th-29th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, Rib (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Rumble by the River Round 1, August 27th Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Rumble by the River Round 2, August 28th Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Rumble by the River Round 3, August 29th Event Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,250, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,900, 10. $1,800, 11. $1,700, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,500, 14. $1,450, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,250, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,150, 21. $1,100, 22. $1,050, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Port Royal Speedway LucasOilRacing.tv air times:

Thursday, August 27th – Rumble by the River Round 1: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Friday, August 28th – Rumble by the River Round 2: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Saturday, August 29th – Rumble by the River Round 3: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)



Lucas Oil Point Standings: