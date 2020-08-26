More
    World of Outlaws Late Models Add I-55 on Saturday, October 24 to Schedule

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55MORTON BUILDINGS LATE MODELS MAKING 10TH APPEARANCE IN SERIES HISTORY AT PEVELY, MO. 1/3RD-MILE

    A $10,000-to-win event on Saturday, October 24 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 has been added to the 2020 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series schedule.

    Creating a doubleheader weekend, teams will head over to the Pevely, Mo. 1/3rd-mile following the Friday, October 23 makeup at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway, where the $25,000-to-win Hoosier Dirt Shootout will conclude the night before.

    In nine previous races at I-55, current points leader Brandon Sheppard (2017-18) and four-time series champion Josh Richards (2011, 2013) are the only multi-time winners. Other World of Outlaws victors at I-55 include Billy Moyer Sr., Clint Smith, Shane Clanton, Shannon Babb, and Dennis Erb Jr..

    Tickets for the Saturday, October 24 event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will go on sale soon. Stay tuned to wools.com and @WoOLateModels social media for more information.

    Remaining 2020 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Schedule:
    Friday, September 4 – Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, Ga.)
    Saturday, September 5 – Lancaster Motor Speedway (Lancaster, S.C.)
    Friday, September 25 – Thunder Mountain Speedway (Knox Dale, Pa.)
    Saturday, September 26 – Thunder Mountain Speedway (Knox Dale, Pa.)
    Friday, October 2 – Cherokee Speedway (Gaffney, S.C.)
    Saturday, October 3 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.)
    Friday, October 23 – Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, Ind.) [Hoosier Dirt Shootout Makeup]
    Saturday, October 24 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, Mo.)
    Thursday, November 5 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.)
    Friday, November 6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.)
    Saturday, November 7 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.)

