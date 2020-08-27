More
    Dennis Erb, Jr. Pockets $10,000 in World of Outlaws Win at Eriez Speedway!

    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) A busy three-race weekend in the Keystone State from August 20-22 netted Dennis Erb, Jr. his first official World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series win of the 2020 racing season! In the tripleheader finale on Saturday night at Eriez Speedway in Hammett, Pennsylvania, Dennis stopped the clock second fastest in Group A during the qualifying session prior to securing a heat race triumph. After drawing the pole position for the 50-lap main event, Dennis hounded race leader Boom Briggs for the point and eventually made the winning pass on the 41st circuit. The Carpentersville, Illinois star then went on to lead the final ten laps to record the $10,000 top prize ahead of Briggs, Brandon Sheppard, Ashton Winger, and Alex Ferree!

    Earlier in the triple shot, the #28 team competed for the $12,000 winner’s check on Thursday in the ‘Billy Vacek and Huey Wilcoxon Memorial’ at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania and the $10,000 payday on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Dennis had similar finishes at both ovals, as he ran third in his heat race on both Thursday and Friday prior to placing twelfth in the final finishing order of the 50-lapper at Lincoln and eleventh in the final rundown of the 40-lap Williams Grove contest. Dennis still finds himself sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Pennsylvania tripleheader. Full results can be located online at www.woolms.com.

    “It was a good weekend for us, especially the win Saturday in our first trip to Eriez,” commented Erb, Jr. earlier today via telephone. “We got in a little skirmish at Lincoln and then gave up a top ten run late in the race at Williams Grove, but made up for it big time in the weekend finale. I went with a harder tire than those other guys on the front, so I could steer a little better and charge the corner harder as the race wore on. I have to thank all of my sponsors and product supporters, as well as Heather (Lyne) and everyone that helps out on this car. Hopefully, there are a few more wins in store for us as we continue on with the season!”

    With the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series sitting idle over the upcoming August 28-29 weekend, Dennis will take advantage of the opportunity to race relatively close to home. The MARS Racing Series will sanction a doubleheader weekend at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois. A $5,000 paycheck will be on the line in both the ‘Steve Lance Sr Night’ on Friday and the ‘Illinois State Championship’ race on Saturday. More information on the double-dip in the Land of Lincoln can be accessed by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

    Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

    The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

    Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

    www.DelphCommunications.com

    Tanner English Set to Debut New Car in Rumble by the River at Port Royal
    Tim McCreadie takes Port Royal opener; Larson top 5!

