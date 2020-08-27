More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Jimmy Mars Blasts to Top Five Cedar Lake Showing; Pair of Features...

    Jimmy Mars Blasts to Top Five Cedar Lake Showing; Pair of Features at MTS on tap

    Dirt Late Model News
    (MENOMONIE, WISCONSIN) Mars Racing entered a pair of $5,000 to win shootouts at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin and Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin over the August 21-22 weekend. On Friday night in the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ at MTS, Jimmy Mars placed fourth in his heat race and was scheduled to roll off from the inside of the sixth row in the 40-lap main event. However, Mother Nature intervened and the rain showers pushed back the feature until Friday, August 28.

    At Cedar Lake on Saturday evening, Jimmy ran eighth in his loaded heat race and fifth in the B-Main, but later put on a show during the headliner to pass sixteen competitors en route to a strong fifth place effort. At the checkers, the Menomonie, Wisconsin star trailed only winner James Giossi, Darrell Nelson, A.J. Diemel, and John Kaanta. Complete results from CLS can be viewed online at www.cedarlakespeedway.com.

    The #28 team will return to Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Friday, August 28 to conclude the rain-postponed ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ Not only will a $5,000 top prize be on the line in the 40-lap make-up race, but another show for the Late Models has been added to the card for tomorrow evening at the Fountain City, Wisconsin oval. Jimmy will vie for the $2,000 winner’s check in the complete program added this week by track officials. More information on these races can be found online at www.mississippithunder.com.

    The Mars Racing team would like to thank all of their 2020 marketing partners including: Veit & Company, Inc., Vonco, Deppe Enterprises, T.L. Sinz Plumbing, Keyes Chevytown, ARMI Contractors, Baileigh Industrial, Mid-States Equipment & Hydraulics, Quality Freight Rate, S&S Transport, MB Customs Race Cars, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Joe Provo Racewear, Joe Signs, Graveyard Auto, VP Racing Fuels, Tim’s Automotive Machine, CMD Shocks, Integra Racing Shocks, Swift Springs, Wilwood Engineering, Wiles Driveshafts, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Speedwerx, FK Rod Ends, Delph Communications, Sweet MFG., Allstar Performance, Peterson Fluid Systems, Champ Pans, and Performance Bodies.

    About Veit & Company, Inc.:
    Veit is among the most respected specialty contracting companies in the nation. Our company has earned recognition for undertaking large, complex projects, fostering innovation, embracing emerging technologies, and making a difference for our clients, employees, and community. With more than 700 employees and an unmatched commitment to safety, Veit is on-site and on task at many of the most critical points of a commercial, municipal, or industrial construction projects. Specialty contracting services include earthwork, foundations, demolition, underground utilities, hydraulic dredging, commercial diving, industrial cleaning and more. Veit serves both private and public sector clients, including academic and medical facilities, public recreational centers, commercial and retail development, power, gas, and oil industry, transportation, and the manufacturing industry. Given Veit’s diverse workforce, specialized equipment, and problem-solving essentials as well as unsurpassed safety record, Veit ranks as one of the highest value specialty contracting providers in the Midwest. Learn more at www.veitusa.com.

     

    About Vonco:
    Vonco is your solid waste disposal company that is committed to recycling and can provide multiple disposal solutions at one location. Our waste campuses are integrated solid waste processing facilities incorporating sustainable environmental practices for construction, demolition, and industrial waste. Our commitment to service and environmental stewardship is unwavering, and our innovative approach to solid waste processing assures you that your waste will be disposed of responsibly and economically. Learn more at www.voncousa.com.

     

    Keep up all year long with all of the latest news and information concerning the Mars Racing team at www.JimmyMarsRacing.com.

     

    Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

    www.DelphCommunications.com

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Jimmy Mars Streaks to Runner-Up at Plymouth; Trio of WOOLMS Shows Ahead
    2. Jimmy Mars Back in Victory Lane at Cedar Lake; Another Local Doubleheader Ahead!
    3. Jimmy Mars Steady in Summer Nationals Stop at Cedar Lake Speedway
    4. Jimmy Mars Enters Pair of Lucas Oil Events; Eyes Red Cedar Opener Tomorrow
    5. Jimmy Mars Bags Three Feature Wins at Cedar Lake; Third in 50k USA Nationals!
    6. Jimmy Mars Runner-Up in Budweiser 50; Eyes Fountain City and Cedar Lake
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Huge Discounts Available On ARCA/NASCAR/IndyCar Tickets For This Weekend

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    St. Louis Area Menards Stores Selling WWT Raceway Tickets Madison, Ill. (August 28, 2020) – Advance discount tickets for this weekend’s racing at World Wide...
    Read more

    Macon Speedway Ready For Another Night Of Great Entertainment

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Macon, IL) It has turned out to be an outstanding 2020 racing season at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. The 1/5-mile high banked dirt...
    Read more

    Cummins Clutches Smackdown Night #1 at Kokomo

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Kokomo, Indiana (August 27, 2020).........Without a caution on the aborted initial start of Thursday night's feature at Kokomo Speedway,...
    Read more

    Tim McCreadie takes Port Royal opener; Larson top 5!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PORT ROYAL, PA (August 27, 2020) - Tim McCreadie led wire-to-wire on Thursday Night at Port Royal Speedway to score his fifth Lucas Oil Late...
    Read more
    Previous articleStreet Stock Showdown and Season Championships Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!
    Next articleTanner English Set to Debut New Car in Rumble by the River at Port Royal

    Related articles

    Tim McCreadie takes Port Royal opener; Larson top 5!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PORT ROYAL, PA (August 27, 2020) - Tim McCreadie led wire-to-wire on Thursday Night at Port Royal Speedway to score his fifth Lucas Oil Late...
    Read more

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Pockets $10,000 in World of Outlaws Win at Eriez Speedway!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) A busy three-race weekend in the Keystone State from August 20-22 netted Dennis Erb, Jr. his first official World of Outlaws Morton...
    Read more

    Tanner English Set to Debut New Car in Rumble by the River at Port Royal

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English and Riggs Motorsports made their way to Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove, Arkansas over the August 20-22 weekend...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Jimmy Mars Streaks to Runner-Up at Plymouth; Trio of WOOLMS Shows Ahead
    2. Jimmy Mars Back in Victory Lane at Cedar Lake; Another Local Doubleheader Ahead!
    3. Jimmy Mars Steady in Summer Nationals Stop at Cedar Lake Speedway
    4. Jimmy Mars Enters Pair of Lucas Oil Events; Eyes Red Cedar Opener Tomorrow
    5. Jimmy Mars Bags Three Feature Wins at Cedar Lake; Third in 50k USA Nationals!
    6. Jimmy Mars Runner-Up in Budweiser 50; Eyes Fountain City and Cedar Lake

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

    Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
    Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
    Read more

    Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
    Read more

    Jeff Herzog, Timmy Hill, Trey Harris, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57H 2 1 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 4 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 4 10 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S 5 6 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 8 Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 25A 7 9 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787 8 2 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444 9 11 Jeff...
    Read more

    Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com

    %d bloggers like this: