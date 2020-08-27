Jimmy Mars Blasts to Top Five Cedar Lake Showing; Pair of Features at MTS on tap

(MENOMONIE, WISCONSIN) Mars Racing entered a pair of $5,000 to win shootouts at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin and Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin over the August 21-22 weekend. On Friday night in the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ at MTS, Jimmy Mars placed fourth in his heat race and was scheduled to roll off from the inside of the sixth row in the 40-lap main event. However, Mother Nature intervened and the rain showers pushed back the feature until Friday, August 28.

At Cedar Lake on Saturday evening, Jimmy ran eighth in his loaded heat race and fifth in the B-Main, but later put on a show during the headliner to pass sixteen competitors en route to a strong fifth place effort. At the checkers, the Menomonie, Wisconsin star trailed only winner James Giossi, Darrell Nelson, A.J. Diemel, and John Kaanta. Complete results from CLS can be viewed online at www.cedarlakespeedway.com.

The #28 team will return to Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Friday, August 28 to conclude the rain-postponed ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ Not only will a $5,000 top prize be on the line in the 40-lap make-up race, but another show for the Late Models has been added to the card for tomorrow evening at the Fountain City, Wisconsin oval. Jimmy will vie for the $2,000 winner’s check in the complete program added this week by track officials. More information on these races can be found online at www.mississippithunder.com.

The Mars Racing team would like to thank all of their 2020 marketing partners including: Veit & Company, Inc., Vonco, Deppe Enterprises, T.L. Sinz Plumbing, Keyes Chevytown, ARMI Contractors, Baileigh Industrial, Mid-States Equipment & Hydraulics, Quality Freight Rate, S&S Transport, MB Customs Race Cars, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Joe Provo Racewear, Joe Signs, Graveyard Auto, VP Racing Fuels, Tim’s Automotive Machine, CMD Shocks, Integra Racing Shocks, Swift Springs, Wilwood Engineering, Wiles Driveshafts, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Speedwerx, FK Rod Ends, Delph Communications, Sweet MFG., Allstar Performance, Peterson Fluid Systems, Champ Pans, and Performance Bodies.

