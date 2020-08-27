More
    Lucas Dirt Announces September Schedule Changes

    Lucas Oil Late Model Series
    Lucas Oil Late Model SeriesBatavia, OH (August 26, 2020) – Recently, the announcement was made by Knoxville Raceway that the remainder of their 2020 season (including the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals) had been canceled due to COVID-19. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will now be back in action at I-80 Speedway for three full events, with the Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals on September 17th – 19th.

    Thursday, September 17th and Friday, September 18th will feature two complete shows with 30 lap A-Main events paying $7,000-to-win. On Saturday, September 19th, there will be B-Mains to complete the lineup for the 80 lap Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals A-Main paying $30,000-to-win. There will also be a $2,000-to-win Non-Qualifier race.

    Tickets are now available online at www.i-80speedway.com (all seating will be General Admission). Three day tickets are on special until Wednesday, September 9th. Reserved camping is also available for the weekend, with a limited number of backstretch camping spots available. Racing action will begin at 7:15 PM CDT each day, support classes to be announced. To make purchases over the phone, please call the speedway office 8:30 AM-5:30 PM CDT 402-3423453.

    The Kokomo Late Model Shootout at Kokomo Speedway has been canceled. Brownstown Speedway has stepped up and added a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win event on Friday, September 25th prior to the 100-lap, $15,000-to-win Jackson 100 on Saturday, September 26th.

    I-80 Speedway Information:

    Phone Number: 402-342-3453

    Location: 13909 238th St Greenwood, NE 68366
    Directions: Located off Interstate 80 at exit 420, Greenwood, NE

    Website: www.i-80speedway.com

    September 17th – 18th Event Purse:
    1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400

    September 19th Non-Qualifier Purse:
    1. $2,000, 2. $1,800, 3. $1,600, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,075, 10. $1,050, 11. $1,025, 12. $1,000, 13. $975, 14. $950, 15. $925, 16. $900, 17. $875, 18. $860, 19. $850, 20. $840, 21. $830, 22. $820, 23. $810, 24. $800

    September 19th Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals Purse:
    1. $30,000, 2. $18,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,600, 8. $4,400, 9. $4,200, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,900, 12. $3,800, 13. $3,700, 14. $3,600, 15. $3,500, 16. $3,400, 17. $3,300, 18. $3,200, 19. $3,100, 20. $3,000, 21. $2,900, 22. $2,800, 23. $2,700, 24. $2,600, 25. $2,575, 26. $2,550, 27. $2,525, 28. $2,500

    Brownstown Speedway Information:

    Phone Number: 812-358-5332

    Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

    Directions: Located on Highway 250 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds 1 mile south-east of Brownstown, Indiana

    Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com

    September 25th Event Purse:
    1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

    September 26th, Jackson 100 Purse:
    1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,250, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,900, 10. $1,800, 11. $1,700, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,500, 14. $1,450, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,250, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,150, 21. $1,100, 22. $1,050, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

