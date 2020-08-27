More
    Street Stock Showdown and Season Championships Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

    Central Missouri Speedway
    August 26, 2020
    For Immediate Release

    (Warrensburg, Missouri) Last weekend kicked off the late-season push of special events, which continue Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway with the $2,000-to-win Street Stock Showdown. The event is expected to draw from the talent rich field of local drivers, who will compete in preliminary events leading up to the 25-lap finale.

    The night also serves as the final championship-earning points night for the A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Heading into the final week, Dean Wille of Warrensburg is on par for his first-ever CMS A-Mod championship with a 64 and 68-point lead over former champions Terry Schultz and Gunner Martin. Aaron Poe wrapped up his first-ever CMS Street Stock championship two weeks ago. Street Stocks do not compete for points this weekend as it is a special event. Jacob Ebert has a 45-point lead on Patrick Royalty in the B-mod class. Dillon Raffurty leads his father, David Raffurty in the Mod-Lites while Spencer Reiff has a 23-point advantage on Jonathan Evans.

    Entry fee for Street Stock drivers this weekend s is $25 if the driver has paid the CMS track registration fee in the Street Stock division for 2020, entry fee for drivers not meeting these criteria is $50. The non-qualifiers will earn $50. The full payout for the event is as follows: 1st $2000, 2nd $1000, 3rd $600, 4th $500, 5th $400, 6th $300, 7th $250, 8th $225, 9th $200,   10th $175, 11th through 14th $150, 15th $130, 16th to 24th $125.

    Classes competing this Saturday include: Street Stocks, A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Heat races and main events will make up the program of events throughout the night in all divisions.

    Special Event Admission Details:  Adults $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $40 regardless of age.

    Weekend Timeline:  Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing to follow hot laps.

    CMS will host two nights of action over the Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 5th and Sunday, September 6th. Action begins on Saturday, September 5th with A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and the $500-to-Win Scramble, plus POWRi Lightning Sprints, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Racing continues September 6th featuring A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win. Also running POWRi Lightning Sprints, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites. All Special Event pricing is in effect. All pit passes $40. Pit gates will open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

    After the night two finale on Sunday, CMS is pleased to announce that after the races, drivers, and fans are welcome to stick around for an after-race party in the front side party barn. This will be a bring your own drinks event. Games, socializing, and karaoke/DJ music by Char Bar will fill the night as CMS brings a close to its regularly scheduled race season

    The inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout begins on Friday, September 25 and continues Saturday, September 26. This event will pay $3,000 to the B-Mod winner on Saturday night. The support classes are as follows. Mod-Lites will run both nights, Friday, and Saturday while Pure Stocks will run on Friday only, with their annual Track Special for $500-to-win. A-Mods join in on the action to fill out the Saturday portion of the program. With three classes running each night, this should provide some fast and fun entertainment for the fans.

    Johnson County continues to see a surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This has prompted Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) to implement a face covering mandate. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option. Read the full order here.

    CMS is looking for Sponsor Partners for the upcoming Street Stock Showdown and the inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout, that will close the season. Race advertisement, on air interviews, social media presence, comp tickets for sponsor, and website presence are all included in the sponsor packages. Please call Susan Walls at 816-229-1338 for complete details. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

    Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

    Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Apple Bus CompanyKMMO FM 102.9Seeburg MufflersWorld FinanceHeartland WasteRacinDirt.comDQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western StoreOK Tire StoresZaxby’s Absolutely Craveable ChickenOK Wheel AlignmentJA Performance and Outdoor ServicesAlternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, KDKD FM 95.3 Today’s Country, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and RockAuto.com.

    Remaining Event at Central Missouri Speedway
    August 29th – Race #15 – $2,000-to-Win Street Stocks!  Plus, AM, BM, ML, PS (Final Track Points Night)
    September 5th – Race #16 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble, plus POWRi Lightning Sprints, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.
    September 6th – Race #17 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win. Also running POWRi Lightning Sprints, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites.
    September 25th (Friday) – Race #18 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 1 (Support Classes for Weekend TBA)
    September 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods

    

    
    
    

