Tanner English Set to Debut New Car in Rumble by the River at Port Royal

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    Tanner English – Michael Boggs photo

    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English and Riggs Motorsports made their way to Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove, Arkansas over the August 20-22 weekend for the 28th edition of the ‘Topless 100.’ The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series once again presided over the crown jewel spectacular, which kicked off with a pair of $5,000 to win preliminary showdowns. On Thursday night, Tanner ran third in his stacked heat race before winding up sixteenth in the final rundown of the 30-lap main event. At BMS on Friday evening, Tanner had a similar night, as he placed third in his heat race and sixteenth once again in the 30-lapper.

    By virtue of racking up the sixteenth most points during the two prelims, Tanner earned the rights to the outside of the eighth row for the start of Saturday’s 100-lap crown jewel headliner. During the course of the annual ‘Topless 100,’ the Benton, Kentucky youngster went down a lap early and fought valiantly to move forward in the $40,000 to win affair before eventually winding up paid for a nineteenth place performance. Tanner still finds himself tenth in the latest version of the heated LOLMDS point standings exiting the ‘Topless 100’ weekend. Complete results from the roofless Batesville biggie can be viewed online by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

    In other dirt-slinging action over the weekend, Riggs Motorsports crewman Jake Little jumped behind the wheel of the #81j machine for a weekly Super Late Model program at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. Jake was quick right out of the box, as he earned Fast Time honors during the qualifying session before picking up a heat race win. After staring from the pole position in the A-Main, Jake ultimately slipped back to third in the running order to finish behind only victor Jeremy Anderson and runner-up Larry Barber, Jr. Full results from the Clarksville show can be accessed by pointing your web browser to www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

    The Riggs Motorsports team and driver Tanner English will unload a brand-new XR1 Rocket Chassis this weekend (August 27-29) in the next three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showdowns at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania. Action during the ‘Rumble by the River’ will get underway later tonight in the Keystone State with a $10,000 to win battle. On Friday night, a $12,000 top prize will be up for grabs, while Saturday’s finale at “The Speed Palace” will shell out $15,000 to the victor. More information on these races can be found by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

    Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

    Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

    Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

    www.delphcommunications.com

