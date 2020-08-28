More
    Huge Discounts Available On ARCA/NASCAR/IndyCar Tickets For This Weekend

    Race Track News Illinois World Wide Technology Raceway
    St. Louis Area Menards Stores Selling WWT Raceway Tickets

    Madison, Ill. (August 28, 2020) – Advance discount tickets for this weekend’s racing at World Wide Technology Raceway featuring the NTT Data IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series are still available at local St. Louis-area Menards locations.

    Tickets for Saturday, August 29 featuring the NTT Data IndyCar Series and the ARCA Menards Series are just $25 per ticket, a savings of $35, while a ticket for the following day featuring the NASCAR Gander Trucks and the NTT Data Indycars is $40, a savings of $20 per ticket.

    “We tell everyone they can “Save Big Money at Menards” when it comes to taking care of projects around their home, and race fans can also “Save Big Money at Menards” to see a great weekend of racing at one of the most exciting tracks in the country,” said Menards promotions manager Jeff Abbott. “As the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series, we have a vested interest in all of the drivers on the track. And we have Menards drivers in both the Indycar race and the Truck race, with 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and three-time and defending champion Matt Crafton both carrying the distinctive Menards neon yellow. We encourage everyone to stop out to our stores in and around St. Louis, in Missouri and Illinois, to get all their home improvement needs and while they’re there, pick up some tickets for a great weekend of racing at WWT Raceway.”

    World Wide Technology Raceway will be welcoming fans to both days of racing action with an eye on the safety and health of everyone in attendance. The grandstands will be limited to 20 percent maximum capacity, and fans will be mandated to wear face coverings in all common areas until they reach their seat.

    The NTT Data IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 is slated to go green at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 29 and will be followed by the ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 at 6 pm ET. Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power is set for a 12 noon ET start, with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 taking the green flag at 3:30 pm ET.

    For more information on the event, visit www.wwtraceway.com.

