Looking Ahead at a Two-Day Show for POWRi Midgets

Belleville, IL. (08/28/2020) Looking ahead at the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Micro Sprint schedules. In two weeks, the drivers and their teams will travel down the road to visit two fan favorite racetracks in Illinois. The POWRi Micros, however, will only be in attendance on Friday, September 11.

For the start of the two-day race weekend; Friday, September 11 for the “Herb Barlow Memorial” POWRi National Midgets and Micros will be back in action at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL. The ¼ mile, high banked oval is located on the Morgan County Fairgrounds. the late Bryan Clauson remains the winningest driver in POWRi Midget history at the Jacksonville quarter mile with five triumphs to his name. Other stars such as Brad Kuhn, Brad Layette, Tyler Thomas, Christopher Bell and Logan Seavey have racked up three victories at the Morgan County facility.

The last time the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League visited the racetrack for SPEED Weekend. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid ended his night in victory lane after starting in the 19th position and getting caught in a caught in a caution. Harley Hollan dominated with a last lap pass and a drag race down the front stretch to beat Joe B. Miller in the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Micro Sprint League feature event.

Saturday, September 12 the POWRi Midget teams will travel down the road to visit what is quite possibly the biggest track on the schedule, Spoon River Speedway for the “Tom Knowles Memorial” which is located in Canton, IL. The high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval will be hosting the POWRi Midgets for the first and only time in the 2020 race season.

