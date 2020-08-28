Macon Speedway Ready For Another Night Of Great Entertainment

This week’s special visit will be paid by the USAC Racing IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets. The series races at numerous tracks such as Spoon River, Lee County, Quad City, Wayne County, Peoria, and this week’s visit at Macon.
Tyler Roth, of Springfield, IL, claimed the win in a wild 23 car feature at Macon Speedway one year ago. This year’s standings are led by Andy Baugh, followed by Bryan Stanfill, Will Armitage, Chris Adrien, and Kevin Battefeld.
The DIRTcar Pro Late Models are led into the night by Springfield, IL’s Jake Little. Little has won three out of the seven features this year and has claimed six top fives. Jose Parga is second in the points, while Brady Lynch, Dakota Ewing, and Cody Maguire round out the top five.
Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas, IL, leads the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified standings by 54 points over Tommy Sheppard. Sheppard has previously claimed championships in the class, while Knebel is trying to win the division championship with his Pro Mod racecar, racing in two classes each week.
Smithton, IL driver Kyle Helmick is in a tight battle for the DIRTcar Pro Mod point lead as Billy Knebel is hot on his heels, looking for a pair of championships. Helmick has two wins this season, while Knebel has won four. Only eight points separate the two. Meanwhile, Pro Mod rookie Dalton Ewing is only 22 points behind in third and veteran Kevin Crowder 36 behind in fourth. Brian Burns rounds out the top five in points.
Bobby Beiler, of Blue Mound, IL, is the point leader in the Archers Alley Street Stock division. Beiler has won five of the eight features in the class which has seen full fields of cars all year. Maroa, IL’s Jaret Duff is second in points, while Nick Macklin, Brian Dasenbrock, and Terry Reed complete the top five.
Rounding out Saturday’s divisions will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Brady Reed has built a 40 point lead in the class with four wins in eight starts. Athens, IL driver Bill Basso is second, while Billy Mason, Cook Crawford, and Allan Harris complete the top five.
Pit gates open Saturday night at 3:00, while grandstands open at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will start at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.
About Macon Speedway:
For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.
Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
USAC Racing IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets
1) Andy Baugh 716 2) Bryan Stanfill 662 3) Will Armitage 659 4) Chris Adrien 586 5) Kevin Battefeld 491 6) Jake Sollenberger 483 7) Mark McMahill 440 8) Tyler Roth 374 9) Bart Andrews 251 10) Cody Gerdes 184
DIRTcar Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|390
|0
|2
|6P
|Jose
|Parga
|New Berlin
|IL
|342
|48
|3
|14B
|Brady
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|318
|72
|4
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|296
|94
|5
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|248
|142
|6
|10
|Blake
|Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|224
|166
|7
|75
|Chuck
|Mitchell
|Jacksonville
|IL
|216
|174
|8
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|216
|174
|9
|93J
|JR
|Wiltermood
|Windsor
|IL
|140
|250
|10
|33B
|Storm
|Beiler
|Decatur
|IL
|124
|266
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|52
|Billy
|Knebel
|Pocahontas
|IL
|394
|0
|2
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|340
|54
|3
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|290
|104
|4
|77
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|286
|108
|5
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|216
|178
|6
|71
|Jeff
|Graham
|Stonington
|IL
|206
|188
|7
|35
|Clark
|Robertson
|Shelbyville
|IL
|206
|188
|8
|87C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|206
|188
|9
|54
|Shaun
|Horstmann
|Highland
|IL
|194
|200
|10
|11D
|Brian
|Diveley
|Springfield
|IL
|186
|208
DIRTcar Pro Mods
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|27X
|Kyle
|Helmick
|Smithton
|IL
|398
|0
|2
|52
|Billy
|Knebel
|Pocahontas
|IL
|390
|8
|3
|27
|Dalton
|Ewing
|Decatur
|IL
|376
|22
|4
|15C
|Kevin
|Crowder
|Argenta
|IL
|362
|36
|5
|7B
|Brian
|Burns
|Bethany
|IL
|334
|64
|6
|43
|Billy
|Justice
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|298
|100
|7
|78
|Maxx
|Emerson
|Taylorville
|IL
|292
|106
|8
|116
|Kevin
|Rench
|Hillsboro
|IL
|290
|108
|9
|25
|Jeff
|Wallace
|Decatur
|IL
|230
|168
|10
|85
|Nick
|Justice
|Decatur
|IL
|228
|170
Archers Alley Street Stocks
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|B26
|Bobby
|Beiler
|Blue Mound
|IL
|464
|0
|2
|21
|Jaret
|Duff
|Maroa
|IL
|360
|104
|3
|16
|Nick
|Macklin
|Argenta
|IL
|346
|118
|4
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|336
|128
|5
|T5
|Terry
|Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|332
|132
|6
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|322
|142
|7
|X7
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|294
|170
|8
|80
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|288
|176
|9
|67
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|286
|178
|10
|12
|Dean
|Holt
|Decatur
|IL
|256
|208
DIRTcar Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|442
|0
|2
|44
|Bill
|Basso
|Athens
|IL
|402
|40
|3
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|400
|42
|4
|1
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|360
|82
|5
|3H
|Allan
|Harris
|Chatham
|IL
|318
|124
|6
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|310
|132
|7
|20
|Casey
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|308
|134
|8
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|294
|148
|9
|E77
|Erik
|Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton
|IL
|268
|174
|10
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|262
|180