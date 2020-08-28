Macon Speedway Ready For Another Night Of Great Entertainment

(Macon, IL) It has turned out to be an outstanding 2020 racing season at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. The 1/5-mile high banked dirt track has had great turnouts of racecars, putting on outstanding shows for the fans in the stands. Down to the final five Saturday nights of the season, the track is set for Skeff Distributing Night on Saturday, August 29.

This week’s special visit will be paid by the USAC Racing IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets. The series races at numerous tracks such as Spoon River, Lee County, Quad City, Wayne County, Peoria, and this week’s visit at Macon.

Tyler Roth, of Springfield, IL, claimed the win in a wild 23 car feature at Macon Speedway one year ago. This year’s standings are led by Andy Baugh, followed by Bryan Stanfill, Will Armitage, Chris Adrien, and Kevin Battefeld.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models are led into the night by Springfield, IL’s Jake Little. Little has won three out of the seven features this year and has claimed six top fives. Jose Parga is second in the points, while Brady Lynch, Dakota Ewing, and Cody Maguire round out the top five.

Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas, IL, leads the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified standings by 54 points over Tommy Sheppard. Sheppard has previously claimed championships in the class, while Knebel is trying to win the division championship with his Pro Mod racecar, racing in two classes each week.

Smithton, IL driver Kyle Helmick is in a tight battle for the DIRTcar Pro Mod point lead as Billy Knebel is hot on his heels, looking for a pair of championships. Helmick has two wins this season, while Knebel has won four. Only eight points separate the two. Meanwhile, Pro Mod rookie Dalton Ewing is only 22 points behind in third and veteran Kevin Crowder 36 behind in fourth. Brian Burns rounds out the top five in points.

Bobby Beiler, of Blue Mound, IL, is the point leader in the Archers Alley Street Stock division. Beiler has won five of the eight features in the class which has seen full fields of cars all year. Maroa, IL’s Jaret Duff is second in points, while Nick Macklin, Brian Dasenbrock, and Terry Reed complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s divisions will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Brady Reed has built a 40 point lead in the class with four wins in eight starts. Athens, IL driver Bill Basso is second, while Billy Mason, Cook Crawford, and Allan Harris complete the top five.

Pit gates open Saturday night at 3:00, while grandstands open at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will start at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

USAC Racing IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets

1) Andy Baugh 716 2) Bryan Stanfill 662 3) Will Armitage 659 4) Chris Adrien 586 5) Kevin Battefeld 491 6) Jake Sollenberger 483 7) Mark McMahill 440 8) Tyler Roth 374 9) Bart Andrews 251 10) Cody Gerdes 184

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 390 0 2 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 342 48 3 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 318 72 4 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 296 94 5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 248 142 6 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 224 166 7 75 Chuck Mitchell Jacksonville IL 216 174 8 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 216 174 9 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 140 250 10 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 124 266



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 394 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 340 54 3 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 290 104 4 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 286 108 5 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 216 178 6 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 206 188 7 35 Clark Robertson Shelbyville IL 206 188 8 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 206 188 9 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland IL 194 200 10 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 186 208



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 398 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 390 8 3 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 376 22 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 362 36 5 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 334 64 6 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 298 100 7 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 292 106 8 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 290 108 9 25 Jeff Wallace Decatur IL 230 168 10 85 Nick Justice Decatur IL 228 170



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 464 0 2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 360 104 3 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 346 118 4 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 336 128 5 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 332 132 6 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 322 142 7 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 294 170 8 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 288 176 9 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 286 178 10 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 256 208



DIRTcar Hornets