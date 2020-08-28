Home Race Track News Illinois Raceway Gives, World Wide Technology Raceway’s charitable foundation, to launch new Raceway...

Raceway Gives, World Wide Technology Raceway’s charitable foundation, to launch new Raceway 50-50 program

Race Track NewsIllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway
August 28, 2020, St. Louis Region – Raceway Gives, the charitable foundation of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, has announced a partnership with Ascend Fundraising Solutions, the leading raffle, sweepstakes and private lottery technology provider for more than 500 charities worldwide. The partnership will unveil the new Raceway 50-50 program on Saturday, August 29, during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend. The link to the 50-50 site is: www.raceway5050.org.

“Ascend Fundraising Solutions has an incredible track record with professional and collegiate charities across the globe,” said Larry Albus, Director of Raceway Gives. “Major sports teams in St. Louis, as well as other tracks in our sport, have been highly satisfied with the service provided by Ascend. This will be a tremendous opportunity for us to expand the fundraising efforts for our STEM-based charity efforts.”

The Raceway 50-50 program will feature both on-site sales during the August 29-30 INDYCAR-NASCAR weekend as well as online sales for Illinois residents who are not in attendance at the event. Throughout the year, Raceway 50-50 will offer on-site and online raffles as well as sweepstakes programs.

“The mission of Raceway Gives is to further broaden our reach in working with local charities and STEM programs,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “In order to accomplish that goal, we need to be able to make a significant impact.  Ascend has demonstrated that they are the perfect partner for this mission.”

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Raceway Gives

The Raceway Gives Foundation was created as a means to leverage the resources and technology opportunities associated with motorsports to provide educational programs that enhance opportunities for all youth, ages 8 to 18, with a focus on the gifted, diverse and underserved – as well as military families – using the three pillars:

  • Community: High Schools and youth clubs.
  • Education.
  • Motorsports career opportunities.

 

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. World Wide Technology Raceway statement regarding date change for the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500
  2. World Wide Technology Raceway announces $5 Ride to the Racetrack shuttle service to NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA events
  3. NASCAR Truck Series 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway now kicks off the 2020 championship playoffs
  4. World Wide Technology Raceway adds new partners to its 2019 Track Invasion Tour for promoting NASCAR, INDYCAR
  5. Kennedy Holmes to sing national anthem Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway
  6. NASCAR, INDYCAR to race on August 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway
jdearing

Latest articles

Looking Ahead at a Two-Day Show for POWRi Midgets

Illinois jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (08/28/2020) Looking ahead at the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Micro Sprint schedules. In...
Read more

Raceway Gives, World Wide Technology Raceway’s charitable foundation, to launch new Raceway 50-50 program

Illinois jdearing - 0
August 28, 2020, St. Louis Region – Raceway Gives, the charitable foundation of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, has announced a partnership with...
Read more

World of Outlaws Late Models Release First Look at 2021 Schedule

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
LOOKING AHEAD: World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Unveils Opening Slate of 2021 Schedule January's Sunshine Nationals Kicks Off Season, Featuring New $10,000-To-Win,...
Read more

Huge Discounts Available On ARCA/NASCAR/IndyCar Tickets For This Weekend

Illinois jdearing - 0
St. Louis Area Menards Stores Selling WWT Raceway Tickets Madison, Ill. (August 28, 2020) – Advance discount tickets for this weekend’s racing at World Wide...
Read more
Previous articleWorld of Outlaws Late Models Release First Look at 2021 Schedule
Next articleLooking Ahead at a Two-Day Show for POWRi Midgets

Related articles

Looking Ahead at a Two-Day Show for POWRi Midgets

Illinois jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (08/28/2020) Looking ahead at the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Micro Sprint schedules. In...
Read more

Huge Discounts Available On ARCA/NASCAR/IndyCar Tickets For This Weekend

Illinois jdearing - 0
St. Louis Area Menards Stores Selling WWT Raceway Tickets Madison, Ill. (August 28, 2020) – Advance discount tickets for this weekend’s racing at World Wide...
Read more

Macon Speedway Ready For Another Night Of Great Entertainment

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Macon, IL) It has turned out to be an outstanding 2020 racing season at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. The 1/5-mile high banked dirt...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. World Wide Technology Raceway statement regarding date change for the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500
  2. World Wide Technology Raceway announces $5 Ride to the Racetrack shuttle service to NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA events
  3. NASCAR Truck Series 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway now kicks off the 2020 championship playoffs
  4. World Wide Technology Raceway adds new partners to its 2019 Track Invasion Tour for promoting NASCAR, INDYCAR
  5. Kennedy Holmes to sing national anthem Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway
  6. NASCAR, INDYCAR to race on August 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

Featured

Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
Read more

Jeff Herzog, Timmy Hill, Trey Harris, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57H 2 1 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 4 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 4 10 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S 5 6 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 8 Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 25A 7 9 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787 8 2 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444 9 11 Jeff...
Read more

Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: