World of Outlaws Late Models Release First Look at 2021 Schedule

LOOKING AHEAD: World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Unveils Opening Slate of 2021 Schedule

January’s Sunshine Nationals Kicks Off Season, Featuring New $10,000-To-Win, $1,000-To-Start Standard Purse

CONCORD, N.C. – When the calendar flips to 2021 it’ll be a new decade, a new season, a new schedule, and a new standard show purse for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

The first 14 events of the 2021 season, from January to the first weekend of April, will take the Series from Florida to Illinois, with stops in Tennessee and South Carolina along the way. Among the noteworthy finds on the calendar, the opening seven nights of the 2021 campaign all go down at Volusia Speedway Park in January and February; a $20,000-to-win special is added at Cherokee Speedway in March; and the celebrated Illini 100 returns to racing in April.

Two months after wrapping up the 2020 Season at the Can Am World Finals (Nov. 5-7) the most powerful Late Models on the planet will roar back to life in January of 2021 with a new event on the national stage. From Th=[po-09rsday, January 14 through Saturday, January 16, the Sunshine Nationals at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park will now feature the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models with three straight nights of $10,000-to-win events launching the new standard show purse highlighted by $10,000 for the winner, $2,000 for 10th and $1,000-to-start. Tickets for the Sunshine Nationals are now available online; and can only be purchased online or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

Three weeks later, the action returns to the world’s fastest half-mile for week two (Late Model week) of the legendary DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia. For four consecutive shows from Wednesday, February 10 through Saturday, February 13, all eyes will be on the weeklong championship points battle for the Big Gator trophy. Tickets for the DIRTcar Nationals are also available now.

A pair of Tennessee showings will kick off the month of March with a Friday, March 5 event at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tenn. followed by a Saturday, March 6 race at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn.

On March 26-27, the Series inaugurates an exciting, big payday doubleheader at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, S.C. With $20,000 on the line in Saturday’s finale, drivers from all over are expected to swarm to “The Place Your Mama Warned You About” with hopes of cashing in at the highest-paying race of the early season.

Then in April, after the 2020 COVID-19 cancellation, the 11th running of the Illini 100 will return in 2021. The Farmer City Raceway crown jewel engulfs the quarter-mile for three nights of battle from Thursday, April 1 to Saturday, April 3.

Tentative 2021 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Opening Schedule:

Thursday, January 14 – Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.)

Friday, January 15 – Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.)

Saturday, January 16 – Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.)

Wednesday, February 10 – DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.)

Thursday, February 11 – DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.)

Friday, February 12 – DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.)

Saturday, February 13 – DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.)

Friday, March 5 – Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.)

Saturday, March 6 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tenn.)

Friday, March 26 – Cherokee Speedway (Gaffney, S.C.)

Saturday, March 27 – Cherokee Speedway (Gaffney, S.C.)

Thursday, April 1 – Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, Ill.)

Friday, April 2 – Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, Ill.)

Saturday, April 3 – Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, Ill.)

As far as the conclusion of the 2020 season, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will get back on track in September with appearances at Lavonia (Ga.) Speedway on Friday, Sept. 4 and Lancaster (S.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 5. Additional races remain at Thunder Mountain (Pa.) Speedway on Sept. 25-26, Cherokee (S.C.) Speedway on Oct. 2, 411 (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Oct. 3, Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway on Oct. 23, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Oct. 24, and The Dirt Track at Charlotte (N.C.) on Nov. 5-7.

For more information regarding the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and the building of the 2021 schedule, stay tuned toworldofoutlaws.com/latemodels/ and @WoOLateModels on social media. And, as always, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.com.