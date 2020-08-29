Home Dirt Late Model News Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!

Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsIllinoisMARS DIRTcar Series NewsPeoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
5
 Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.		 40
2
6
 Ryan Gustin(r) (19R)
Marshall Town, Ia.		 38
3
1
 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.		 37
4
3
 Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.		 36
5
12
 Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.		 35
6
2
 Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.		 34
7
7
 Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
4
 Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.		 32
9
9
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
15
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 30
11
8
 Jason Papich (91P) 29
12
17
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 28
13
16
 Rich Bell (28M)
Sheffield, Il.		 27
14
11
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 26
15
20
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 25
16
23
 Blaze Burwell (44)
Mount Vernon, Il.		 24
17
19
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 23
18
18
 Jon Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.		 22
19
10
 Shannon Babb (18) 21
20
14
 Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 20
21
13
 Jeff Herzog (11)
Festus, Mo.		 19
22
22
 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 18
23
21
 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.		 17

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
2
8
 Jon Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.
3
4
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
4
3
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
5
6
 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
6
14
 Blaze Burwell (44)
Mount Vernon, Il.
7
2
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
8
5
 Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
9
7
 Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.
10
13
 Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
11
9
 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
12
10
 Tim Lance Sr (48L)
Peoria, Il.
13
15
 Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
14
12
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
15
11
 Brandon Lance (48B)
DNS
16
 Garrett Alberson (59)
Las Cruces, Nm.		 0
DNS
17
 Scott Geaschel (4E) 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.		 12
2
3
 Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.		 11
3
4
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 10
4
5
 Jeff Herzog (11)
Festus, Mo.		 9
5
6
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 8
6
8
 Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.		 7
7
9
 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.		 6
8
7
 Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.		 5
9
1
 Garrett Alberson (59)
Las Cruces, Nm.		 4

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.		 12
2
2
 Jason Papich (91P) 11
3
1
 Shannon Babb (18) 10
4
3
 Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 9
5
8
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 8
6
7
 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 7
7
5
 Tim Lance Sr (48L)
Peoria, Il.		 6
8
6
 Blaze Burwell (44)
Mount Vernon, Il.		 5

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.		 12
2
2
 Ryan Gustin(r) (19R)
Marshall Town, Ia.		 11
3
3
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 10
4
8
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 9
5
4
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 8
6
6
 Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.		 7
7
7
 Brandon Lance (48B) 6
DNS
5
 Scott Geaschel (4E) 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.		 12
2
1
 Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.		 11
3
3
 Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.		 10
4
4
 Rich Bell (28M)
Sheffield, Il.		 9
5
5
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 8
6
6
 Jon Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.		 7
7
8
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 6
8
7
 Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.		 5

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. SHIRLEY TAKES BOHLANDER TRIBUTE AT PEORIA SPEEDWAY
  2. Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar win at Fayette County Speedway!
  3. Brian Shirley picks up UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Peoria Speedway!
  4. Brian Shirley takes UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Fairbury Speedway!
  5. Brian Shirley wins Chuck Hamilton Memorial at Peoria Speedway!
  6. Brian Shirley takes Fayette County Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!
jdearing

Latest articles

Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20

Illinois jdearing - 0
Modifieds A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 3 Donovan Lodge (32) Andover, Il. 40 2 6 Allen Weisser (25w) Bartonville, Il. 38 3 2 Noah Faw (89) Bartonville, Il. 37 4 14 Casey Lappin (48) Bartonville, Il. 36 5 4 Austin Lynn (72A) Mason City, Il. 35 6 7 Nash Hilmes (1) Walnut, Il. 34 7 13 Degan Dozard(r) (17D) Peoria, Il. 33 8 9 Steve...
Read more

Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 5 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 6 Ryan Gustin(r) (19R) Marshall Town, Ia. 38 3 1 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr) Frankfort, Il. 37 4 3 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 36 5 12 Ryan Unzicker (24) El Paso, Il. 35 6 2 Jeremiah Hurst (58) Dubuque,...
Read more

Paul Nienhiser, Garrett Aitken, Ben Wagoner & Jake Cheatham take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 71 Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL - 2 3 35 Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 1 3 7 33M Ryan Mueller Wildwood, MO 4 4 8 53 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 4 5 4 11 Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -1 6 9 6T Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL 3 7 12 82H Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO 5 8 11 12X Brennon Blair Potosi, MO 3 9 17 1E Eric Braundmeier Godfrey,...
Read more

Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/28/20

Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
LATE MODEL A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 9 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 4 2 2 33 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL - 3 1 30 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL -2 4 4 B12 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL - 5 3 J12 Jason Wagner East Peoria, IL -2 6 6 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO - 7 7 17G Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL - 8 12 32T Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 4 9 11 32 Bob Thoennes Bloomington,...
Read more
Previous articlePaul Nienhiser, Garrett Aitken, Ben Wagoner & Jake Cheatham take Tri-City Speedway wins!
Next articlePeoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20

Related articles

Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20

Illinois jdearing - 0
Modifieds A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 3 Donovan Lodge (32) Andover, Il. 40 2 6 Allen Weisser (25w) Bartonville, Il. 38 3 2 Noah Faw (89) Bartonville, Il. 37 4 14 Casey Lappin (48) Bartonville, Il. 36 5 4 Austin Lynn (72A) Mason City, Il. 35 6 7 Nash Hilmes (1) Walnut, Il. 34 7 13 Degan Dozard(r) (17D) Peoria, Il. 33 8 9 Steve...
Read more

Paul Nienhiser, Garrett Aitken, Ben Wagoner & Jake Cheatham take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 71 Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL - 2 3 35 Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 1 3 7 33M Ryan Mueller Wildwood, MO 4 4 8 53 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 4 5 4 11 Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -1 6 9 6T Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL 3 7 12 82H Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO 5 8 11 12X Brennon Blair Potosi, MO 3 9 17 1E Eric Braundmeier Godfrey,...
Read more

Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/28/20

Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
LATE MODEL A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 9 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 4 2 2 33 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL - 3 1 30 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL -2 4 4 B12 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL - 5 3 J12 Jason Wagner East Peoria, IL -2 6 6 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO - 7 7 17G Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL - 8 12 32T Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 4 9 11 32 Bob Thoennes Bloomington,...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. SHIRLEY TAKES BOHLANDER TRIBUTE AT PEORIA SPEEDWAY
  2. Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar win at Fayette County Speedway!
  3. Brian Shirley picks up UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Peoria Speedway!
  4. Brian Shirley takes UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Fairbury Speedway!
  5. Brian Shirley wins Chuck Hamilton Memorial at Peoria Speedway!
  6. Brian Shirley takes Fayette County Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
Read more

Jeff Herzog, Timmy Hill, Trey Harris, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57H 2 1 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 4 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 4 10 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S 5 6 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 8 Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 25A 7 9 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787 8 2 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444 9 11 Jeff...
Read more

Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: