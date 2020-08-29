Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
5
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Ryan Gustin(r) (19R)
Marshall Town, Ia.
|38
|3
|
1
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|36
|5
|
12
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
|34
|7
|
7
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
4
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
15
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|30
|11
|
8
|Jason Papich (91P)
|29
|12
|
17
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|28
|13
|
16
|Rich Bell (28M)
Sheffield, Il.
|27
|14
|
11
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|26
|15
|
20
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|25
|16
|
23
|Blaze Burwell (44)
Mount Vernon, Il.
|24
|17
|
19
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|23
|18
|
18
|Jon Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.
|22
|19
|
10
|Shannon Babb (18)
|21
|20
|
14
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|20
|21
|
13
|Jeff Herzog (11)
Festus, Mo.
|19
|22
|
22
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|18
|23
|
21
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|17
Late Models B-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|2
|
8
|Jon Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.
|3
|
4
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|4
|
3
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|5
|
6
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|6
|
14
|Blaze Burwell (44)
Mount Vernon, Il.
|7
|
2
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|8
|
5
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|9
|
7
|Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.
|10
|
13
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|11
|
9
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|12
|
10
|Tim Lance Sr (48L)
Peoria, Il.
|13
|
15
|Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
|14
|
12
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|15
|
11
|Brandon Lance (48B)
|DNS
|
16
|Garrett Alberson (59)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|0
|DNS
|
17
|Scott Geaschel (4E)
|0
Late Models Heat 1
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|12
|2
|
3
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.
|11
|3
|
4
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|10
|4
|
5
|Jeff Herzog (11)
Festus, Mo.
|9
|5
|
6
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|8
|6
|
8
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|7
|7
|
9
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|6
|8
|
7
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|5
|9
|
1
|Garrett Alberson (59)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|4
Late Models Heat 2
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.
|12
|2
|
2
|Jason Papich (91P)
|11
|3
|
1
|Shannon Babb (18)
|10
|4
|
3
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|9
|5
|
8
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|8
|6
|
7
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|7
|7
|
5
|Tim Lance Sr (48L)
Peoria, Il.
|6
|8
|
6
|Blaze Burwell (44)
Mount Vernon, Il.
|5
Late Models Heat 3
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|12
|2
|
2
|Ryan Gustin(r) (19R)
Marshall Town, Ia.
|11
|3
|
3
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|10
|4
|
8
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|9
|5
|
4
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|8
|6
|
6
|Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.
|7
|7
|
7
|Brandon Lance (48B)
|6
|DNS
|
5
|Scott Geaschel (4E)
|0
Late Models Heat 4
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
|12
|2
|
1
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.
|11
|3
|
3
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|10
|4
|
4
|Rich Bell (28M)
Sheffield, Il.
|9
|5
|
5
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|8
|6
|
6
|Jon Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.
|7
|7
|
8
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|6
|8
|
7
|Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
|5