Home Race Track News Illinois Garrett Aiken Gains First Career POWRi WAR Win at Tri-City Speedway

Garrett Aiken Gains First Career POWRi WAR Win at Tri-City Speedway

Race Track NewsIllinoisSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series NewsTri-City Speedway
Garrett Aitken

Belleville, IL. (08/28/2020) Making the only appearance of 2020 to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, the POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would not disappoint any in attendance on the pristine track. After twenty-five laps and countless breathtaking racing maneuvers, Garrett Aiken would stand victorious while notching his first career POWRi WAR feature win.

Early racing action would witness Joe B. Miller #97 set the fastest time in the hot lap sessions with a 16.071 lap time. Joe B. Miller would continue his streak of speed notching a heat race victory with Riley Kreisel #91 earning the top spot in his heat race as well. Paul Nienhiser #9 would gain the high point qualifying award, running from ninth to second place in his heat to earn a pole starting spot for the feature.

With High Point Qualifier Paul Nienhiser and a speedy Joe B. Miller making up the front row for the twenty-five-lap main event, competition would be fierce and all over the track with sometimes three and four wide battles for nearly every position. Nienhiser and Miller would battle back and forth for most of the race with neither driver giving up their preferred line of racing. Riley Kreisel would make his presence felt by trying to find a way around the top two lap after lap with Mitch Wissmiller #29 and Mario Clouser #6 all within striking distance as the laps started to dwindle.

Mid-Race caution flags would bunch the field back together at the halfway mark as Garrett Aiken #32 would fly to front. Using a low-to-high line to perfection Aiken would effortlessly pick off other frontrunners on his march to the top spot. Gaining the lead with less than ten laps left Aiken would not be stopped in his quest to his first-ever career POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League feature victory.

“After the caution half-way through the feature I knew the car was fast and had to pick my moment in one and two” Aiken would state in an incredibly happy victory lane. Garrett would go on to add, “It really came down to angling the corner just right, if you got to high you would scrub speed so I started to approaching at more of a diamond and the car was a rocket after that.”

One-time leader Paul Nienhiser would finish in a close second place by less than half a second, with lap traffic proving to be tricky to navigate for the frontrunners. Joe B. Miller would round out the podium finishers by showing speed all night and remaining in the hunt for the front the entire event.   Riley Kreisel continued to add to his championship season by placing a solid fourth as Mitch Wissmiller placed fifth and a tight battle up front.

KSE Racing Products Top Time: #97 Joe B. Miller 16.071

Hinchman Racewear Heat Race 1 Winner: #97 Joe B. Miller

Bell Helmet Heat Race 2 Winner: #91 Riley Kreisel

AutoMeter High Point Qualifier Winner: #9 Paul Nienhiser

Super Clean Hard Charger: #99 Korey Weyant +10 (16th to 6th)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: #32 Garrett Aiken

Feature Results from Tri-City Speedway with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League: (25 Laps) 1. 32-Garrett Aitken[5]; 2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[1]; 3. 97-Joe B Miller[2]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]; 5. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[6]; 6. 99-Korey Weyant[16]; 7. 6-Mario Clouser[3]; 8. 4-Brad Greenup[8]; 9. 88-Terry Babb[9]; 10. 01-Justin Standridge[10]; 11. 27-Steve Thomas[7]; 12. 2-Jason Billups[12]; 13. 7S-Wade Seiler[14]; 14. 82-Vinny Ward[13]; 15. 90-Patrick Budde[15]; 16. 52F-Logan Faucon[17]; 17. 70-Pete Palazzolo[11]; 18. (DNS) 24-Landon Simon

Next up for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League the final stop for the “Border-WAR”, on Saturday, August 30th at Valley Speedway. Pit Gates open at noon with Driver’s Registration 3-6 PM. Hot Laps start at 6:30 PM, with great racing action to follow.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Garrett Aitken riding wave of momentum in POWRi Midgets going into Tri-City, US 36, Valley
  2. Zach Daum wins 2nd race of season, 3rd of career in POWRi Midgets at Valley Speedway
  3. Darren Hagen Takes Tri-City Speedway win for his third POWRi victory of 2015
  4. Garrett Aitken enters POWRi Lucas Oil Midgets Battle at the Center at Du Quoin
  5. Grant Gains POWRi Glory at Valley Speedway
  6. Paul Nienhiser, Garrett Aitken, Ben Wagoner & Jake Cheatham take Tri-City Speedway wins!
jdearing

Latest articles

Garrett Aiken Gains First Career POWRi WAR Win at Tri-City Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (08/28/2020) Making the only appearance of 2020 to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, the POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint...
Read more

Cummins Connects Again for 2nd Straight Smackdown IX Prelim Win

Indiana jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Kokomo, Indiana (August 28, 2020).........Entering Friday's second night of Sprint Car Smackdown at Kokomo Speedway, no driver had ever...
Read more

Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20

Illinois jdearing - 0
Modifieds A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 3 Donovan Lodge (32) Andover, Il. 40 2 6 Allen Weisser (25w) Bartonville, Il. 38 3 2 Noah Faw (89) Bartonville, Il. 37 4 14 Casey Lappin (48) Bartonville, Il. 36 5 4 Austin Lynn (72A) Mason City, Il. 35 6 7 Nash Hilmes (1) Walnut, Il. 34 7 13 Degan Dozard(r) (17D) Peoria, Il. 33 8 9 Steve...
Read more

Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 5 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 6 Ryan Gustin(r) (19R) Marshall Town, Ia. 38 3 1 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr) Frankfort, Il. 37 4 3 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 36 5 12 Ryan Unzicker (24) El Paso, Il. 35 6 2 Jeremiah Hurst (58) Dubuque,...
Read more
Previous articleCummins Connects Again for 2nd Straight Smackdown IX Prelim Win

Related articles

Cummins Connects Again for 2nd Straight Smackdown IX Prelim Win

Indiana jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Kokomo, Indiana (August 28, 2020).........Entering Friday's second night of Sprint Car Smackdown at Kokomo Speedway, no driver had ever...
Read more

Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20

Illinois jdearing - 0
Modifieds A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 3 Donovan Lodge (32) Andover, Il. 40 2 6 Allen Weisser (25w) Bartonville, Il. 38 3 2 Noah Faw (89) Bartonville, Il. 37 4 14 Casey Lappin (48) Bartonville, Il. 36 5 4 Austin Lynn (72A) Mason City, Il. 35 6 7 Nash Hilmes (1) Walnut, Il. 34 7 13 Degan Dozard(r) (17D) Peoria, Il. 33 8 9 Steve...
Read more

Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 5 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 6 Ryan Gustin(r) (19R) Marshall Town, Ia. 38 3 1 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr) Frankfort, Il. 37 4 3 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 36 5 12 Ryan Unzicker (24) El Paso, Il. 35 6 2 Jeremiah Hurst (58) Dubuque,...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Garrett Aitken riding wave of momentum in POWRi Midgets going into Tri-City, US 36, Valley
  2. Zach Daum wins 2nd race of season, 3rd of career in POWRi Midgets at Valley Speedway
  3. Darren Hagen Takes Tri-City Speedway win for his third POWRi victory of 2015
  4. Garrett Aitken enters POWRi Lucas Oil Midgets Battle at the Center at Du Quoin
  5. Grant Gains POWRi Glory at Valley Speedway
  6. Paul Nienhiser, Garrett Aitken, Ben Wagoner & Jake Cheatham take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
Read more

Jeff Herzog, Timmy Hill, Trey Harris, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57H 2 1 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 4 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 4 10 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S 5 6 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 8 Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 25A 7 9 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787 8 2 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444 9 11 Jeff...
Read more

Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: