Home Race Track News Illinois Peoria Speedway Results - 8/28/20

Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20

Race Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 40
2
6
 Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.		 38
3
2
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
14
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
4
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 35
6
7
 Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.		 34
7
13
 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
9
 Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
9
11
 James Carter(r) (369)
Metamora, Il.		 31
10
12
 Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
15
 Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.		 29
12
1
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 28
13
8
 Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.		 27
14
5
 Dennis Ponder (7)
Collinsville, Il.		 26
15
10
 Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.		 25
16
16
 Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.		 24

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Matt Parrott (120)
Mackinaw, Il.		 40
2
5
 Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.		 38
3
8
 Floyd Jordan Jr (82) 37
4
2
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 36
5
7
 Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
4
 Darren Nash (18)
Pekin, Il.		 34
7
10
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 33
8
9
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
6
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 31
10
11
 Brian Crebo (12) 30
11
15
 Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.		 29
12
17
 Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.		 28
13
13
 Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.		 27
14
16
 Kevin Morrow (28) 26
15
1
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 25
16
12
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 24
DNS
14
 Dawn Mennel(r) (21F)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Mike Foster (28F) 40
2
3
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
4
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
12
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 36
5
8
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
16
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 34
7
9
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 33
8
2
 Kyle Harper (37) 32
9
14
 Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.		 31
10
13
 Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
7
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 29
12
6
 Dallas Strauch (24D)
East Peoria, Il.		 28
12
5
 Jason Jones (77J) 28
13
11
 Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (75J)
Bartonville, Il.		 27
DNS
10
 James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 0
DNS
17
 Lester Massey (12)
East Peoria, Il.		 0
DQ
15
 Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.		 0
DQ
18
 Mark Burgess Jr (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.		 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/22/20
  4. Peoria Speedway Results 8/31/17
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/7/16
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/18/18
jdearing

Latest articles

Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20

Illinois jdearing - 0
Modifieds A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 3 Donovan Lodge (32) Andover, Il. 40 2 6 Allen Weisser (25w) Bartonville, Il. 38 3 2 Noah Faw (89) Bartonville, Il. 37 4 14 Casey Lappin (48) Bartonville, Il. 36 5 4 Austin Lynn (72A) Mason City, Il. 35 6 7 Nash Hilmes (1) Walnut, Il. 34 7 13 Degan Dozard(r) (17D) Peoria, Il. 33 8 9 Steve...
Read more

Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 5 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 6 Ryan Gustin(r) (19R) Marshall Town, Ia. 38 3 1 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr) Frankfort, Il. 37 4 3 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 36 5 12 Ryan Unzicker (24) El Paso, Il. 35 6 2 Jeremiah Hurst (58) Dubuque,...
Read more

Paul Nienhiser, Garrett Aitken, Ben Wagoner & Jake Cheatham take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 71 Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL - 2 3 35 Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 1 3 7 33M Ryan Mueller Wildwood, MO 4 4 8 53 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 4 5 4 11 Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -1 6 9 6T Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL 3 7 12 82H Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO 5 8 11 12X Brennon Blair Potosi, MO 3 9 17 1E Eric Braundmeier Godfrey,...
Read more

Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/28/20

Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
LATE MODEL A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 9 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 4 2 2 33 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL - 3 1 30 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL -2 4 4 B12 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL - 5 3 J12 Jason Wagner East Peoria, IL -2 6 6 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO - 7 7 17G Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL - 8 12 32T Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 4 9 11 32 Bob Thoennes Bloomington,...
Read more
Previous articleBrian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!

Related articles

Brian Shirley takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 5 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 6 Ryan Gustin(r) (19R) Marshall Town, Ia. 38 3 1 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr) Frankfort, Il. 37 4 3 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 36 5 12 Ryan Unzicker (24) El Paso, Il. 35 6 2 Jeremiah Hurst (58) Dubuque,...
Read more

Paul Nienhiser, Garrett Aitken, Ben Wagoner & Jake Cheatham take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 71 Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL - 2 3 35 Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 1 3 7 33M Ryan Mueller Wildwood, MO 4 4 8 53 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 4 5 4 11 Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -1 6 9 6T Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL 3 7 12 82H Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO 5 8 11 12X Brennon Blair Potosi, MO 3 9 17 1E Eric Braundmeier Godfrey,...
Read more

Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/28/20

Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
LATE MODEL A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 9 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 4 2 2 33 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL - 3 1 30 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL -2 4 4 B12 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL - 5 3 J12 Jason Wagner East Peoria, IL -2 6 6 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO - 7 7 17G Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL - 8 12 32T Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 4 9 11 32 Bob Thoennes Bloomington,...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/22/20
  4. Peoria Speedway Results 8/31/17
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/7/16
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/18/18

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
Read more

Jeff Herzog, Timmy Hill, Trey Harris, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57H 2 1 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 4 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 4 10 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S 5 6 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 8 Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 25A 7 9 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787 8 2 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444 9 11 Jeff...
Read more

Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: