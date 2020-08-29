Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20

Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
14
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.
|34
|7
|
13
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|James Carter(r) (369)
Metamora, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
15
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|29
|12
|
1
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|28
|13
|
8
|Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.
|27
|14
|
5
|Dennis Ponder (7)
Collinsville, Il.
|26
|15
|
10
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
16
|Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.
|24
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Matt Parrott (120)
Mackinaw, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.
|38
|3
|
8
|Floyd Jordan Jr (82)
|37
|4
|
2
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
4
|Darren Nash (18)
Pekin, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
6
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Brian Crebo (12)
|30
|11
|
15
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
17
|Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.
|28
|13
|
13
|Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.
|27
|14
|
16
|Kevin Morrow (28)
|26
|15
|
1
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|25
|16
|
12
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|24
|DNS
|
14
|Dawn Mennel(r) (21F)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Mike Foster (28F)
|40
|2
|
3
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
12
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
16
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
2
|Kyle Harper (37)
|32
|9
|
14
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
13
|Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
7
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|29
|12
|
6
|Dallas Strauch (24D)
East Peoria, Il.
|28
|12
|
5
|Jason Jones (77J)
|28
|13
|
11
|Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (75J)
Bartonville, Il.
|27
|DNS
|
10
|James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
17
|Lester Massey (12)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
|DQ
|
15
|Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.
|0
|DQ
|
18
|Mark Burgess Jr (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.
|0