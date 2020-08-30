Home Race Track News Illinois Brandon Bollinger & Donovan Lodge pick up Mod wins at Peoria Speedway

Brandon Bollinger & Donovan Lodge pick up Mod wins at Peoria Speedway

Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 40
2
2
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
6
 Matt Parrott (120)
Mackinaw, Il.		 37
4
7
 Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.		 36
5
12
 Brian Crebo (12) 35
6
5
 Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
3
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 33
8
10
 Floyd Jordan Jr (82) 32
9
11
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 31
10
13
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 30
11
15
 Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.		 29
12
9
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
13
8
 Dawn Mennel(r) (21F)
Peoria, Il.		 27
14
1
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 26
15
14
 Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.		 25

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
5
 Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 40
2
1
 Dennis Ponder (7)
Collinsville, Il.		 38
3
3
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
4
 Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.		 36
5
2
 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
6
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 34
7
7
 Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.		 33
8
12
 Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.		 32
9
8
 Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 31
10
11
 Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
18
 Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.		 29
12
14
 James Carter(r) (369)
Metamora, Il.		 28
13
16
 Alex Vervynck (23) 27
14
17
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 26
15
10
 Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.		 25
16
13
 Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.		 24
DNS
9
 Rick Weitekamp (89W) 0
DNS
15
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 0
