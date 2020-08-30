Brandon Bollinger & Donovan Lodge pick up Mod wins at Peoria Speedway

Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Matt Parrott (120)
Mackinaw, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.
|36
|5
|
12
|Brian Crebo (12)
|35
|6
|
5
|Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
3
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Floyd Jordan Jr (82)
|32
|9
|
11
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|31
|10
|
13
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
15
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|13
|
8
|Dawn Mennel(r) (21F)
Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
1
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.
|25
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
5
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Dennis Ponder (7)
Collinsville, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.
|36
|5
|
2
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
18
|Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|James Carter(r) (369)
Metamora, Il.
|28
|13
|
16
|Alex Vervynck (23)
|27
|14
|
17
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|26
|15
|
10
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
13
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|24
|DNS
|
9
|Rick Weitekamp (89W)
|0
|DNS
|
15
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|0