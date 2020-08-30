Elston, Waterman, Oliver Jr., Birck, and Reu Crowned Track Champions at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, August 28, 2020) – It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year to crown the 2020 track champions, but that is what the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa did on Friday, August 28th. As Buffalo 61 Bar & Grille and 101.7 The Bull brought you Throwback Fan Appreciation Season Championship Night, with all fans over the age of 11 getting into the grandstands for only $3. And did the big crowd on hand get treated to some GREAT racing action.

The 15 lap Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compact feature was first up, with Chevy Barnes and Kaycee McGregor leading the field to green. McGregor would take advantage of her starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over seventh place starter Brandon Reu, and sixth place starter Jared Heule. The action up front was slowed for the first time on lap 4 when David Prim got into Kimberly Abbott, who spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart McGregor jumped back out front, with Reu and Heule close behind. The top three driver’s would race the next lap three wide for the top spot, with Heule emerging off turn 4 with the lead. But he would loose it to Reu one lap later. Heule’s run up front came to an end on lap 10, as he spun in turn 1 and collected McGregor to bring out the yellow. Reu jumped back out front on the restart, with Abbott, who got spun earlier, and Prim coming from the back to follow. Coming to the white flag Abbott used the top of the track to pull even with Reu, as the two raced side-by-side around the 3/8th mile track on the final lap. Abbott would use the momentum off the top of turn 4 to edge out Reu at the line by inches to claim her first win of the season at the track. Reu with his second place finish would be crowned the track champion. Prim was 3rd, Barnes was 4th, with Cody Bowman coming from 9th to finish 5th.

Up next was the 16 lap Legends feature, with Mike Mueller and Ryan Sullivan drawing the front row. Sullivan used his draw to his advantage by grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Mueller and Parker Jones. The lead would change on lap 2, as Mueller edged out Sullivan to lead lap 2. But Sullivan would come back to get the top spot back on lap 3. The close action up front was slowed for the first time on lap 4, as Cole O’Brien spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Sullivan jumped back out front, with Mueller and Dave Eberle, who started 7th, close behind. Mueller would grab the top spot away from Sullivan on lap 7, only to have Sullivan come back to lead lap 8. But Mueller would get back by Sullivan on lap 9 to get the top spot back. Then after the lap was scored complete, Kevin Korsmo spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Sullivan moved out front, with Eberle over taking Mueller for the runner up spot. The third caution appeared on lap 12, when Dalton Markhardt spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Sullivan grabbed the lead on the restart, with Michael Weber, who started 8th, and Mueller close behind. Just after the lap was scored complete the final caution of the race came out, as Adam Meyer spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Sullivan would jump back out front on the restart, with Weber and Mueller still following. Coming off turn 4 to the checkered flag Weber would get under Sullivan to edge him out at the line for the win. Mueller was 3rd, Eberle was 4th, with Parker Jones coming home in 5th.

Ray Raker and Darin Weisinger Jr. led the field to green in the 20 lap Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA Late Model feature, with Weisinger Jr. using the momentum off the top of the track to lead lap 1 over Raker and Jay Johnson. While Weisinger Jr. paced the field out front Sam Halstead, who started 6th, and Tommy Elston, who started 10th, were working their way towards the front. Johnson would pressure Weisinger Jr. for the top spot over laps three thru fourteen, with Halstead and Elston making it a four car battle for the top spot. Weisinger Jr. slipped up in turn 4 coming to complete lap 15, which allowed Johnson to get by for the lead. But Halstead would over take Johnson for the top spot on lap 16, with Elston moving into second on lap 17. Elston then tried to work under Halstead over the final laps. But Halstead would hold him off to pick up his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Mark Burgtorf came from 7th to finish 3rd, Johnson was 4th, with Weisinger Jr. rounding out the top 5. Elston’s second place finish would help him to secure another IMCA Late Model track title at the track.

The 18 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature was up next, and when Kevin Koontz elected to go to the rear for the start this would move Chad Krogmeier and Dean Kratzer to the front row. Krogmeier took advantage of being moved to the front row by jumping out front to lead lap 1 over Jason Cook and Kratzer. While Krogmeier paced the field out front the action behind him went two, three and even four wide at times for positions behind him. Abe Huls, who started 6th, would move into the runner up spot on lap 4, with Mike Harward, who started 7th, following him into third one lap later. Those two would then go to work on Krogmeier for the top spot. Krogmeier, who was working the bottom, was able to hold off Huls, who was working the middle groove, over the next four laps. But Huls would edge out Krogmeier at the line to lead lap 9. John Oliver Jr., who started 9th and was using the top of the track, over took Krogmeier for second on lap 12, and then went to work on Huls for the top spot. Huls would go on to claim his second win of the season at the track. Oliver Jr. was second and secured the 2020 track title. Cook was 3rd, Jeremy Pundt was 4th, with Harward completing the top 5.

When Nicholas Profeta was a scratch and Josh Holtman elected to go to the rear this would move the second row of Bobby Six and Dakota Anderson to the front row of the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMod feature. Six took advantage of this move, as he jumped out into the lead on lap 1 over Jim Gillenwater and Brandon Dale, who started 8th. Just after the lap was scored complete the first caution appeared for debris down the backstretch. On the restart Six moved back out front, with Dale and Gillenwater giving chase. The action was slowed for the second time of the race on lap 7, when Austen Becerra, who started 18th and had worked his way up to 5th, got into the guardrail in turn 2 and slowed down the backstretch with troubles to bring out the yellow. Six jumped back out front on the restart, only to have the caution come out after the completion of the lap. This time Ryan Moore spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Brian Bergheger spun in turn 1 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Six grab the lead, with Dale and Sean Wyett, who started 9th, close behind. Disaster would strike Six and Wyett on lap 13, as Wyett got into Six in turn 3 with Six spinning to bring out the yellow. On the restart Moore spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. Dale would inherit the lead, with Ron Kibbe, who started 19th, running second, and Joe Roller, who started 12th, running third. The final caution of the race came out on lap 15, as Bob Cowman spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Dale grabbed the lead on the restart, with Kibbe and Roller following. Dale would pull away to claim his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Kibbe was 2nd, Roller was 3rd, Anderson was 5th, with Holtman coming from the rear after electing to go to the back to finish 5th. Adam Birck had troubles and would finish 15th, but that was good enough to secure the track title.

The final feature to take to the track was the 18 lap Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds, with Levi Smith and Chad Giberson making up the front row. But it was fourth place starter Daniel Fellows who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Smith and Giberson. While Fellows paced the field out front, Michael Long, who started 9th, went two and even three wide at times to work his way towards the front. On lap 4 Long moved by Dennis LaVeine into second and then went to work on Fellows for the lead. Fellows was able to hold him off, that was until lap 7 when Long slipped by for the top spot. The only thing to slow Long down was the first and only caution of the race on lap 11. Fellows who got into the guardrail in turn 2 on lap 10 went into turn one on lap 11 and dropped a bunch of liquid down to bring out the yellow. On the restart Long jumped back out front, with LaVeine and Jeff Waterman following. Long would pull away over the final laps to score his eighth win of the season at the track. LaVeine was 2nd, Waterman finished 3rd which was enough to earn the track title, Mark Burgtorf was 4th after starting in 7th, with Lance Schlicher coming home in 5th.

Coming up next on Saturday, September 12th will be the Shottenkirk Parts Express “Drive For 5” finale, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple Seven Trucking, Triple R Performance Engines, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1, for the IMCA Late Models. Twelve driver’s have qualified for a chance at winning $5,000, but if any other driver besides those twelve wins they will earn $2,000. Also on the card is the Sprint Invaders and the Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts.

Gates open at 4:30 PM, Hot Laps at 6 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $18, Seniors (60+) $16, Veterans ($13), Students (11-17) $10, and Kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $35, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, August 28, 2020 – Buffalo 61 Bar & Grille and 101.7 The Bull Season Championship Night

Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 2. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 3. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 4. Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 5. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 6. Denny Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 7. Dustin Griffin, Quincy, IL; 8. Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 9. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 10. Matt Strassheim, Yarmouth, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Dustin Griffin; 2. Mark Burgtorf; 3. Ray Raker; 4. Matt Strassheim; 5. Jay Johnson

Heat 2: 1. Denny Woodworth; 2. Darin Weisinger Jr.; 3. Sam Halstead; 4. Tommy Elston; 5. Ron Boyse

Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 3. Jeff Waterman, LaGrange, MO; 4. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 5. Lance Schlicher, Fairfield, IA; 6. Blake Woodruff, Galesburg, IL; 7. Chad Giberson, Richland, IA; 8. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 9. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 10. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA

Heat 1: 1. Michael Long; 2. Mark Burgtorf; 3. Levi Smith; 4. Lance Schlicher; 5. Bill Roberts Jr.

Heat 2: 1. Dennis LaVeine; 2. Daniel Fellows; 3. Jeff Waterman; 4. Blake Woodruff; 5. Chad Giberson

Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 3. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 4. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 5. Mike Harward, Floris, IA; 6. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 7. Dean Kratzer, Montrose, IA; 8. Kale Foster, Pittsfield, IL; 9. Kevin Koontz, Batavia, IA; 10. Jim Redmann, Lockridge, IA (DNS); 11. Neal Kohlmorgan, Hamilton, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Chad Krogmeier; 2. John Oliver Jr.; 3. Jason Cook; 4. Dean Kratzer; 5. Jim Redmann; 6. Kevin Koontz

Heat 2: 1. Abe Huls; 2. Jeremy Pundt; 3. Mike Harward; 4. Kale Foster; 5. Neal Kohlmorgan (DNS)

Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 2. Ron Kibbe, Danville, IA; 3. Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA; 4. Dakota Anderson, Quincy, IL; 5. Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 6. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 7. Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 8. Brian Bergheger, Keokuk, IA; 9. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 10. Kaleb Nevers, Burlington, IA; 11. Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO; 12. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 13. Bobby Six, Warsaw, IA; 14. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 15. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 16. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 17. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 18. Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 19. Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Blaine Webster; 2. Jim Gillenwater; 3. Sean Wyett; 4. Josh Holtman; 5. Barry Taft; 6. Tom Ruble; 7. Ron Kibbe

Heat 2: 1. Adam Birck; 2. Bobby Six; 3. Brandon Dale; 4. Bob Cowman; 5. Kaleb Nevers; 6. Brian Bergheger

Heat 3: 1. Nicholas Profeta; 2. Dakota Anderson; 3. Joe Roller; 4. Michael Benjamin; 5. Ryan Moore; 6. Austen Becerra

Legends

A-Feature: 1. Michael Weber, Marion, IA; 2. Ryan Sullivan, Waupun, WI; 3. Mike Mueller, Waupun, WI; 4. Dave Eberle, Freeport, IL; 5. Parker Jones, Blue Mounds, WI; 6. Nelson Stewart, Avon, IN; 7. Kevin Korsmo, Atkins, IA; 8. Dalton Markhardt, Barneveld, WI; 9. Cole O’Brien, Cedar Rapids, IA; 10. Greyson Markhardt, Barneveld, WI; 11. Payton Jones, Blue Mounds, WI; 12. Paul Markhardt, Barneveld, WI; 13. Lucas Doescher, Hollandale, WI; 14. Adam Meyer, Cedar Rapids, IA; 15. Keith Meyer, Cedar Rapids, IA

Heat 1: 1. Mike Mueller; 2. Parker Jones; 3. Nelson Stewart; 4. Dave Eberle; 5. Cole O’Brien; 6. Paul Markhardt; 7. Adam Meyer; 8. Lucas Doescher

Heat 2: 1. Ryan Sullivan; 2. Dalton Markhardt; 3. Keith Meyer; 4. Michael Weber; 5. Kevin Korsmo; 6. Payton Jones; 7. Greyson Markhardt

Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 2. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 3. David Prim, Hamelton, IL; 4. Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 5. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 6. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 7. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 8. Anthony Kysar, Fulton, MO; 9. Kaycee McGregor, Ft. Madison, IA; 10. Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA

Heat 1: 1. David Prim; 2. Kimberly Abbott; 3. Chevy Barnes; 4. Mike Hornung Jr.; 5. Cody Bowman

Heat 2: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Kaycee McGregor; 3. Jared Heule; 4. Ashton Blain; 5. Anthony Kysar