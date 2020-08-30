Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50”

August 2020 “Summer Heat Edition”

It’s been hot and dry in my neighborhood. Then a Hurricane type storm decides it wants to destroy Eastern Iowa. Many families have had a tough time here lately and this year will go down in the history books as very challenging on and off the track.

I’m actually pleasantly surprised at how much racing we’ve actually gotten to enjoy considering all the health, political and normal weather barriers that impact the racing schedule. Almost all of the top performing drivers were able to race somewhere and someplace to keep their operation going. There are not a lot big changes this month but we do have new drivers entering the ranking and the rate gap between is ever so tightening

So let’s get on with the show and quickly recap the August “Top 10” for the fifth edition of the SLMP Ranking.

The top two spots don’t change between Brandon Sheppard #1 and Jimmy Owens #2 but the gap between the two has been reduced to 5.62. I’ll be honest I don’t see the performance dropping off for either anytime soon yet crazy things happen in racing. I’m staying zoomed in to this race to the finish.

I was watching Zack Dohm win and run up front in his region and BOOM, here he is jumping into #3. The other regional star holding down #4 is Max Blair. Both are good and continue to build on the family legacy started by their famous fathers.

The next duo is Brandon Overton #5 and Ricky Weiss #6. Both are very close to each other statistically with only .42 separating their average rate. Brandon Overton wins more and Ricky Weiss is more consistent.

What can I say about Tim McCredie #7 and Josh Richards #8 that I haven’t said already? They’re tough and experience drivers who get the job done. I think there will be more roof pounding and finger raising victory lane celebrations for both.

Last but not least to round out the “Top 10” is Dale McDowell #9 and Ross Bailes #10. In the South these two drivers continue to be a force to contend with. Never count either out of a great finishing position.

Well folks that wraps up my turbo analysis as we head into September. Gone is the World 100 and Knoxville Late Model Nationals. In their place we go on an Intercontinental adventure that leads us back for a Day Trip at FALS then trucking out to I-80. Along the way there will be exciting regional events to keep our hearts and souls happy. See you next month.

The current event qualifier number for August was 13 features and will now go up to 15 in September. I think I’ll hold it there. Currently 118 drivers have met this threshold. All results are tracked via DirtonDirt. Without them and their attention to detail because they’re the best, I couldn’t do this and have this much fun.

With 1048 drivers currently being tracked since January 1st, here is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50” for August. It’s a strong list of the “Best of the Best” from around the country.

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jimmy Owens

3 Zack Dohm

4 Max Blair

5 Brandon Overton

6 Ricky Weiss

7 Tim McCreadie

8 Josh Richards

9 Dale McDowell

10 Ross Bailes

11 Chris Madden

12 Travis Stemler

13 Jonathan Davenport

14 Ryan Unzicker

15 Rick Eckert

16 Gregg Satterlee

17 Shane Clanton

18 Jesse Stovall

19 Brian Shirley

20 Tyler Erb

21 Ricky Thornton Jr.

22 Payton Looney

23 Chris Ferguson

24 Cade Dillard

25 Jason Feger

26 Kent Robinson

27 Jimmy Mars

28 Frank Heckenast Jr.

29 Spencer Hughes

30 Bobby Pierce

31 Shannon Babb

32 Cory Hedgecock

33 Billy Moyer

34 Devin Moran

35 Steve Casebolt

36 Dennis Erb Jr.

37 Kyle Bronson

38 Mike Marlar

39 Donald McIntosh

40 Chad Simpson

41 Chase Junghans

42 Mason Zeigler

43 Timothy Culp

44 Josh Rice

45 Tanner English

46 Darrell Lanigan

47 Ryan Gustin

48 Rusty Schlenk

49 Michael Page

50 Josh Putnam

What is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking? The SLM Performance Ranking has its origins from the A-Team Ranking developed by Sam Holbrooks in 1996 and printed in “Behind the Wheel” and Late Model America.” The SLM Performance Ranking is a national ranking for Open Motor events that pay a minimum $2000 to win. Each driver who makes a feature event will earn a mathematical formula based rate built on performance, competition and durability. The final ranking is based on rate and logic rules that reward racing more. Nothing in the rate, rank or logic is subjective. It’s just all numbers, math and rules. The SLM Performance Ranking isn’t about who is best but who is having the best year. If you think that makes the driver “The Best” that’s ok with me.

Mike Ruefer

Photographer & Writer