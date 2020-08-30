Home Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50”

Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50”

Dirt Late Model News
Brandon Sheppard – Jacy Norgaard Photo

August 2020 “Summer Heat Edition”

It’s been hot and dry in my neighborhood. Then a Hurricane type storm decides it wants to destroy Eastern Iowa. Many families have had a tough time here lately and this year will go down in the history books as very challenging on and off the track.

I’m actually pleasantly surprised at how much racing we’ve actually gotten to enjoy considering all the health, political and normal weather barriers that impact the racing schedule. Almost all of the top performing drivers were able to race somewhere and someplace to keep their operation going. There are not a lot big changes this month but we do have new drivers entering the ranking and the rate gap between is ever so tightening

So let’s get on with the show and quickly recap the August “Top 10” for the fifth edition of the SLMP Ranking.

The top two spots don’t change between Brandon Sheppard #1 and Jimmy Owens #2 but the gap between the two has been reduced to 5.62. I’ll be honest I don’t see the performance dropping off for either anytime soon yet crazy things happen in racing. I’m staying zoomed in to this race to the finish.

I was watching Zack Dohm win and run up front in his region and BOOM, here he is jumping into #3. The other regional star holding down #4 is Max Blair. Both are good and continue to build on the family legacy started by their famous fathers.

The next duo is Brandon Overton #5 and Ricky Weiss #6. Both are very close to each other statistically with only .42 separating their average rate. Brandon Overton wins more and Ricky Weiss is more consistent.

What can I say about Tim McCredie #7 and Josh Richards #8 that I haven’t said already? They’re tough and experience drivers who get the job done. I think there will be more roof pounding and finger raising victory lane celebrations for both.

Last but not least to round out the “Top 10” is Dale McDowell #9 and Ross Bailes #10. In the South these two drivers continue to be a force to contend with. Never count either out of a great finishing position.

Well folks that wraps up my turbo analysis as we head into September. Gone is the World 100 and Knoxville Late Model Nationals. In their place we go on an Intercontinental adventure that leads us back for a Day Trip at FALS then trucking out to I-80. Along the way there will be exciting regional events to keep our hearts and souls happy. See you next month.

The current event qualifier number for August was 13 features and will now go up to 15 in September. I think I’ll hold it there. Currently 118 drivers have met this threshold. All results are tracked via DirtonDirt. Without them and their attention to detail because they’re the best, I couldn’t do this and have this much fun.

With 1048 drivers currently being tracked since January 1st, here is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50” for August. It’s a strong list of the “Best of the Best” from around the country.

1          Brandon Sheppard

2          Jimmy Owens

3          Zack Dohm

4          Max Blair

5          Brandon Overton

6          Ricky Weiss

7          Tim McCreadie

8          Josh Richards

9          Dale McDowell

10        Ross Bailes

11        Chris Madden

12        Travis Stemler

13        Jonathan Davenport

14        Ryan Unzicker

15        Rick Eckert

16        Gregg Satterlee

17        Shane Clanton

18        Jesse Stovall

19        Brian Shirley

20        Tyler Erb

21        Ricky Thornton Jr.

22        Payton Looney

23        Chris Ferguson

24        Cade Dillard

25        Jason Feger

26        Kent Robinson

27        Jimmy Mars

28        Frank Heckenast Jr.

29        Spencer Hughes

30        Bobby Pierce

31        Shannon Babb

32        Cory Hedgecock

33        Billy Moyer

34        Devin Moran

35        Steve Casebolt

36        Dennis Erb Jr.

37        Kyle Bronson

38        Mike Marlar

39        Donald McIntosh

40        Chad Simpson

41        Chase Junghans

42        Mason Zeigler

43        Timothy Culp

44        Josh Rice

45        Tanner English

46        Darrell Lanigan

47        Ryan Gustin

48        Rusty Schlenk

49        Michael Page

50        Josh Putnam

What is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking? The SLM Performance Ranking has its origins from the A-Team Ranking developed by Sam Holbrooks in 1996 and printed in “Behind the Wheel” and Late Model America.” The SLM Performance Ranking is a national ranking for Open Motor events that pay a minimum $2000 to win. Each driver who makes a feature event will earn a mathematical formula based rate built on performance, competition and durability. The final ranking is based on rate and logic rules that reward racing more. Nothing in the rate, rank or logic is subjective. It’s just all numbers, math and rules. The SLM Performance Ranking isn’t about who is best but who is having the best year. If you think that makes the driver “The Best” that’s ok with me.

 

Mike Ruefer

Photographer & Writer

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50”
  2. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 25”
  3. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 25”
  4. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 25”
  5. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance “Top 25” 2015-2019
  6. Mike Ruefer’s A-Team “Top 50” Dirt Late Model Ranking
jdearing

Latest articles

Mike Harrison, Kris Jackson, Terry McCann, Jeremy Reed & Matt Morton take wins at Tri-City Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 2 2 4 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 2 3 13 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 10 4 6 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2 5 2 36 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO -3 6 10 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 4 7 7 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO - 8 8 21M Willy Myers Collinsville, IL - 9 5 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton,...
Read more

Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50”

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
August 2020 “Summer Heat Edition” It’s been hot and dry in my neighborhood. Then a Hurricane type storm decides it wants to destroy Eastern Iowa....
Read more

Spoon River Speedway Results – 8/29/20

Illinois jdearing - 0
8/29/20 DIRTCAR MODIFIED RESULTS   HEAT # 1 FEATURE 1 Nick Hoffman 1 Nick Hoffman 2 Ray Bollinger 2 Ray Bollinger 3 Austin May 3 Mark Anderson 4 Dave Weitholder 4 Austin May HEAT # 2 5 Dave Weitholder 6 Brandon Roberts 1 Mark Anderson 7 Derrick Carlson 2 Zac Oedewaldt 8 Mike Brooks 3 Mike Brooks 9 Todd Bates 4 Trent...
Read more

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series event – 8/29/20

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Photos by Mike Ruefer
Read more
Previous articleSpoon River Speedway Results – 8/29/20
Next articleMike Harrison, Kris Jackson, Terry McCann, Jeremy Reed & Matt Morton take wins at Tri-City Speedway

Related articles

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series event – 8/29/20

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Photos by Mike Ruefer
Read more

Kyle Larson Gets First Career Late Model Win at Port Royal

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
PORT ROYAL, PA (August 29, 2020) - In only his second career start in a dirt late model, Kyle Larson led all 50 laps to...
Read more

Brandon McCormick, Kyle Steffens, Trey Harris, Chuck Adams & Morgan Greene take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 8 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO - 2 4 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2 3 9 36E Dan Ems Barnhart, MO 6 4 8 7 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 4 5 5 21D Randy Dickman Troy, MO - 6 2 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO -4 7 6 11X Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL -1 8 12 21 Chasten Boen Leadwood, MO 4 9 11 4G Paul Schrempf Crestwood,...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50”
  2. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 25”
  3. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 25”
  4. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 25”
  5. Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance “Top 25” 2015-2019
  6. Mike Ruefer’s A-Team “Top 50” Dirt Late Model Ranking

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon McCormick, Kyle Steffens, Trey Harris, Chuck Adams & Morgan Greene take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 8 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO - 2 4 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2 3 9 36E Dan Ems Barnhart, MO 6 4 8 7 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 4 5 5 21D Randy Dickman Troy, MO - 6 2 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO -4 7 6 11X Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL -1 8 12 21 Chasten Boen Leadwood, MO 4 9 11 4G Paul Schrempf Crestwood,...
Read more

Brian Shirley completes weekend sweep of MARS DIRTcar Series at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 2 Jeff Herzog (11) Festus, Mo. 38 3 4 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 37 4 3 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 36 5 5 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 35 6 8 Shannon Babb (18) 34 7 6 Charles Hess (40) Peoria,...
Read more

Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: