Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Kicks Off 2020 Slate with Volunteer State Doubleheader

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Following a successful inaugural year in 2019, which included five different winners in the seven-race miniseries, the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels will kick off its 2020 slate of events on September 5-6 in a doubleheader in the Volunteer State of Tennessee. On Saturday evening, Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee will play host to the season opener, as the ‘Rockin’ with the Stars Hall of Fame 100′ presented by Classic Rock 103.5 WIMZ will boast a $5,000 paycheck. Hometown driver Tommy Kerr picked up the winner’s spoils last season, as he bested Robby Moses, Brandon Kinzer, David Payne, and Dakotah Knuckles.

The double-dip in East Tennessee will then conclude on Sunday night with a visit to the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee. The 12th edition of the ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial,’ which will be co-sanctioned with the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Series, will shell out a $4,400 winner’s check to the driver that conquers the high-banked oval. Dakotah Knuckles, of Ewing, Virginia, wired the feature field last year to record the victory over David Payne, Jason Trammell, Donald McIntosh, and David Crabtree.

Joining the cars and stars racing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals tour at Smoky Mountain Speedway on Saturday, September 5 will be the Limited Late Models ($1,200 to win), Sportsman Late Models ($800 to win), and Kajun Mini Stock Association ($1,500 to win). The pit gates will swing open at the historic Maryville, Tennessee facility at 2:00pm, while grandstands and tier parking will open at 3:00pm. Grandstand admission will be $20.00 for ages 12 and up (11 and under admitted for FREE), while tier parking admission will be $25.00 for ages 12 and up (11 and under admitted for FREE). Pit passes for the ‘Rockin’ with the Stars Hall of Fame 100′ will be $35.00 for those ages 12 and up, while children ages 11 and under will be admitted into the pit area for only $15.00.

Smoky Mountain Speedway is located 12 miles south of Maryville, Tennessee. From Maryville, take Highway 411 south for 10 miles and turn left onto Brick Mill Road. Follow Brick Mill Road for approximately 2 miles and the racetrack is on the right. The first entrance is for grandstand parking. The second entrance is for tier parking and campground access. The pit entrance is the next right on Crye Road. The physical location for the track is 809 Brick Mill Road – Maryville, TN 37801. For additional information, contact the speedway at 865-856-8989 or visit www.SmokyMtnSpeed.com.

At Tazewell Speedway on Sunday, September 6, the Sportsman Late Models ($1,000 to win), Classic Cars ($500 to win), Street Stocks ($500 to win), and Four Cylinders ($400 to win) will join the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series on the racing card for the evening. The pit gates at “The Taz” will open at 3:00pm, while the grandstands will start to allow fans into the facility at 5:00pm. Adult admission into the annual running of the ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial’ will be $20.00 for grandstands and $35.00 for the pits. During the show’s intermission, Tazewell Speedway will recognize their 2020 points champion and top three in points for each division. The awards ceremony will take place in Victory Lane with trophies being awarded!

Previous ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial’ Winners:
2008 – Rick Rogers of Knoxville, Tennessee
2009 – Billy Ogle Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee
2010 – Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tennessee
2011 – Vic Hill of Mosheim, Tennessee
2012 – Rained Out
2013 – Billy Ogle Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee
2014 – Mack McCarter of Gatlinburg, Tennessee
2015 – Chad Ogle of Sevierville, Tennessee
2016 – David Payne of Murphy, North Carolina
2017 – Brian Smith of Barbourville, Kentucky
2018 – David Payne of Murphy, North Carolina
2019 – Dakotah Knuckles of Ewing, Virginia

Tazewell Speedway is located just two miles northwest of Tazewell, Tennessee. Going north on US 25-E, turn right and then left onto Bacchus Road then 1.8 miles north, then .8 miles west and the race track is located on the left. The physical location for the track is 1400 Bacchus Road – Tazewell, TN 37879. For additional information, contact the speedway at 423-626-2222 or visit www.TazewellSpeedway.net.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels will preside over the Super Late Model portion of the program at both Smoky Mountain Speedway and Tazewell Speedway and each show will be conducted under the rules and regulations of the series. The tire rule for both weekend specials will be Hoosier 1350 and 1600; American Racer 48 and 56. The entry fee is $100 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $50 tow money.

Purse for Saturday, September 5 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (40 laps):
1) $5,000, 2) $2,500, 3) $1,600, 4) $1,200, 5) $900, 6) $700, 7) $675, 8) $650, 9) $625, 10) $600, 11) $580, 12) $560, 13) $540, 14) $520, 15) $500, 16) $480, 17) $470, 18) $460, 19) $450, 20) $450, 21) $450, 22) $450 — $20,360 TOTAL

Purse for Sunday, September 6 – Tazewell Speedway (44 laps):
1) $4,400, 2) $2,000, 3) $1,400, 4) $1,000, 5) $800, 6) $700, 7) $600, 8) $550, 9) $525, 10) $500, 11) $480, 12) $470, 13) $460, 14) $450, 15) $440, 16) $430, 17) $420, 18) $410, 19) $400, 20) $400, 21) $400, 22) $400 — $17,635 TOTAL

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Fall Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2020 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Upcoming Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Schedule Dates:
Saturday, September 5 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tennessee)
$5,000 to win, $450 to start
Previous Winners: Tommy Kerr (’19)

Sunday, September 6 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tennessee)
$4,400 to win, $400 to start
Previous Winners: Dakotah Knuckles (’19)

Saturday, September 19 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Georgia)
$10,000 to win, $500 to start
Previous Winners: Donald McIntosh (’19)

Friday, October 9 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, North Carolina)
$10,000 to win, $500 to start
Previous Winners: Brandon Overton (’19)

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications
www.delphcommunications.com

