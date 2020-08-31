Drag Boats and MLRA Late Models headline Labor Day Weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway

– Lucas Oil Speedway has a big Labor Day Weekend ahead, with two days of drag boat competition on Lake Lucas and a Saturday night under the lights at the dirt track.

The Diamond Drag Boat Nationals are set for Saturday and Sunday as the Kentucky Drag Boat Association and Southern Drag Boat Association co-sanction the two-day program. It’s the third and final appearance of the drag boats this season.

Fans wishing to make it a full day on Saturday can use their drag-boat admission ticket for free entry to the dirt track that night, where the Lucas Oil MLRA returns with the Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks each will race for $750-to-win 25-lap features as they join the Lucas Oil MLRA, which resumes its schedule after an extended break. The racing program pays tribute to Ron Jenkins, who built the original Wheatland Raceway.

Mary Jenkins, his widow, has added $1,000 to the $5,000 already designated for the 40-lap Late Model feature winner to make it a $6,000 pay day for first place. She also has contributed $500 to the fast qualifier.

Lucas Oil Speedway will play a big role in the MLRA championship chase as three of the final seven events will be there, including back-to-back nights of the Fall Nationals in October. Republic’s Payton Looney has a 120-point lead over two-time series champion Chad Simpson of Mount Vernon, Iowa. Looney has won three of the last four MLRA events, including the Show-Me 100 in Wheatland on July 18.

Gates to the dirt track will open at 4 p.m. Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05. For additional info on the Lucas Oil MLRA, including point standings, schedule and archived stories please visit MLRAracing.com.

Friday fundraiser dinner, plus a band: Next door at Lake Lucas, activity will begin on Friday after the teams check in with a benefit fundraiser BBQ dinner from 6:30-8 p.m. with proceeds split between Racers Emergency Support Program and Racers for Christ. The event is open to the public with donations accepted.

Beverly Stokes, treasurer for the Racers Emergency Support program, said the non-profit assists families of drag boat racers who are involved in accidents. For almost fifty years, Racers For Christ has been dedicated to serving the spiritual and emotional support needs of the world of motorsports.

Also on Friday night, the band “Gotcha Covered” will play under the bar tent on the drag boat midway from 8 p.m.-midnight on Friday. Admission is free and the public is invited.

Spectator gates open at 8 a.m. both days of the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals with qualifying tentatively set for 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday; eliminations tentatively are set to begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the Southern Drag Boat Association visit SDBAracing.com and the Kentucky Drag Boat Association go to KDBA.net.

Saturday Diamond Drag Boat Nationals admission:

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) $25

Seniors(62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Comb – Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15) $60

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $50

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $44

Youth Ages (6-15) 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $20

*All tickets include access to Drag Boat pit area.

**All Saturday and 2-Day tickets include entry to the Dirt Track Event on Saturday night, Sept. 5

Saturday MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial admission:

(Free admission with Saturday or two-day drag boat ticket)

Adult (16+) $20

Senior (62+)/Military $17

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 & under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

Advance tickets for any remaining event this season can only be purchased online. Otherwise, tickets will be available at the gate.

For ticket questions or information for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.