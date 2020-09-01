Home Missouri Lucas Oil Speedway Due to COVID-19 uncertainty, Lucas Oil Speedway awards banquet will not be...

Due to COVID-19 uncertainty, Lucas Oil Speedway awards banquet will not be held

MissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track News
WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 1, 2020) – Due to uncertainty with COVID-19 restrictions in regards to indoor gatherings, Lucas Oil Speedway will not hold its normal postseason awards banquet this year.

General Manager Danny Lorton said the top 10 drivers in each of the four Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series divisions will receive their trophies and checks later this fall, with arrangements made to pick those up at the speedway office or mailed to the drivers.

“The banquet takes a lot of advance planning and, with so much uncertain about whether indoor gatherings will be allowed or tightly restricted in terms of social distancing regulations, we feel it’s best for everyone if we didn’t have the championship banquet this year,” Lorton said.

“Many locations around the area that we were considering for the banquet already have capacity restrictions for their banquet halls, which is another reason we won’t proceed as usual.”

Lorton said plans for distributing the awards to the drivers will be announced once the season concludes in October.

Season champions for 2020 were Robbie Reed of Mexico, Missouri (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds), Derek Brown of Stoutland (O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks), Lebanon’s Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Cole Henson of Russellville (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models).

Fans also can look forward to video tributes from the speedway’s video team to each of the four champions later this fall on the Lucas Oil Speedway Facebook page.

Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Unofficial Top 10 in 2020 season points

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds – 1, Robbie Reed, Mexico. 2, Ryan Middaugh, Fulton. 3, Chase Domer. Nevada. 4, Chase Jones, El Dorado Springs. 5, Jason Pursley, Hermitage. 6, Robert Heydenreich, Bolivar. 7, Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kansas. 8, Rusty Skaggs, Arcadia, Kansas. 9, Donnie Fellers, Wheatland. 10, Tracy Wolf, Buffalo.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods – 1, Kris Jackson, Lebanon. 2, JC Morton, Springfield. 3, Eric Turner, Hermitage. 4, Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kansas. 5, JC Newell, Buffalo. 6, Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton. 7, Dayton Pursley, Hermitage. 8, Wesley Briggs, Lebanon. 9, Brayton Skaggs, Fort Scott, Kansas. 10, Brice Gotschall, Nevada.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks – 1, Derek Brown, Stoutland. 2, Toby Ott, Wheatland. 3, Johnny Coats, Joplin. 4, Brian Brown, Purdy. 5, Colton Bourland, Appleton City. 6, Bob Barnett, Republic. 7, John Scott, Warsaw. 8, Scott Johnson, Nevada. 9, Tim Brown, Stoutland. 10, Jame Flood, Crane.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models – 1, Cole Henson, Russellville. 2, Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City. 3, Larry Ferris, Nevada. 4, Tucker Cox, Jefferson City. 5, Kaeden Cornell, Willard. 6, Chad Richwine, Lee’s Summit. 7, Dustin Walker, Polk. 8, Ashlee Lancaster, Sturgeon. 9, Shawn Strong, Billings. 10, Todd Shute, Norwalk, Iowa.

 

Lucas Oil Speedway resumes action this weekend with a doubleheader of racing. The Diamond Drag Boat Nationals are set for Saturday and Sunday on Lake Lucas as the Kentucky Drag Boat Association and Southern Drag Boat Association co-sanction a two-day event. Also on Saturday night, the Lucas Oil MLRA returns with the Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios.

 

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks will join the Late Models on the Labor Day Weekend program. Fans purchasing tickets to the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals will be admitted free.

 

For complete information on this weekend’s action, visit the preview story on LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Championship Awards Banquet Just Around Corner, Special Challenge Winners Announced
  2. Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Series Championship Banquet set for Saturday, Nov. 2nd at Springfield’s University Plaza!
  3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Awards Banquet Set for This Thursday
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Awards Banquet Set for This Thursday
  5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Awards Banquet Set for Thursday
  6. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Awards Banquet Set for Thursday Night
jdearing

Latest articles

Due to COVID-19 uncertainty, Lucas Oil Speedway awards banquet will not be held

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 1, 2020) - Due to uncertainty with COVID-19 restrictions in regards to indoor gatherings, Lucas Oil Speedway will not hold its...
Read more

Brian Shirley Completes Weekend Sweep at Peoria

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
MARS Labor Day Weekend Tripleheader Next CHILTON, Wis. (09/01/20) – Not one, but two trips to Victory Lane for Brian Shirley over the weekend in...
Read more

Drag Boats and MLRA Late Models headline Labor Day Weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (August 31, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway has a big Labor Day Weekend ahead, with two days of drag boat competition on...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard Runner-Up in Port Royal Finale

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
World of Outlaws Doubleheader Up Next SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/31/20) – Brandon Sheppard drove the Rocket1 Racing, Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered...
Read more
Previous articleBrian Shirley Completes Weekend Sweep at Peoria

Related articles

Drag Boats and MLRA Late Models headline Labor Day Weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (August 31, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway has a big Labor Day Weekend ahead, with two days of drag boat competition on...
Read more

Randolph County Raceway Results – 8/30/20

Missouri jdearing - 0
B MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 9 Nic Hanes Trenton, MO 1 2 7 22C Cole Campbell Mexico, MO 5 3 4 29X Chris Spalding Wellsville, MO 1 4 6 20D Dawson David Mexico, MO 2 5 5 0 Dakota Girard Moberly, MO - 6 11 59 Jamie Aleshire Moberly, MO 5 7 15 155 Terry Wilson Bowling Green, MO 8 8 20 66 Cale Turner Fulton, MO 12 9 12 18 Jordan Jones Mexico, MO 3 10 10 5% Hugh...
Read more

Ron Jenkins Memorial & Scottie 46 Headline MLRA Labor Day Action

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Wheatland, Missouri (August 31, 2020) - After a long seven week break in the action, the Lucas Oil MLRA will roar...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Championship Awards Banquet Just Around Corner, Special Challenge Winners Announced
  2. Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Series Championship Banquet set for Saturday, Nov. 2nd at Springfield’s University Plaza!
  3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Awards Banquet Set for This Thursday
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Awards Banquet Set for This Thursday
  5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Awards Banquet Set for Thursday
  6. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Awards Banquet Set for Thursday Night

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon McCormick, Kyle Steffens, Trey Harris, Chuck Adams & Morgan Greene take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 8 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO - 2 4 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2 3 9 36E Dan Ems Barnhart, MO 6 4 8 7 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 4 5 5 21D Randy Dickman Troy, MO - 6 2 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO -4 7 6 11X Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL -1 8 12 21 Chasten Boen Leadwood, MO 4 9 11 4G Paul Schrempf Crestwood,...
Read more

Brian Shirley completes weekend sweep of MARS DIRTcar Series at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 2 Jeff Herzog (11) Festus, Mo. 38 3 4 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 37 4 3 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 36 5 5 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 35 6 8 Shannon Babb (18) 34 7 6 Charles Hess (40) Peoria,...
Read more

Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: