Due to COVID-19 uncertainty, Lucas Oil Speedway awards banquet will not be held

– Due to uncertainty with COVID-19 restrictions in regards to indoor gatherings, Lucas Oil Speedway will not hold its normal postseason awards banquet this year.

General Manager Danny Lorton said the top 10 drivers in each of the four Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series divisions will receive their trophies and checks later this fall, with arrangements made to pick those up at the speedway office or mailed to the drivers.

“The banquet takes a lot of advance planning and, with so much uncertain about whether indoor gatherings will be allowed or tightly restricted in terms of social distancing regulations, we feel it’s best for everyone if we didn’t have the championship banquet this year,” Lorton said.

“Many locations around the area that we were considering for the banquet already have capacity restrictions for their banquet halls, which is another reason we won’t proceed as usual.”

Lorton said plans for distributing the awards to the drivers will be announced once the season concludes in October.

Season champions for 2020 were Robbie Reed of Mexico, Missouri (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds), Derek Brown of Stoutland (O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks), Lebanon’s Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Cole Henson of Russellville (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models).

Fans also can look forward to video tributes from the speedway’s video team to each of the four champions later this fall on the Lucas Oil Speedway Facebook page.

Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Unofficial Top 10 in 2020 season points

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds – 1, Robbie Reed, Mexico. 2, Ryan Middaugh, Fulton. 3, Chase Domer. Nevada. 4, Chase Jones, El Dorado Springs. 5, Jason Pursley, Hermitage. 6, Robert Heydenreich, Bolivar. 7, Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kansas. 8, Rusty Skaggs, Arcadia, Kansas. 9, Donnie Fellers, Wheatland. 10, Tracy Wolf, Buffalo.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods – 1, Kris Jackson, Lebanon. 2, JC Morton, Springfield. 3, Eric Turner, Hermitage. 4, Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kansas. 5, JC Newell, Buffalo. 6, Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton. 7, Dayton Pursley, Hermitage. 8, Wesley Briggs, Lebanon. 9, Brayton Skaggs, Fort Scott, Kansas. 10, Brice Gotschall, Nevada.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks – 1, Derek Brown, Stoutland. 2, Toby Ott, Wheatland. 3, Johnny Coats, Joplin. 4, Brian Brown, Purdy. 5, Colton Bourland, Appleton City. 6, Bob Barnett, Republic. 7, John Scott, Warsaw. 8, Scott Johnson, Nevada. 9, Tim Brown, Stoutland. 10, Jame Flood, Crane.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models – 1, Cole Henson, Russellville. 2, Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City. 3, Larry Ferris, Nevada. 4, Tucker Cox, Jefferson City. 5, Kaeden Cornell, Willard. 6, Chad Richwine, Lee’s Summit. 7, Dustin Walker, Polk. 8, Ashlee Lancaster, Sturgeon. 9, Shawn Strong, Billings. 10, Todd Shute, Norwalk, Iowa.

Lucas Oil Speedway resumes action this weekend with a doubleheader of racing. The Diamond Drag Boat Nationals are set for Saturday and Sunday on Lake Lucas as the Kentucky Drag Boat Association and Southern Drag Boat Association co-sanction a two-day event. Also on Saturday night, the Lucas Oil MLRA returns with the Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks will join the Late Models on the Labor Day Weekend program. Fans purchasing tickets to the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals will be admitted free.

For complete information on this weekend’s action, visit the preview story on LucasOilSpeedway.com.