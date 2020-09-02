DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Returns to Volusia in 2021

A SUNNY START: Volusia’s DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Returns with World of Outlaws to Kickoff 2021

Second-annual event, Jan. 14-16, features four divisions across three days of racing

BARBERVILLE, FL – Sept. 1, 2020 – After the great success that was the inaugural DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals in January, Volusia Speedway Park’s kickoff event to the racing season returns in 2021 as the biggest Dirt Late Model extravaganza to hit the state of Florida with the addition of a fourth division of full-fendered fury.

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will join the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, 602 Crate Late Models and the Florida Late Model Challenge Series as the fourth different division for the second annual event, completing the spectrum of Dirt Late Model diversity in this one-of-a-kind racing spectacle.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet kick off their 2021 schedule with three straight nights of $10,000-to-win events over the course of the event, Jan. 14-16, launching the new standard-show purse, highlighted by $10,000 for the winner, $2,000 for 10th and $1,000-to-start. The Sunshine Nationals will effectively mark the beginning of the DIRTcar national points season, as each driver competing with the World of Outlaws will be eligible to earn points in the DIRTcar Late Model national points standings.

Tickets for the DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals are now available online; only for purchase online or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

Three weeks later, the Outlaws return to The World’s Fastest Half-Mile for week two (Late Model week) of the legendary DIRTcar Nationals, proceeding two nights of DIRTcar Late Model action. With four consecutive shows from Wed-Sat, Feb. 10-13, all eyes will be on the week-long championship points battle for the Big Gator trophy. Tickets for the DIRTcar Nationals are also available now.

A total of eighty-one Late Models across the three divisions packed the pit area on the opening night of competition for the inaugural Sunshine Nationals back in January, with more coming in for Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win Pro Late Model finale.

Several big names of the DIRTcar Late Model circuit came out to compete with the Pro Late Models, including Kyle Bronson, Randy Weaver, Max Blair, Ashton Winger, Michael Page and more. Bronson walked away with the fattest pockets at the weekend’s conclusion, pulling off the clean sweep of the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division by winning all three Features and collecting a grand total of $13,500 in Feature winnings.

Three different drivers claimed victory in the three 602 Late Model Features, including 22-year-old Late Model prodigy Cody Overton. The Florida Late Models almost saw a clean sweep of their own by David Showers Jr., who had never been to Victory Lane in a Late Model of any kind prior to his breakthrough victory on opening night.

Each of these storylines builds the narrative heading into the second annual event next January. Can Bronson defend his turf, keep the win streak going and repeat as Pro Late Model champion? Will the 602 Late Models see a fourth different winner? Who will take the World of Outlaws points lead out of the Sunshine Nationals and into the DIRTcar Nationals just one month later?

The answers will reveal themselves in just over four months. With a total purse of nearly $220,000 across all four divisions and the return of the nightly points system to determine the overall mini-series champion in each division, the 2021 racing season is set for quite a sunny kickoff.

DIRTcar Pro Late Model, 602 Late Model and Florida Late Model purses/format will remain the same for 2021. Invites for the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division are again extended to all Crate Racin’ USA, FASTRAK and RUSH Late Model competitors.

2021 DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Winner’s Shares

Pro Late Model 602 Late Model Florida Late Model

Thu., Jan. 14 – $1,500 $1,000 $1,500

Fri., Jan. 15 – $2,000 $1,200 $3,000

Sat., Jan. 16 – $10,000 $1,500 $1,500

DIRTVision presented by Drydene will provide live coverage of the 2021 Sunshine Nationals for all Fast Pass subscribers and PPV buyers. Head to DIRTVision.com today to sign-up for just $39 per month and never miss a moment of the action!