Home Dirt Late Model News DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Returns to Volusia in 2021

DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Returns to Volusia in 2021

Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsFloridaVolusia Speedway Park
Mike Horne photo

A SUNNY START: Volusia’s DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Returns with World of Outlaws to Kickoff 2021

Second-annual event, Jan. 14-16, features four divisions across three days of racing

BARBERVILLE, FL – Sept. 1, 2020 – After the great success that was the inaugural DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals in January, Volusia Speedway Park’s kickoff event to the racing season returns in 2021 as the biggest Dirt Late Model extravaganza to hit the state of Florida with the addition of a fourth division of full-fendered fury.

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will join the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, 602 Crate Late Models and the Florida Late Model Challenge Series as the fourth different division for the second annual event, completing the spectrum of Dirt Late Model diversity in this one-of-a-kind racing spectacle.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet kick off their 2021 schedule with three straight nights of $10,000-to-win events over the course of the event, Jan. 14-16, launching the new standard-show purse, highlighted by $10,000 for the winner, $2,000 for 10th and $1,000-to-start. The Sunshine Nationals will effectively mark the beginning of the DIRTcar national points season, as each driver competing with the World of Outlaws will be eligible to earn points in the DIRTcar Late Model national points standings.

Tickets for the DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals are now available online; only for purchase online or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

Three weeks later, the Outlaws return to The World’s Fastest Half-Mile for week two (Late Model week) of the legendary DIRTcar Nationals, proceeding two nights of DIRTcar Late Model action. With four consecutive shows from Wed-Sat, Feb. 10-13, all eyes will be on the week-long championship points battle for the Big Gator trophy. Tickets for the DIRTcar Nationals are also available now.

A total of eighty-one Late Models across the three divisions packed the pit area on the opening night of competition for the inaugural Sunshine Nationals back in January, with more coming in for Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win Pro Late Model finale.

Several big names of the DIRTcar Late Model circuit came out to compete with the Pro Late Models, including Kyle Bronson, Randy Weaver, Max Blair, Ashton Winger, Michael Page and more. Bronson walked away with the fattest pockets at the weekend’s conclusion, pulling off the clean sweep of the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division by winning all three Features and collecting a grand total of $13,500 in Feature winnings.

Three different drivers claimed victory in the three 602 Late Model Features, including 22-year-old Late Model prodigy Cody Overton. The Florida Late Models almost saw a clean sweep of their own by David Showers Jr., who had never been to Victory Lane in a Late Model of any kind prior to his breakthrough victory on opening night.

Each of these storylines builds the narrative heading into the second annual event next January. Can Bronson defend his turf, keep the win streak going and repeat as Pro Late Model champion? Will the 602 Late Models see a fourth different winner? Who will take the World of Outlaws points lead out of the Sunshine Nationals and into the DIRTcar Nationals just one month later?

The answers will reveal themselves in just over four months. With a total purse of nearly $220,000 across all four divisions and the return of the nightly points system to determine the overall mini-series champion in each division, the 2021 racing season is set for quite a sunny kickoff.

DIRTcar Pro Late Model, 602 Late Model and Florida Late Model purses/format will remain the same for 2021. Invites for the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division are again extended to all Crate Racin’ USA, FASTRAK and RUSH Late Model competitors.

2021 DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Winner’s Shares

 

Pro Late Model         602 Late Model        Florida Late Model

Thu., Jan. 14 –         $1,500                        $1,000                        $1,500

Fri., Jan. 15 –           $2,000                        $1,200                        $3,000

Sat., Jan. 16 –          $10,000                      $1,500                        $1,500

DIRTVision presented by Drydene will provide live coverage of the 2021 Sunshine Nationals for all Fast Pass subscribers and PPV buyers. Head to DIRTVision.com today to sign-up for just $39 per month and never miss a moment of the action!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. DIRTcar Nationals Remains at Volusia Speedway Park in February
  2. Sunshine Nationals Competitor Guide Released!
  3. Jimmy Mars Returns to Action in Speedweeks Showdowns in Sunshine State!
  4. All-new DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals kicks off next season Jan. 16-18 at Volusia Speedway Park
  5. Inaugural DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Kicks Off at Volusia Speedway Park
  6. Bronson Three-Peats, Leyendecker and Sparkman Win on Night #3 of Sunshine Nationals at Volusia
jdearing

Latest articles

ARCA/CRA Super Series Returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway for Labor Day Weekend Show

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Lebanon, MO (September 1, 2020) – The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS teams would normally be getting ready to hit the High Banks...
Read more

SWEET SPRINGS PREVIEW: USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGETS – SEPT. 4-5, 2020

Missouri jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Sweet Springs, Missouri (September 1, 2020).........Most times, it seems the only thing predictable in USAC NOS Energy Drink National...
Read more

Doubleheader At Huset’s Speedway On Tap For World of Outlaws

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: History Continues At Huset’s Speedway The doubleheader weekend will play a role in the Series’ tight points battle BRANDON, SD — Sept....
Read more

DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Returns to Volusia in 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
A SUNNY START: Volusia’s DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Returns with World of Outlaws to Kickoff 2021 Second-annual event, Jan. 14-16, features four divisions across three days...
Read more
Previous articleTwo Nights of Labor Day Weekend Special Events up Next at Central Missouri Speedway!
Next articleDoubleheader At Huset’s Speedway On Tap For World of Outlaws

Related articles

Brian Shirley Completes Weekend Sweep at Peoria

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
MARS Labor Day Weekend Tripleheader Next CHILTON, Wis. (09/01/20) – Not one, but two trips to Victory Lane for Brian Shirley over the weekend in...
Read more

Drag Boats and MLRA Late Models headline Labor Day Weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (August 31, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway has a big Labor Day Weekend ahead, with two days of drag boat competition on...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard Runner-Up in Port Royal Finale

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
World of Outlaws Doubleheader Up Next SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/31/20) – Brandon Sheppard drove the Rocket1 Racing, Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. DIRTcar Nationals Remains at Volusia Speedway Park in February
  2. Sunshine Nationals Competitor Guide Released!
  3. Jimmy Mars Returns to Action in Speedweeks Showdowns in Sunshine State!
  4. All-new DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals kicks off next season Jan. 16-18 at Volusia Speedway Park
  5. Inaugural DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals Kicks Off at Volusia Speedway Park
  6. Bronson Three-Peats, Leyendecker and Sparkman Win on Night #3 of Sunshine Nationals at Volusia

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon McCormick, Kyle Steffens, Trey Harris, Chuck Adams & Morgan Greene take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 8 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO - 2 4 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2 3 9 36E Dan Ems Barnhart, MO 6 4 8 7 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 4 5 5 21D Randy Dickman Troy, MO - 6 2 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO -4 7 6 11X Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL -1 8 12 21 Chasten Boen Leadwood, MO 4 9 11 4G Paul Schrempf Crestwood,...
Read more

Brian Shirley completes weekend sweep of MARS DIRTcar Series at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 2 Jeff Herzog (11) Festus, Mo. 38 3 4 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 37 4 3 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 36 5 5 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 35 6 8 Shannon Babb (18) 34 7 6 Charles Hess (40) Peoria,...
Read more

Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: