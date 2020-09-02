Doubleheader At Huset’s Speedway On Tap For World of Outlaws

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: History Continues At Huset’s Speedway

The doubleheader weekend will play a role in the Series’ tight points battle

BRANDON, SD — Sept. 1, 2020 — Four years went by without the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at the historic Huset’s Speedway. That changes this weekend.

The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to the high-banked 1/3-mile track on Saturday, Sept. 5 for a $10,000-to-win show and on Sunday, Sept. 6 for a $20,000-to-win show.

The doubleheader weekend will see the continuation of the Series’ epic points battle with Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart currently tied for the points lead and five drivers – and six teams – still in contention for the titles.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines for the weekend:

BACK ON THE HUNT: Reigning champion Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, didn’t let two months of bad luck and missed wins derail his quest for a second World of Outlaws title. He came out swinging last weekend with a runner-up finish at U.S. 36 Raceway and a win at I-80 Speedway – his eighth of the season. He’s now tied for the championship points lead with Logan Schuchart.

He’ll look to keep his winning ways going this weekend at Huset’s Speedway, where he has one win in 2016.

CONSISTENCY KEY: Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA, has been able to keep himself in the championship hunt through consistency – currently on a run of 17 top-10 finishes in a row. However, that’s not enough. He’s hungry to find victory again. His last win came at the Terre Haute Action Track in mid-July.

His last two finishes at Huset’s Speedway in 2016 were 22nd and 16th, respectively. Schuchart has proven this year that his previous records pay no homage to how he can perform. He and his Shark Racing team have improved their performance at about every track they’ve gone to this year.

HAUD IN HIS RHYTHM: After a few weeks of finishing in and out of the top-10, Sheldon Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, and his Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team have found their rhythm again. They recently knocked off three top-five finishes in a row – including their recent win at U.S. 36 Raceway in their first trip their together.

Haudenschild and his team will make another first time start with the World of Outlaws at Huset’s Speedway this weekend. The high-banked 1/3-mile track should suit Haudenschild’s style of making the most speed by ripping the top. He already earned a win at the high-banked 1/3-mile Federated Auto Parts Raceway in August.

MACEDO EAGER TO WIN: Carson Macedo, of Lemoore, CA, has put together an impressive sophomore season, so far. He currently sits fourth in points with one win and is tied with Brad Sweet for the second most top-10 finishes this season with 31. However, he wants to park his Kyle Larson Racing #2 car in Victory Lane again before the year ends.

He had one of his most competitive performances since his last win in June at I-80 Speedway with a second-place finish. He’ll look to carry that momentum into the weekend at Huset’s Speedway. And like Haudenschild, he’ll be making his first start at the track this weekend.

STAYING IN THE FIGHT: David Gravel, of Watertown, CT, is on the best hot streak of all drivers, so far, with 20 top-10 finishes in a row – 14 of them top-five finishes and three of them wins. That performance has helped keep Jason Johnson Racing in the mix for the team championship title – currently six points behind Kasey Kahne Racing and Shark Racing, who are tied for the lead.

He’s yet to win at Huset’s Speedway, but has three top-five finishes in his last three races at the track.

SCHATZ SEARCHING: Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, and his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team continue to search for the speed that propelled them to multiple wins and championships. Schatz continues to find himself in and out of the top-five but has yet to contend for a win since his last victory at Lernerville Speedway in July.

This weekend could see him park the Diehard #15 back in Victory Lane at Huset’s Speedway. He has four wins at the 1/3-mile track, including during the last race there in 2016. This weekend is also a home state weekend for his crew chief Steve Swenson.

ALLEN CLOSING IN ON WIN: Jacob Allen, of Hanover, PA, continues to inch closer and closer to his first career World of Outlaws win. He came close once again at I-80, leading the first 12 laps, holding off attacks from Brad Sweet and Carson Macedo to do so. He eventually fell to sixth but gained more confidence that his day in Victory Lane is near.

He finished 9th during his last race at Huset’s Speedway in 2016 and had another near win moment at the high-banked 1/3-mile Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in August, too.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Saturday, Sept. 5 & Sunday, Sept. 6 at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Event Info / Tickets

ABOUT THE TRACK

Huset’s Speedway is a high-banked 1/3-mile track

Track Record – 10.319 sec. set by Terry McCarl on May 10, 2009

Online – HusetsSpeedway.com

1/3-MILE WINNERS IN 2020

There have been 11 races on a 1/3-mile track in 2020.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55: Brad Sweet won on May 22, Kyle Larson won on May 23 and Aug. 8 and Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7

Lake Ozark Speedway: Logan Schuchart won on May 29 and Donny Schatz won on May 30

Beaver Dam Raceway: Brad Sweet won on June 5 and June 6

34 Raceway: Parker Price-Miller won on July 10

Wilmot Raceway: David Gravel won on July 11

Attica Raceway Park: Kyle Larson won on July 14

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2016 – Brad Sweet won on July 2, Donny Schatz won on July 3

2015 – Donny Schatz won on June 14

2014 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 2

2013 – Tim Kaeding won on July 3

2012 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 3

2011 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 20

2010 – Sammy Swindell won on July 1

2008 – Craig Dollansky won on June 13, Craig Dollansky won on July 3

2007 – Donny Schatz won on July 3

2006 – Brooke Tatnell won on May 7, Terry McCarl won on July 3

2005 – Brian Paulus won on June 28

2004 – Sammy Swindell won on July 6

2003 – Steve Kinser won on June 18

2002 – Steve Kinser won on July 2

2001 – Donny Schatz won on April 29, Mark Kinser won on July 3

2000 – Mark Kinser won on May 7, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1999 – Mark Kinser won on May 3, Mark Kinser won on July 7

1998 – Stevie Smith won on July 7

1997 – Sammy Swindell won on April 27, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1996 – Mark Kinser won on July 3

1995 – Dave Blaney won on June 28

1994 – Mark Kinser won on June 29

1993 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 23

1992 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 21, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 22

1991 – Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 23, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24

1990 – Doug Wolfgang won on July 4, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 25

1989 – Doug Wolgang won on July 5, Bobby Davis, Jr. won on Aug. 25, Doug Wolfgang won on Aug. 26

1984 – Steve Kinser won on July 11

1983 – Sammy Swindell won on April 30, Steve Kinser won on July 6

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WorldofOutlaws – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOSprint – @woosprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlaws

YouTube – YouTube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – Dirtvision.com – Get your Fast Pass to watch all races LIVE for only $39/month

Twitter – Twitter.com/DIRTVision – @DIRTVision

Facebook – Facebook.com/WatchDIRTVision

DRIVER INFO

Follow World of Outlaws full-time drivers on Twitter:

Bill Rose – @BillRose6_Rose

Brad Sweet – @BradSweet49

Carson Macedo – @carson_macedo

Daryn Pittman – @darynpittman

David Gravel – @DavidGravel

Donny Schatz – @DonnySchatz

Jacob Allen – @JacobAllen1A

Jason Sides – @SidesMotorsport

Kraig Kinser – @KraigKinser11k

Logan Schuchart – @Lschuchart1s

Mason Daniel – @MasonDRacing

Sheldon Haudenschild – @Haudenschild_17

Wayne Johnson – @wjr77x

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, KS on Sept. 11-12 for the Boot Hill Showdown. Get tickets by clicking here.

2020 STATS

There have been 36 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (10 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 9

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

4 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 4

5 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 3

6 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (41 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 12

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 12

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 9

3 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 8

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 7

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 7

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 7

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 7

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 7

5 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 6

6 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 5

7 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 4

8 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 3

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 3

9 – Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 2

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 2

– Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind. – 2

– Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Australia – 2

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 2

10 – Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas – 1

– Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind. – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Jeff Halligan, Ephrata, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Colby Copeland, Roseville, Calif. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (14 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 4

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4

2 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 3

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 3

3 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 2

4 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (25 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Mason Daniel, Springville, Calif. – 3

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 3

2 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 2

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 2

3 – Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Paul McMahan, Nashville, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Bell, Arlington Tenn. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Aryton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Tim Wagaman, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, N.D. – 1

– Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, Minn. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

­– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (13 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Penn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenburg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Cole Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Adam Wilt, York, Pa. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, Iowa – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (3 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Skylar Gee, Leduc, AB, Canada

PODIUM FINISHES (23 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 23

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 17

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 13

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 11

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 9

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 9

7 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 5

8 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

9 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

10 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (15 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

2 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 4

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Jade Hastings, Grand Forks, N.D. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (15 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 222

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 194

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 180

4 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 129

5 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 107

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 74

7 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 55

8 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 48

9 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 45

10 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 32

11 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 30

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 30

12 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 27

13 – Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 10

14 – Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 3

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (18 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 5

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 4

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

3 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 3

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 3

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 3

4 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw Wash. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

NEW TRACK RECORDS (2 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – TR

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. (9.995 sec. at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55)

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. (11.061 sec. at Plymouth Speedway)

2020 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

3. Sun., Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

4. Friday, March 13 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / (Canceled)

5. Saturday, March 14 / LoneStar Speedway / Kilgore, TX / (Canceled)

6. Saturday, March 21 / USA Raceway / Tucson, AZ / (Canceled)

7. Sunday, March 22 / Arizona Speedway / San Tan Valley, AZ / (Canceled)

8. Saturday, March 28 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / (Canceled)

9. Sunday, March 29 / Santa Maria Raceway / Nipomo, CA / (Canceled)

10. Friday April 3 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Canceled)

11. Saturday, April 4 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Canceled)

12. Friday, April 10 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / (Canceled)

13. Saturday, April 11 / Ocean Speedway / Watsonville, CA / (Canceled)

14. Friday, April 17 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

15. Saturday, April 18 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

16. Friday, April 24 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

17. Saturday, April 25 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

18. Wednesday, May 6 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / (Postponed)

19. Friday, May 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (1)

20. Friday, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

21. Saturday, May 9 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

22. Friday, May 15 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

23. Saturday, May 16 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

24. Tuesday, May 19 / Bridgeport Speedway / Swedesboro, NJ / (Postponed)

25. Fri., May 22 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (2)

26. Sat., May 23 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

27. Saturday, May 23 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / (Postponed)

28. Monday, May 25 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / (Postponed)

29. Friday, May 29 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Logan Schuchart (2)

30. Saturday, May 30 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

31. Friday, June 5 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Canceled

32. Friday, June 5 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (3)

33. Saturday, June 6 / Granite City Speedway / Sauk Rapids, MN / Canceled

34. Saturday, June 6 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (4)

35. Friday, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (2)

36. Saturday, June 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

37. Wednesday, June 17 / The Dirt Oval at Route 66 / Joliet, IL / Canceled

38. Friday, June 19 / Dubuque Speedway / Dubuque, IA / Canceled

39. Friday, June 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Short (1)

40. Saturday, June 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (1)

41. Saturday, June 20 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Canceled

42. Thursday, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Brad Sweet (5)

43. Friday, June 26 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

44. Saturday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (4)

45. Friday, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

46. Sat., July 4 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (7)

47. Friday, July 10 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Parker Price-Miller (1)

48. Saturday, July 11 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / David Gravel (2)

49. Sun., July 12 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, IN / Logan Schuchart (5)

50. Tuesday, July 14 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (4)

51. Tuesday, July 21 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Donny Schatz (3)

52. Thursday, July 23 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

53. Fri., July 24 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Shane Stewart (1)

54. Sat., July 25 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg. PA / David Gravel (3)

55. Saturday, Aug. 1 / Wayne County Speedway / Orrville, OH / Postponed

56. Sunday, Aug. 2 / Plymouth Speedway / Plymouth, IN / Postponed

57. Fri., Aug. 7 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

58. Sat., Aug. 8 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (5)

59. Thurs., Aug. 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (6)

60. Fri., Aug. 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (4)

61. Sat., Aug. 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (7)

62. Fri., Aug. 21 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Kyle Larson (8)

63. Sat., Aug. 22 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Kyle Larson (9)

64. Sat., Aug. 29 / U.S. 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

65. Sun., Aug. 30 / I-80 Speedway / Greenwood, NE / Brad Sweet (8)