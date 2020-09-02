Home Missouri Central Missouri Speedway Two Nights of Labor Day Weekend Special Events up Next at Central...

Two Nights of Labor Day Weekend Special Events up Next at Central Missouri Speedway!

Missouri

Central Missouri Speedway
September 1, 2020
For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) For the remainder of the year at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS), the focus is on special events racing, with some of the most highly anticipated events in the metro racing area dotting the CMS schedule through the end of September with the annual Labor Day weekend events and the inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout to end the season.

The month of special events begins with night one of the annual Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 5th featuring A-Mod Qualifying (For Night 2 main event starting rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble. B-Mods, POWRi Lightning Sprints, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks will also compete in full race programs.

For the A-Mods alone, over $18,000 in purse money is one the line between the two nights of racing at CMS with the night one A-Mod scramble and the grand finale on night two. Coupled with the Friday night special Tom Karrick Memorial event at nearby Lakeside Speedway, that’s well over $30,000 in purse money on the line for this class in a three-day span!

Racing continues Sunday, September 6th, with the $3,000-to-win, 35-lap A-Mod finale. Street Stocks also take part of the Sunday spotlight with the 25-lap, $2,000-to-win Street Stock Showdown. B-Mods, POWRi Lightning Sprints, and Mod-Lites will also compete throughout the night in full race programs.

The Saturday A-Mod 20-car, 20-lap scramble payout is as follows: 1) $500, 2) $400, 3) $375, 4) $325, 5) $320, 6) $300, 7) $285, 8) $275, 9) $265, 10) $245, 11) $235, 12) $225, 13) $200, 14) $190, 15) $185, 16) $180, 17) $175, 18) $170, 19) $165, 20) $160.

Entry fee for A-Mod drivers this weekend is $50 if the driver has paid the CMS track registration fee in the A-Mod division for 2020, entry fee for drivers not meeting these criteria is $75. The non-qualifiers will earn $75. The full payout for the Sunday finale is as follows: 1) $3000, 2) $2000, 3) $1000, 4) $900, 5) $700, 6) $600, 7) $500, 8) $450, 9) $400, 10 $350, 11) $300, 12) $250, 13th to 24th $200.

Entry fee for Street Stock drivers this weekend s is $25 if the driver has paid the CMS track registration fee in the Street Stock division for 2020, entry fee for drivers not meeting these criteria is $50. The non-qualifiers will earn $50. The full payout for the event is as follows: 1st $2000, 2nd $1000, 3rd $600, 4th $500, 5th $400, 6th $300, 7th $250, 8th $225, 9th $200, 10th $175, 11th through 14th $150, 15th $130, 16th to 24th $125.

Only the A-Mods and Street Stocks have “entry fees” this weekend. All other classes, including B-Mods, Pure Stocks, Lightning Sprints, and Pure Stocks simply pay their pit pass fee of $40 per race night. Lightning Sprints are subject to their normal series rules and pay procedures. All pit passes are sold separately from entry fees for Street Stocks and A-Mods.

For race fans, Special Event Admission pricing is in effect throughout the weekend. Adults $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $40 regardless of age.

Weekend Timeline:  Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing to follow hot laps.

After the night two finale on Sunday, CMS is pleased to announce that after the races, drivers, and fans are welcome to stick around for an after-race party in the front side party barn. This will be a bring your own drinks event. Games, socializing, and karaoke/DJ music by Char Bar will fill the night as Monday is a holiday!

Camping is permitted at CMS on either side of the speedway. There are no fees or hookups. Campers are responsible for removal of all waste and personal property when departing the premises. Concessions are available on both sides of the speedway, which features free parking.

After last weekend’s weathered out event, track points officially concluded as CMS does not award track points during the “Big 3” summer holiday weekends. That said, CMS wishes to congratulate this year’s track champions: Dean Wille in A-Mods, Aaron Poe in Street Stocks, Jacob Ebert in B-Mods, Dillon Raffurty in Mod-Lites, and Spencer Reiff in Pure Stocks.

After a two-week break, CMS will return to action with the first-ever ‘Big Bad B-Mod Blowout,’ featuring a $3,000-to-win B-Mod main event. Action begins on Friday, September 25th with three rounds of heat races for the B-Mods plus a $500-to-win Pure Stock special event. Mod-Lites are also racing on night one. The weekend concludes on Saturday, September 26th with the $3,000-to-win, 35-lap, B-Mod finale, plus A-Mods and Mod-Lites also racing.

Johnson County continues to see a surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This has prompted Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) to implement a face covering mandate. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option. Read the full order here.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Apple Bus CompanyKMMO FM 102.9Seeburg MufflersWorld FinanceHeartland WasteRacinDirt.comDQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western StoreOK Tire StoresZaxby’s Absolutely Craveable ChickenOK Wheel AlignmentJA Performance and Outdoor ServicesAlternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, KDKD FM 95.3 Today’s Country, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and RockAuto.com.

Remaining Events at Central Missouri Speedway
September 5th – Race #16 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble, plus B-Mods, POWRi Lightning Sprints, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.
September 6th – Race #17 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win. Plus $2,000-to-win Street Stocks, plus B-Mods, POWRi Lightning Sprints, and Mod-Lites.
September 25th (Friday) – Race #18 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 1, featuring three rounds of passing points heat races for B-Mods. Also running $500-to-win Pure Stocks, plus Mod-Lites!
September 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods! Plus, A-Mods and Mod-Lites!

