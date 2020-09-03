Home Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr. Heads to Southeast with Outlaws Following Pair of Peoria...

Dennis Erb, Jr. Heads to Southeast with Outlaws Following Pair of Peoria Top Fives!

Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsIllinoisPeoria SpeedwayU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The month of August wrapped up for Dennis Erb Racing in a MARS Racing Series double-dip at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois over the August 28-29 weekend. In Friday night’s $5,000 to win program, Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the quickest lap in his group during the qualifying session and later won his heat race. After starting third on the feature grid in the 50-lap ‘Steve Lance Sr Night,’ Dennis hung around the front and eventually landed in the fourth finishing position behind only winner Brian Shirley, Ryan Gustin, and Frank Heckenast, Jr.

At Peoria on Saturday evening, another $5,000 top prize was up for grabs in the annual running of the ‘Illinois State Championship’ race. Dennis once again posted the fastest lap in his group during time trials before securing another heat race triumph. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then rolled off from the outside of the second row in the 50-lapper and with passing at a premium, he was able to steer to a strong third place podium effort behind only victor Brian Shirley and runner-up Jeff Herzog! Complete results from both showdowns at Peoria Speedway can be accessed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

The #28 team will jump back on the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series trail over the Labor Day holiday weekend in a pair of $10,000 to win shootouts in the states of Georgia and South Carolina. On Friday night, September 4, Dennis will sling dirt at Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia, while Saturday’s doubleheader finale will take place at the sprawling Lancaster Motor Speedway in Lancaster, South Carolina. Dennis comes into the southern two-step sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. Additional information on the weekend can be located by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Pair of Top Fives for Dennis Erb, Jr. in Illini 100; Trip to Peoria Ahead
  2. Rick Eckert Nabs Pair of Top Fives in Southeast; Lee Stutz Memorial Next
  3. Dennis Erb, Jr. Knocks Down Podium Finishes at Farmer City and Peoria
  4. Dennis Erb, Jr. Knocks Down Pair of Top Fives in Busy Georgia/Florida Speedweeks
  5. Billy Moyer Grabs Pair of Top Fives in Hawkeye State; Heads to Florence
  6. World of Outlaws Late Model Series Southeast Swing Brings Chub Frank Pair Of Podium Finishes
jdearing

Latest articles

Dakota Ewing takes Farmer City Raceway DIRTcar Pro Late Model victory!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
PRO LATESA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 1 2 4 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 2 3 1 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL -2 4 13 29 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 9 5 8 05B Josh Boller Greencastle, IN 3 6 5 P3 Steve Peeden -1 7 7 116 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL - 8 6 33H Roben Huffman Clinton, IL -2 9 12 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 10 3 33 Devin...
Read more

Bobby Pierce claims Farmer City Raceway MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 3, 2020 – A single word can sum up Bobby Pierce’s performance Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway –...
Read more

Mike McKinney takes Farmer City Raceway American Modified Series win!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
It’s simply stunning what Mike McKinney’s been able to accomplish in a DIRTcar UMP Modified at Farmer City Raceway this year. Eight Feature wins...
Read more

Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Off Road Series Event

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
Photos by Greg Stanek
Read more
Previous articleTanner English Solid in Lucas Oil Action at Port Royal; Holiday Doubleheader Next
Next articleGreg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Off Road Series Event

Related articles

Dakota Ewing takes Farmer City Raceway DIRTcar Pro Late Model victory!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
PRO LATESA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 1 2 4 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 2 3 1 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL -2 4 13 29 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 9 5 8 05B Josh Boller Greencastle, IN 3 6 5 P3 Steve Peeden -1 7 7 116 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL - 8 6 33H Roben Huffman Clinton, IL -2 9 12 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 10 3 33 Devin...
Read more

Bobby Pierce claims Farmer City Raceway MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 3, 2020 – A single word can sum up Bobby Pierce’s performance Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway –...
Read more

Mike McKinney takes Farmer City Raceway American Modified Series win!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
It’s simply stunning what Mike McKinney’s been able to accomplish in a DIRTcar UMP Modified at Farmer City Raceway this year. Eight Feature wins...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Pair of Top Fives for Dennis Erb, Jr. in Illini 100; Trip to Peoria Ahead
  2. Rick Eckert Nabs Pair of Top Fives in Southeast; Lee Stutz Memorial Next
  3. Dennis Erb, Jr. Knocks Down Podium Finishes at Farmer City and Peoria
  4. Dennis Erb, Jr. Knocks Down Pair of Top Fives in Busy Georgia/Florida Speedweeks
  5. Billy Moyer Grabs Pair of Top Fives in Hawkeye State; Heads to Florence
  6. World of Outlaws Late Model Series Southeast Swing Brings Chub Frank Pair Of Podium Finishes

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Featured

Bobby Pierce claims Farmer City Raceway MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 3, 2020 – A single word can sum up Bobby Pierce’s performance Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway –...
Read more

Mike McKinney takes Farmer City Raceway American Modified Series win!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
It’s simply stunning what Mike McKinney’s been able to accomplish in a DIRTcar UMP Modified at Farmer City Raceway this year. Eight Feature wins...
Read more

Brandon McCormick, Kyle Steffens, Trey Harris, Chuck Adams & Morgan Greene take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 8 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO - 2 4 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2 3 9 36E Dan Ems Barnhart, MO 6 4 8 7 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 4 5 5 21D Randy Dickman Troy, MO - 6 2 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO -4 7 6 11X Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL -1 8 12 21 Chasten Boen Leadwood, MO 4 9 11 4G Paul Schrempf Crestwood,...
Read more

Brian Shirley completes weekend sweep of MARS DIRTcar Series at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 2 Jeff Herzog (11) Festus, Mo. 38 3 4 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 37 4 3 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 36 5 5 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 35 6 8 Shannon Babb (18) 34 7 6 Charles Hess (40) Peoria,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: