Dennis Erb, Jr. Heads to Southeast with Outlaws Following Pair of Peoria Top Fives!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The month of August wrapped up for Dennis Erb Racing in a MARS Racing Series double-dip at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois over the August 28-29 weekend. In Friday night’s $5,000 to win program, Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the quickest lap in his group during the qualifying session and later won his heat race. After starting third on the feature grid in the 50-lap ‘Steve Lance Sr Night,’ Dennis hung around the front and eventually landed in the fourth finishing position behind only winner Brian Shirley, Ryan Gustin, and Frank Heckenast, Jr.

At Peoria on Saturday evening, another $5,000 top prize was up for grabs in the annual running of the ‘Illinois State Championship’ race. Dennis once again posted the fastest lap in his group during time trials before securing another heat race triumph. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then rolled off from the outside of the second row in the 50-lapper and with passing at a premium, he was able to steer to a strong third place podium effort behind only victor Brian Shirley and runner-up Jeff Herzog! Complete results from both showdowns at Peoria Speedway can be accessed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

The #28 team will jump back on the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series trail over the Labor Day holiday weekend in a pair of $10,000 to win shootouts in the states of Georgia and South Carolina. On Friday night, September 4, Dennis will sling dirt at Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia, while Saturday’s doubleheader finale will take place at the sprawling Lancaster Motor Speedway in Lancaster, South Carolina. Dennis comes into the southern two-step sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. Additional information on the weekend can be located by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

