Kerry Madsen Returns to the Top of Midwest Thunder Sprints Presented by OpenWheel101.com Standings!

(Bill W) September 2, 2020, Monroe, IA – Kerry Madsen’s good weekend with the World of Outlaws (and Kyle Larson’s absence) set him back atop the Midwest Thunder Sprints presented by OpenWheel101.com point standings. The three-time and defending champion currently leads Larson, Brian Brown, Rico Abreu and Bill Balog in the standings. Ian Madsen, Austin McCarl, Dominic Scelzi, Shane Stewart and Tim Kaeding round out the top ten.

The next couple of weeks are busy, seeing nine point eligible races scheduled spanning the IRA, World of Outlaws and MOWA sanctions.

Up Next for the Midwest Thunder Sprints…

Fri, Sept 4 – Dodge County Fairgrounds (WI) (IRA)

Sat, Sept 5 – Plymouth Dirt Track (WI) (IRA)

Sat, Sept 5 – Huset’s Speedway (SD) (WoO)

Sun, Sept 6 – 141 Speedway (WI) (IRA)

Sun, Sept 6 – Huset’s Speedway (SD) (WoO)

Fri, Sept 11 – Outagamie Speedway (WI) (IRA)

Fri, Sept 11 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) (MOWA)

Sat, Sept 12 – Cedar Lake Speedway (WI) (Jerry Richert Memorial)

Sat, Sept 12 – Spoon River Speedway (IL) (Tom Knowles Memorial)

2020 Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented by www.OpenWheel101.com Point Standings (Feature Wins)

1. Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 648

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA, 590 (10) Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 556 (3) Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 479 (3) Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 420 (5) Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 399

(tie) Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 399

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 349 Shane Stewart, Bixby, OK, 321

10. Tim Kaeding, Campbell, CA, 312 Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 269 Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 260 Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA, 256 (2) Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 247 (2) Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA, 245 Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO, 219 Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 214 (2) Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 198 (1)

19. Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA, 186 Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 172 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN, 170 Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 158 Jeremy Schultz, Beaver Dam, WI, 142 Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN, 139 Scott Neitzel, Beaver Dam, WI, 131 Russel Borland, Kewaskum, WI, 117 Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, WI, 116 Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust., 114 Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 112

(tie) Jordan Goldesberry, Springfield, IL, 112

Blake Nimee, Oswego, IL, 109 James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust., 101 Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS, 100 Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA, 88

(tie) Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN, 88

Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX, 85 Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 77

(tie) Paige Polyak, Tiffin, OH, 77

Mike Reinke, Howards Grove, WI, 75

40. Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN, 72

(tie) Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 72

Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO, 71

43. Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA, 70

(tie) Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 70

(tie) Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 70

Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO, 66 Dave Uttech, Kenosha, WI, 63 Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 60

(tie) Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL, 60

Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA, 58 Jacob Patton, Bethalto, IL, 56

(tie) Zeb Wise, Angola, IN, 56

52. Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA, 55

Scott Biertzer, West Bend, WI, 53

54. Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, ND, 52

(tie) Terry Babb, Decatur, IL, 52

Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL, 50

57. Todd Daun, Pleasant Prairie, WI, 48

(tie) Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can., 48

59. Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA, 44

Todd King, Sheboygan Falls, WI, 40

61. AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA, 39 Brian Bell, Gallaway, TN, 38

(tie) Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN, 38

(tie) Jade Hastings, Grand Forks, ND, 38

(tie) Rob Pribnow, Lomira, WI, 38

Kris Spitz, Salem, WI, 36

(tie) Brayton Lynch, Springfield, IL, 36

68. Joey Moughan, Springfield, IL, 35

(tie) Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 35

(tie) Greg Wilson, Benton Ridge, OH, 35

(tie) Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 35

Sean Rayhall, Woodstock, GA, 34

(tie) Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN, 34

(tie) Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 34

Kyle Schuett, Philo, IL, 32

(tie) Austin O’Dell, Rochester, IL, 32

(tie) Wayne Modjeski, Oak Creek, WI, 32

(tie) Dustin Barks, Farmington, MO, 32

Kevin Ingle, Huron, SD, 28

(tie) Tim Estenson, Fargo, ND, 28

(tie) Danny Schlafer, Sussex, WI, 28

82. James Broty, Lonsdale, MN, 26

83. Robbie Standridge, Springfield, IL, 25

(tie) Gerard McIntyre Jr., New Oxford, PA, 25

Jeff Asher, Park Hills, MO, 24

86. Matt VanderVere, Zion, IL, 20

(tie) Jereme Schroeder, Lake Villa, IL, 20

(tie) Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN, 20

89. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 18

(tie) Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA, 18

(tie) Kameron Key, Warrensburg, MO, 18

(tie) Hunter Custer, Chippewa Falls, WI, 18

(tie) Wade Nygaard, Grand Forks, ND, 18

(tie) Cory Bruns, Lincoln, IL, 18

95. Zach Hampton, Indianapolis, IN, 16

(tie) Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA, 16

(tie) Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA, 16

(tie) Jordan Adams, Reynolds, ND, 16

(tie) Blake Egeland, Climax, MN, 16

(tie) Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16

101. Bryce Schmitt, Plymouth, WI, 14

(tie) Corbin Gurley, Hebron, IN, 14

(tie) John Fahl, Brown Deer, WI, 14

(tie) Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 14

(tie) Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL, 14

Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX, 12

(tie) Carson Short, Marion, IL, 12

(tie) Greg Nikitenko, Minot, ND, 12

(tie) Brinton Marvel, Lizton, IN, 12

110. Jeremy Standridge, Springfield, IL, 10

(tie) Tony Kaus, Bloomington, MN, 10

(tie) Chris Klemko, Bristol, WI, 10

(tie) Justin Standridge, Springfield, IL, 10

(tie) Austin Pierce, Grand Forks, ND, 10

(tie) Jason Keith, Fredericktown, MO, 10

116. Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, OK, 8

(tie) Adam Miller, Plymouth, WI, 8

(tie) Tony Wondra, Campbellsport, WI, 8

(tie) Chris Urish, Elkhart, IL, 8

(tie) Jack Croaker, East Grand Forks, MN, 8

121. Alan Gilbertson, Kasson, MN, 6

(tie) Steve Short, Farmington, MO, 6

(tie) Preston Perlmutter, San Antonio, TX, 6

(tie) Tom Egeland, Climax, MN, 6

(tie) Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND, 6

126. Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 4

(tie) Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Oh, 4

(tie) Jody Rosenboom, Rock Rapids, IA, 4

(tie) Jeff Swindell, Memphis, TN, 4

(tie) Jack Routson, Waterman, IL, 4

(tie) Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 4

(tie) Austin Deblauw, Ventura, CA, 4

(tie) Tyler Shoemaker, Clinton, IL, 4

(tie) Zach Omdahl, East Grand Forks, MN, 4

135. Logan Faucon, Elkhart, IL, 2

(tie) Josh Walter, Plymouth, WI, 2

(tie) Nick Omdahl, East Grand Forks, MN, 2

(tie) Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN, 2

World of Outlaws member wins…

6, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA

2, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA

2, David Gravel, Watertown, CT

2, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH

1, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN

Tentative 2020 Races that will be counted for points with the Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented by OpenWheel101.com

Fri, June 5 – Beaver Dam Raceway (WI) WoO (Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA)

Sat, June 6 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO)

Sat, June 6 – Beaver Dam Raceway (WI) WoO (Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA)

Fri, June 12 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) WoO (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Sat, June 13 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) WoO (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Sat, June 20 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX)

Thur, June 25 – Jackson Motorplex (MN) Nationals (Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA)

Fri, June 26 – Jackson Motorplex (MN) Nationals (Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA)

Sat, June 27 – Jackson Motorplex (MN) Nationals (Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA)

Fri, July 3 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO)

Fri, July 3 – Cedar Lake Speedway (WI) (WoO) (Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA)

Sat, July 4 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (Justin Henderson, Tea, SD)

Sat, July 4 – Cedar Lake Speedway (WI) (WoO) (Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA)

Sun, July 5 – 141 Speedway (WI) (IRA) (Bill Balog, Hartland, WI)

Fri, July 10 – 34 Raceway (IA) (WoO) (Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN)

Sat, July 11 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO)

Sat, July 11 – Wilmot Raceway (WI) (WoO) (David Gravel, Watertown, CT)

Fri, July 17 – Lincoln Speedway (IL) (MOWA) (Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA)

Sat, July 18 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA)

Sun, July 19 – Wilmot Raceway (WI) (IRA) (Bill Balog, Hartland, WI)

Fri, July 24 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) (MOWA) (Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA)

Sat, July 25 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX)

Thurs, July 30 – Plymouth Dirt Track (WI) (All Stars/IRA) (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Fri, July 31 – Langlade County Speedway (WI) (IRA) (Bill Balog, Hartland, WI)

Fri, July 31 – 34 Raceway (IA) (All Stars) (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Sat, Aug 1 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (All Stars) (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Sun, Aug 2 – Huset’s Speedway (SD) (All Stars) (Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA)

Fri, Aug 7 – I-55 Raceway (MO) (WoO) (Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH)

Sat, Aug 8 – I-55 Raceway (MO) (Ironman 55) (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Sat, Aug 8 – Wilmot Raceway (WI) (IRA) (Bill Balog, Hartland, WI)

Sun, Aug 9 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Thurs, Aug 13 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (WoO) (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Fri, Aug 14 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (WoO) (David Gravel, Watertown, CT)

Sat, Aug 15 – Knoxville Raceway (IA) (Capitani Classic) (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Fri, Aug 21 – Wilmot Raceway (WI) (All Stars/IRA) (Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA)

Fri, Aug 21 – River Cities Speedway (ND) (WoO) (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Sat, Aug 22 – Wilmot Raceway (WI) (IRA) (Bill Balog, Hartland, WI)

Sat, Aug 22 – Red River Valley Speedway (ND) (WoO) (Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA)

Fri, Aug 28 – Tri-City Speedway (IL) (MOWA) (Paul Nienshier, Chapin, IL)

Sat, Aug 29 – US36 Raceway (MO) (WoO) (Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH)

Sun, Aug 30 – I-80 Speedway (NE) (WoO) (Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA)

Fri, Sept 4 – Dodge County Fairgrounds (WI) (IRA)

Sat, Sept 5 – Plymouth Dirt Track (WI) (IRA)

Sat, Sept 5 – Huset’s Speedway (SD) (WoO)

Sun, Sept 6 – 141 Speedway (WI) (IRA)

Sun, Sept 6 – Huset’s Speedway (SD) (WoO)

Fri, Sept 11 – Outagamie Speedway (WI) (IRA)

Fri, Sept 11 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) (MOWA)

Sat, Sept 12 – Cedar Lake Speedway (WI) (Jerry Richert Memorial)

Sat, Sept 12 – Spoon River Speedway (IL) (Tom Knowles Memorial)

Sat, Sept 19 – Beaver Dam Raceway (WI) (IRA)

Fri, Sept 25 – Dodge County Fairgrounds (WI) (IRA)

Sat, Sept 26 – Plymouth Dirt Track (IRA)

Fri, Oct 2 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) (MOWA)

Fri, Oct 16 – Lakeside Speedway (KS) (WoO)

Sat, Oct 17 – 34 Raceway (IA)

Sat, Oct 17 – Lake Ozark Speedway (MO) (WoO)

The Rest TBD…

2019 Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented by www.OpenWheel101.com Final Point Standings (Feature Wins)

1. Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 954 (2)

2. Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 947 (7)

3. Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 731 (5)

4. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 713 (2)

5. James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust., 592 (2)

6. Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 505 (1)

7. Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN, 484 (1)

8. Jeremy Schultz, Beaver Dam, WI, 471 (3)

9. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 427 (5)

10. Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 400 (2)

2018 Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented by www.OpenWheel101.com Point Standings (Feature Wins) Top Ten

1. Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 866 (7)

2. Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 686 (7)

3. Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 602 (5)

4. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 565

5. Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust., 420 (1)

6. Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, WI, 398 (4)

(tie) Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN, 398

8. Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 390 (2)

9. Cory Eliason, Selma, CA, 386 (1)

10. Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 365 (1)

2017 Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented by www.OpenWheel101.com Final Point Standings (Feature Wins) Top Ten

1. Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 1086 (5)

2. Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 1031 (7)

3. Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 800 (6)

4. Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 760 (6)

5. Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA, 760 (2)

6. Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust., 533 (1)

7. Shane Stewart, Bixby, OK, 529 (2)

8. David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 481 (3)

9. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 437 (1)

10. Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA, 425 (2)

Rogerson Notches Another Sprint Invaders Season Opener at 34 Raceway!

Saturday, April 19, 2008

(by Bill Wright) April 19, 2008 – Matt Rogerson won his fifth career Ideal Ready Mix Sprint Invaders Association Saturday night at the 34 Raceway near West Burlington, Iowa. Entering the night, his four wins at the facility were already tops with the series. Rogerson survived a mid-race duel with John Schulz and pulled away on an extremely heavy surface to claim his third Sprint Invaders tally in the month of April at 34.

After a sixth place showing in the Rich DeReu Memorial Shake-Up Dash, things didn’t look good for Rogerson, until winner Bobby Mincer rolled a three on the dice. That put Matt outside row one. “It was all about track position tonight the way the track was,” said Rogerson. “I should thank Bobby Mincer for drawing what he did after the dash. We’ve got a few laps around this place.”

After a lap one flip by Nick Guernsey, who was uninjured, and a lost wheel by Ryan Jamison on the next try, the third start was a charm, and Rogerson shot out to a lead immediately. Schulz tucked into second, and the lead pair separated from the pack. After a caution on lap six, the remaining 20 laps went non-stop. On lap 16, in lapped traffic, Schulz made a pass for the lead at the flagstand before Rogerson returned the favor and led the rest of the way.

“I was trying to get around a lapped car and bicycled badly over in turn two,” says Rogerson. “I had to get off it and counter-steer, and he got by me. Then pretty much the same thing happened to him. From then on I was running well. Everyone knows that’s where Matt Rogerson’s going to end up running anyway, the bottom.”

Schulz, who won with the Sprint Invaders here last July, remembered the lead exchange the same way. “Matt was a little better in the open track, and I could reel him in in traffic. We both bicycled up with a lapped car and he ended up getting by us again. I’ve known him my whole life. It was just a good race. I could make some ground up on top, but you had to watch the lappers sliding up in front of you. You had to just bite the bullet and take what you could get.”

Finishing a distant, but solid third, was fourth generation driver, Korey Weyant. “It helped us to start up front,” he said. “We’ve got a new motor this year, so that helped a ton. The track was really tacky. We messed up on the setup a bit, we were spiking on the right rear pretty bad. Maybe if it wasn’t, we could have been up there with the top two.”

2007 Knoxville Raceway 360 Track Champion, Josh Higday was fourth, and Bobby Mincer was fifth. Jon Agan, Jerrod Hull, Josh Schneiderman, hard-charger Jordan Goldesberry and Justin Newberry rounded out the top ten.

Heats went to Weyant, Rogerson, Schulz and Josh Schneiderman. Mincer won the Shake-Up Dash, and Nick Eastin dominated the 12-lap B main event.

The Ideal Ready Mix Sprint Invaders will be back in action on Friday, May 16 at the Morgan County Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Results Ideal Ready Mix 25-lap A main Finish (started): 1. 29, Matt Rogerson, Burlington, IA (2) 2. 2, John Schulz, West Burlington, IA (4) 3. 99w, Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (1) 4. 1, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (5) 5. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (3) 6. 4, Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA (7) 7. 12, Jerrod Hull, Sikeston, MO (10) 8. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (6) 9. 65, Jordan Goldesberry, Springfield, IL (19) 10. 36, Justin Newberry, West Burlington, IA (18) 11. 53H, Matt Harms, Morton, IL (17) 12. 23, Kevin Hetrick, Gladstone, IL (9) 13. 29x, Russ Hall, Des Moines, IA (15) 14. 4B, Scott Boles, New London, IA (8) 15. 22x, Nick Eastin, West Burlington, IA (16) 16. 3, Matt Sutton, Macomb, IL (11) 17. 99, Jimmy Davies, Oquawka, IL (20) 18. 6, Dustin Whiting, Burlington, IA (12) 19. 51J, Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (13) 20. 0, Nick Guernsey, Burlington, IA (14) DNS – 1x, Jayson Ditsworth, Gladstone, IL. Lap Leaders: Rogerson 1-15, Schulz 16, Rogerson 17-25.

Staats Heat Race #1 (8 laps, top four to A, top two to Dash): 1. Korey Weyant (4) 2. Bobby Mincer (3) 3. Kevin Hetrick (2) 4. Ryan Jamison (8) / 5. Matt Harms (7) 6. Jordan Goldesberry (1) 7. Justin Newberry (5) 8. 4J, Justin Parrish, Des Moines, IA (6)

Golden Eagle Distributors/Budweiser Heat Race #2 (8 laps, top four to A, top two to Dash): 1. Matt Rogerson (4) 2. Jon Agan (2) 3. Jerrod Hull (5) 4. Nick Guernsey (6) / 5. 18A, Dan Avery, Burlington, IA (7) 6. Nick Eastin (1) 7. 9, Rager Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (3) DNS – 16HD, Donnie Steward, West Burlington, IA

Midland Performance Heat Race #3 (8 laps, top four to A, top two to Dash): 1. John Schulz (2) 2. Josh Higday (3) 3. Matt Sutton (4) 4. Russ Hall (5) / 5. 10, Eric Vanderploeg, Altoona, IA (8) 6. 17, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (6) 7. Jimmy Davies (7) 8. 38, Seth Wilke, Burlington, IA (1)

Fastway Fabrication Heat Race #4 (8 laps, top four to A, top two to Dash): 1. Josh Schneiderman (5) 2. Scott Boles (2) 3. Dustin Whiting (1) 4. Jayson Ditsworth (3) / 5. 5MRE, Tim Rose, Burlington, IA (6) 6. 88, Jarrod Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (4) DNS – 35, Brian Hetrick, Stronghurst, IL, 78, Robert Bell, Colfax, IA

Rich DeReu Memorial Shake-Up Dash (6 laps): 1. Bobby Mincer (1) 2. John Schulz (3) 3. Josh Higday (5) 4. Josh Schneiderman (2) 5. Korey Weyant (8) 6. Matt Rogerson (7) 7. Jon Agan (6) 8. Scott Boles (4)

Holtkamp’s Trailer Repair B Main (12 laps, top five to A): 1. Nick Eastin (2) 2. Matt Harms (1) 3. Justin Newberry (7) 4. Jordan Goldesberry (3) 5. Jimmy Davies (9) / 6. Austin McCarl (5) 7. Justin Parrish (11) 8. Seth Wilke (6) 9. Dan Avery (8) 10. Jarrod Schneiderman (12) 11. Tim Rose (10) 12. Rager Phillips (4) DNS – Eric Vanderploeg, Brian Hetrick, Donnie Steward, Robert Bell

Contingency Awards:

KSE Products Hard Charger –

The Brake Man – Nick Eastin

Diversified Machine – Korey Weyant

Kinser Air Filters – Josh Higday

M&W Aluminum Products – Russ Hall

Ultra Shield – Jimmy Davies

Saldana Racing Products – John Schulz

Rod End Supply – Justin Newberry, Josh Schneiderman

