Labor Day Weekend in the Bluegrass and Buckeye States

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will spend Labor Day weekend at Ponderosa Speedway and Portsmouth Raceway Park with two $12,000-to-win events.

Ponderosa Speedway, a unique D-shaped 3/8th mile oval, known as “Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring”, will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the 16th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial on Friday, September 4th. The event will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Also in competition on Friday night will be the Crate Late Models, Modifieds, and Super Stocks.

The John Bradshaw Memorial was added to the Ponderosa Speedway schedule in 2003, as a tribute to the late John Bradshaw. Bradshaw had taken over the promotional helm at “The Pond” to begin the 2003 season, but tragically lost his life after promoting only a handful of events that season.

The action will continue on Saturday, September 5th, when the tour ventures to Portsmouth Raceway Park for the Bob Miller Memorial River Days Rumble 50 – Presented by Pepsi. There will be a complete show of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Saturday’s racing action at Portsmouth Raceway Park will also include Modifieds and Sport Modifieds.

Bob Miller was a long-time and storied sponsor in dirt track racing. Miller had a passion for racing, unlike anyone else. Bob passed away in November 2014 at age 73, following a long-term illness.

Track and Event Information:

Ponderosa Speedway

Phone Number: (859) 854-6808

Location: 365 Phillips Lane, Junction City, KY 40440

Directions: US 127 to Junction City, turn on 300/W Shelby St (stop light), then .7 mile turn left on SR-37/White Oak Road, then 1.2 miles turn left on Phillips Lane, track is 0.4 mile on Left.

Website: www.ponderosaspeedway.net

Tire Rule for Ponderosa Speedway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Phone Number: 740-354-3278

Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663

Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge

Website: www.portsraceway.com

Tire Rule for Portsmouth Raceway Park:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

September 4th – 5th Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000



Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6675 $223,000 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6130 $168,850 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5950 $114,400 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5945 $99,425 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 5850 $104,284 6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 5620 $85,400 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 5525 $77,407 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5500 $79,325 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 5255 $67,125 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 5180 $51,600 11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 5120 $82,325 12 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4640 $55,350 13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 4640 $34,575 14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4285 $29,750

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*