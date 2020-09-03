Labor Day Weekend in the Bluegrass and Buckeye States

Ponderosa Speedway, a unique D-shaped 3/8th mile oval, known as “Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring”, will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the 16th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial on Friday, September 4th. The event will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Also in competition on Friday night will be the Crate Late Models, Modifieds, and Super Stocks.
The John Bradshaw Memorial was added to the Ponderosa Speedway schedule in 2003, as a tribute to the late John Bradshaw. Bradshaw had taken over the promotional helm at “The Pond” to begin the 2003 season, but tragically lost his life after promoting only a handful of events that season.
The action will continue on Saturday, September 5th, when the tour ventures to Portsmouth Raceway Park for the Bob Miller Memorial River Days Rumble 50 – Presented by Pepsi. There will be a complete show of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Saturday’s racing action at Portsmouth Raceway Park will also include Modifieds and Sport Modifieds.
Bob Miller was a long-time and storied sponsor in dirt track racing. Miller had a passion for racing, unlike anyone else. Bob passed away in November 2014 at age 73, following a long-term illness.
Track and Event Information:
Ponderosa Speedway
Phone Number: (859) 854-6808
Location: 365 Phillips Lane, Junction City, KY 40440
Directions: US 127 to Junction City, turn on 300/W Shelby St (stop light), then .7 mile turn left on SR-37/White Oak Road, then 1.2 miles turn left on Phillips Lane, track is 0.4 mile on Left.
Website: www.ponderosaspeedway.net
Tire Rule for Ponderosa Speedway:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Portsmouth Raceway Park
Phone Number: 740-354-3278
Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge
Website: www.portsraceway.com
Tire Rule for Portsmouth Raceway Park:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
September 4th – 5th Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|6675
|$223,000
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|6130
|$168,850
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|5950
|$114,400
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|5945
|$99,425
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|5850
|$104,284
|6
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|5620
|$85,400
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|5525
|$77,407
|8
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|5500
|$79,325
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|5255
|$67,125
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|5180
|$51,600
|11
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|5120
|$82,325
|12
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|4640
|$55,350
|13
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|4640
|$34,575
|14
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|4285
|$29,750
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*