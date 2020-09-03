Home Race Track News Illinois Lincoln Speedway Set For Brandt Season Championship Night Friday Night Action Features...

Lincoln Speedway Set For Brandt Season Championship Night Friday Night Action Features Six Divisions Of Racing

Race Track NewsIllinoisLincoln Speedway
(Lincoln, IL) The 2020 point champions will be decided this coming Friday night, September 4 at Lincoln Speedway. The Logan County Fairgrounds track, located in Lincoln, IL has had a strong 2020 season, boasting solid car counts and great racing all year long. Friday night’s Brandt Season Championship night, is the final regular season night, leading up to the October 1-3 DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

One of the tightest point battles heading into the night is in the Nutech Seed DII Midget class. Peoria, IL’s Mark McMahill leads the standings by only six points over Athens, IL driver Will Armitage. McMahill has not won a feature this year but has four top fives in six starts. Armitage has won a feature and just needs to finish three spots better than McMahill to take the championship. Mason City, IL driver Andy Baugh isn’t totally out, behind 26 points. Each position in feature action is worth 2 points more than the next. Any ties are broken by the number of feature wins, followed by 2nds, etc.

The DIRTcar Hornets also have an extremely close battle heading into the final night, with three drivers separated by only eight points. East Peoria, IL’s Dallas Strauch leads the way by four over Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed. Erik Vanapeldoorn, of Clinton, IL, is only four more points back from Reed. In addition to those three battling for the championship, drivers will be racing for plenty of extra prize money in the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge feature. The event will pay $300 to win and $35 to start.

The third tightest battle comes in the DIRTcar Modified class but it will be one that many have their eyes on. That’s the one that has the son-father battle for the championship for yet another season. Austin Lynn leads the points by 32 over his dad, Brian Lynn, a difference of 16 positions. Without any issues, Austin Lynn could very well end up with his first Lincoln Speedway championship. That said, he held a lead in the standings two years ago but ran into issues early which gave his dad another championship. This year’s advantage comes with a bigger cushion.

One championship that is pretty well decided comes in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class. Ashland, IL’s Brandon Eskew has taken three of the seven feature wins this year and has a 58 point advantage over Jake Little. If Eskew shows up to compete Friday night, he sews up the championship with showup points alone.

The DIRTcar Sportsman will be making their one and only visit at the track this Friday night, as part of a doubleheader weekend with Macon on Saturday. Rounding out Friday’s action will be the DIRTcar Street Stocks.

Friday will also be the first of five races in the Top Gun Championship Series. Extra bonus money will be on the line for the drivers who garner the most points in the remaining race at Lincoln as well as the final four races at Macon. The Top Gun Championship Series will pay out bonus money to Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Street Stocks after the five races are completed to the top five in each division. A special trophy will be awarded to each of the three champs.

Friday pits will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.  Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 406 0
2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 348 58
3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 328 78
4 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 304 102
5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 248 158
6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 238 168
7 2K Zac Kuhel Pekin IL 222 184
8 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 220 186
9 5S Isaiah Sweitzer Lincoln IL 218 188
10 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 192 214


DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 406 0
2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 374 32
3 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 326 80
4 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 322 84
5 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 304 102
6 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 256 150
7 64 Dawson Cook Morton IL 232 174
8 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 226 180
9 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 226 180
10 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 224 182


Nutech Seed DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 318 0
2 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 312 6
3 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 292 26
4 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 264 54
5 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 260 58
6 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 248 70
7 17 Jace Sparks Crystal Lake IL 230 88
8 00 John Heitzman San Jose IL 228 90
9 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 150 168
10 7A Mike Russell Springfield IL 130 188


DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 24D Dallas Strauch East Peoria IL 340 0
2 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 336 4
3 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 332 8
4 28F Mike Foster Pekin IL 242 98
5 28 Jimmy Dutlinger Peoria IL 236 104
6 22W James Womeldorff Pekin IL 228 112
7 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 224 116
8 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 218 122
9 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 200 140
10 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 196 144

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lincoln Speedway’s Brandt Season Finale Coming Up Friday Night
  2. Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Night 5 Of 2019 Season Friday Night
  3. 7 Divisions Of Racing Set For Big Night At Lincoln IL Speedway Friday
  4. Five Racing Divisions Set To Entertain Fans Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
  5. $5 Grandstand Admission To Pack Stands At Lincoln Speedway Brandt Finale Friday Night
  6. Five Divisions On Tap For Lincoln Speedway Opener Friday Night
jdearing

Latest articles

Hailie Deegan Set For Lebanon I-44 Speedway Event Saturday Night

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Daughter of X-Games Legend Brian Deegan Looks to Become Series’ First Female Winner Hailie Deegan has quickly made her share of history in stock car...
Read more

Lincoln Speedway Set For Brandt Season Championship Night Friday Night Action Features Six Divisions Of Racing

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) The 2020 point champions will be decided this coming Friday night, September 4 at Lincoln Speedway. The Logan County Fairgrounds track, located...
Read more

Kerry Madsen Returns to the Top of Midwest Thunder Sprints Presented by OpenWheel101.com Standings!

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
(Bill W) September 2, 2020, Monroe, IA – Kerry Madsen’s good weekend with the World of Outlaws (and Kyle Larson’s absence) set him back...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Hurst continues first MLRA tour with eye on top rookie prize

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 2, 2020) - The Lucas Oil MLRA Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year leader is far from a racing newcomer. Jeremiah...
Read more
Previous articleKerry Madsen Returns to the Top of Midwest Thunder Sprints Presented by OpenWheel101.com Standings!
Next articleHailie Deegan Set For Lebanon I-44 Speedway Event Saturday Night

Related articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 8/29/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
Late Model Division Heat 1 1. 30 Mark Voigt 2. 16R Rusty Griffaw 3. 0 Dewayne Keifer 4. 52 Matt Bailey 5. 11B Blake Bailey 6. 5J Dan Jacober 7. 16T Tony Wolf Heat 2 1. 10K Daryn Klein 2. 10J Jordan Bauer 3. 6K Michael Kloos 4. 4 Jason Suhre 5. 9T Travis Horner 6. 68 Scott Bourland Heat 3 1. 78 Chad Zobrist 2. 26M Brent McKimmon 3. 11K Shannon Kuhn 4. 5W Brian Wolfmeier 5. 96 Matt Koch 6. 67 Mark...
Read more

Brian Shirley Completes Weekend Sweep at Peoria

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
MARS Labor Day Weekend Tripleheader Next CHILTON, Wis. (09/01/20) – Not one, but two trips to Victory Lane for Brian Shirley over the weekend in...
Read more

Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/29/20

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
Photos by Rocky Ragusa
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lincoln Speedway’s Brandt Season Finale Coming Up Friday Night
  2. Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Night 5 Of 2019 Season Friday Night
  3. 7 Divisions Of Racing Set For Big Night At Lincoln IL Speedway Friday
  4. Five Racing Divisions Set To Entertain Fans Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
  5. $5 Grandstand Admission To Pack Stands At Lincoln Speedway Brandt Finale Friday Night
  6. Five Divisions On Tap For Lincoln Speedway Opener Friday Night

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon McCormick, Kyle Steffens, Trey Harris, Chuck Adams & Morgan Greene take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 8 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO - 2 4 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2 3 9 36E Dan Ems Barnhart, MO 6 4 8 7 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 4 5 5 21D Randy Dickman Troy, MO - 6 2 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO -4 7 6 11X Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL -1 8 12 21 Chasten Boen Leadwood, MO 4 9 11 4G Paul Schrempf Crestwood,...
Read more

Brian Shirley completes weekend sweep of MARS DIRTcar Series at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 2 Jeff Herzog (11) Festus, Mo. 38 3 4 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 37 4 3 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 36 5 5 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 35 6 8 Shannon Babb (18) 34 7 6 Charles Hess (40) Peoria,...
Read more

Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: