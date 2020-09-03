Home Dirt Late Model News Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Hurst continues first MLRA tour with eye on...

Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Hurst continues first MLRA tour with eye on top rookie prize

Dirt Late Model NewsMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track NewsMLRA Series News
Jeremiah Hurst of Dubuque, Iowa, leads the Lucas Oil MLRA Rookie of the Year standings entering Saturday’s Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios. (GS Stanek Racing Photography)

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 2, 2020) – The Lucas Oil MLRA Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year leader is far from a racing newcomer.

Jeremiah Hurst, a 44-year-old from Dubuque, Iowa, has been an accomplished racer for years. Included on his resume is the 2018 IMCA Late Model National Championship and a runner-up in 2019.

But this season has been an entirely new challenge for Hurst – and a pretty successful one.

Hurst continues his pursuit of MLRA top rookie honors, along with the series’ overall championship, at Saturday night’s MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios at Lucas Oil Speedway. Winner of the 40-lap feature will earn $5,000, plus an additional $1,000 courtesy of Mary Jenkins, widow of Ron Jenkins who built the original Wheatland Raceway.

In his fourth season driving for Roberts Motorsports – but first in open Late Models – Hurst has four top-five finishes and eight top-10s in 12 MLRA events. He’s third overall in series points, 145 behind leader Payton Looney of Republic, Missouri, with seven races remaining. Two-time MLRA champion and fellow Iowan Chad Simpson is 25 points in front of Hurst.

“It’s been good … a little bit up and down,” Hurst said of his season. “But lately we’ve been having good runs. That’s all I can ask for. As long as we’re getting better, that’s good.

“It’s pretty eye-opening,” he added of stepping up to the open Late Model ranks. “I knew it would be different, but I didn’t think it would be that different. And it is quite different. Your car has to be pretty much spot-on to be up front.”

Hurst mentioned maintaining momentum in the more-powerful motors and figuring out the right combinations of tires and shock packages as keys. Having Garrett Alberson as a teammate has been helpful in making the transition.

“He’s already been around it and that’s been helpful for us,” Hurst said. “I think otherwise we probably would not have had as good a year as we have going. We eventually would have got it, but it helped our program get better right away.

“He’s really kind of a quiet and (thoughtful) guy,” Hurst said of Alberson. “When he gets out of the car he’s already thinking of ways to get his car better and my car better. I definitely like that part of it.”

Hurst has used a seven-week break between MLRA races as a chance to race tracks he’s familiar with in the eastern Iowa and western Illinois region and has picked up a couple of wins. He hopes to continue those good vibes this weekend, at Wheatland and then on Sunday for the 2nd annual Scottie 46 at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly.

Overtaking Looney might be a longshot, but Hurst figures it’s already been a solid season in his No. 58 Black Diamond that can become even better with a strong finish.

“I wanted to win that Lucas (MLRA) rookie deal, not tear up a bunch of equipment and be competitive,” Hurst said of his preseason goals. “I wanted to gain some respect and not be seen as a dirty driver … just try to get better in all aspects of the game.

“I’ve points raced my entire life. I’m used to it and if things come down to a couple of points here or there, I think I can handle the pressure. We’ll see, I guess.”

Gates to the dirt track will open at 4 p.m. Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For more news on the MLRA, including point standings, schedules and archived news visit MLRAracing.com.

Big weekend includes drag boats: The Diamond Drag Boat Nationals are set for Saturday and Sunday on Lake Lucas, as the Kentucky Drag Boat Association and Southern Drag Boat Association co-sanction the two-day program. It’s the third and final appearance of the drag boats this season in Wheatland.

Fans wishing to make it a full day on Saturday can use their drag-boat admission ticket for free entry to the dirt track that night. Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks each will race for $750-to-win 25-lap features as they join the Lucas Oil MLRA.

Friday fundraiser dinner, plus a band: Activity will begin on Friday after the drag boat teams check in with a benefit fundraiser BBQ dinner from 6:30-8 p.m. with proceeds split between Racers Emergency Support Program and Racers for Christ. The event is open to the public with donations accepted.

Also on Friday night, the band “Gotcha Covered” will play under the bar tent on the drag boat midway from 8 p.m.-midnight on Friday. Admission is free and the public is invited.

Spectator gates open at 8 a.m. both days of the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals with qualifying tentatively set for 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday; eliminations tentatively are set to begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the Southern Drag Boat Association visit SDBAracing.com and the Kentucky Drag Boat Association go to KDBA.net.

Saturday Diamond Drag Boat Nationals admission:

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) $25

Seniors(62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Comb – Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15) $60

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $50

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $44

Youth Ages (6-15) 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $20

*All tickets include access to Drag Boat pit area.

**All Saturday and 2-Day tickets include entry to the Dirt Track Event on Saturday night, Sept. 5

 

Sunday Diamond Drag Boat Nationals admission:

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) $25

Seniors(62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under)   FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Comb – Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15) $60

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $50

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $44

Youth Ages (6-15) 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $20

*All tickets include access to Drag Boat pit area.

 

Saturday MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial admission:

(Free admission with Saturday or two-day drag boat ticket)

Adult (16+) $20

Senior (62+)/Military $17

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 & under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

 

Advance tickets for any remaining event this season can only be purchased online. Otherwise, tickets will be available at the gate.

 

For ticket questions or information for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. MLRA Fall Shootout Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway
  2. Drag Boats and MLRA Late Models headline Labor Day Weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway
  3. Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: As first ULMA Late Model victory sinks in, Cox focuses on getting another
  4. Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Middaugh looks for positive finish to regular season
  5. 4th Annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals and MLRA Summer Shootout now just 2-weeks away!
  6. Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Reigning MLRA champ Simpson returns, as his own boss
jdearing

Latest articles

Hailie Deegan Set For Lebanon I-44 Speedway Event Saturday Night

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Daughter of X-Games Legend Brian Deegan Looks to Become Series’ First Female Winner Hailie Deegan has quickly made her share of history in stock car...
Read more

Lincoln Speedway Set For Brandt Season Championship Night Friday Night Action Features Six Divisions Of Racing

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) The 2020 point champions will be decided this coming Friday night, September 4 at Lincoln Speedway. The Logan County Fairgrounds track, located...
Read more

Kerry Madsen Returns to the Top of Midwest Thunder Sprints Presented by OpenWheel101.com Standings!

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
(Bill W) September 2, 2020, Monroe, IA – Kerry Madsen’s good weekend with the World of Outlaws (and Kyle Larson’s absence) set him back...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Hurst continues first MLRA tour with eye on top rookie prize

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 2, 2020) - The Lucas Oil MLRA Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year leader is far from a racing newcomer. Jeremiah...
Read more
Previous articleDanny Burton’s Hoosier Race Report: SmackDown 2020
Next articleKerry Madsen Returns to the Top of Midwest Thunder Sprints Presented by OpenWheel101.com Standings!

Related articles

Hailie Deegan Set For Lebanon I-44 Speedway Event Saturday Night

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Daughter of X-Games Legend Brian Deegan Looks to Become Series’ First Female Winner Hailie Deegan has quickly made her share of history in stock car...
Read more

ARCA/CRA Super Series Returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway for Labor Day Weekend Show

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Lebanon, MO (September 1, 2020) – The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS teams would normally be getting ready to hit the High Banks...
Read more

SWEET SPRINGS PREVIEW: USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGETS – SEPT. 4-5, 2020

Missouri jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Sweet Springs, Missouri (September 1, 2020).........Most times, it seems the only thing predictable in USAC NOS Energy Drink National...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. MLRA Fall Shootout Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway
  2. Drag Boats and MLRA Late Models headline Labor Day Weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway
  3. Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: As first ULMA Late Model victory sinks in, Cox focuses on getting another
  4. Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Middaugh looks for positive finish to regular season
  5. 4th Annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals and MLRA Summer Shootout now just 2-weeks away!
  6. Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Reigning MLRA champ Simpson returns, as his own boss

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon McCormick, Kyle Steffens, Trey Harris, Chuck Adams & Morgan Greene take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 8 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO - 2 4 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2 3 9 36E Dan Ems Barnhart, MO 6 4 8 7 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 4 5 5 21D Randy Dickman Troy, MO - 6 2 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO -4 7 6 11X Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL -1 8 12 21 Chasten Boen Leadwood, MO 4 9 11 4G Paul Schrempf Crestwood,...
Read more

Brian Shirley completes weekend sweep of MARS DIRTcar Series at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 2 Jeff Herzog (11) Festus, Mo. 38 3 4 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 37 4 3 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 36 5 5 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 35 6 8 Shannon Babb (18) 34 7 6 Charles Hess (40) Peoria,...
Read more

Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
Labor Day Weekend Of Racing To Feature ARCA & CRA (Lebanon, MO) Racing returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday and Sunday,...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: