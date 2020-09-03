Tanner English Solid in Lucas Oil Action at Port Royal; Holiday Doubleheader Next

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The lucrative month of August with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series wrapped up from August 27-29 in the ‘Rumble by the River’ at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania. The tripleheader weekend kicked off last Thursday night with a $10,000 to win program. Tanner English, in his first career visit to the 1/2-mile oval and armed with a brand-new XR1 Rocket Chassis, ran fourth in his loaded heat race before securing a victory in his B-Main. After starting the 30-lap sprint from the inside of the tenth row, Tanner was able to work his way six competitors on his way to a thirteenth place effort.

Following a rain-out of the $12,000 to win show on Friday evening, Saturday’s grand finale in the Keystone State boasted a $15,000 top prize. Tanner grabbed the third and final transfer spot through his heat race and later rolled off from the inside of the seventh row in the 50-lap finale. The young Benton, Kentucky ace fought hard for a top ten showing in the contest before winding up twelfth in the final finishing order. Tanner still finds himself tenth in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings and is on top of the Rookie of the Year chase. Complete results from the entire ‘Rumble by the River’ weekend can be accessed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

Tanner and the Riggs Motorsports team will return to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series scene over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend in a pair of special events in the states of Kentucky and Ohio. Up first will be a visit to the legendary Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky on Friday, September 4 for the 16th Annual ‘John Bradshaw Memorial,’ which will pay out $12,000 to the winner. A similar program will then be held on Saturday, September 5 in the annual running of the ‘Bob Miller Memorial River Days Rumble 50’ at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. Additional information on these two races can be found by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

