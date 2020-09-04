Home Illinois Farmer City Raceway Rocky Ragusa's photos from Farmer City Raceway - 9/3/20
Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 9/3/20
Latest articles
Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 9/3/20
Photos by Rocky Ragusa
Tim McCreadie & Paylor Motorsports Excited to Form Partnership with Racing For Heroes!
(ALAMANCE, NORTH CAROLINA) With Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victories in each of the last three weekends - including the $50,000 'North/South 100'...
Dakota Ewing takes Farmer City Raceway DIRTcar Pro Late Model victory!
PRO LATESA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 1 2 4 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 2 3 1 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL -2 4 13 29 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 9 5 8 05B Josh Boller Greencastle, IN 3 6 5 P3 Steve Peeden -1 7 7 116 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL - 8 6 33H Roben Huffman Clinton, IL -2 9 12 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 10 3 33 Devin...
Bobby Pierce claims Farmer City Raceway MARS DIRTcar Series win!
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 3, 2020 – A single word can sum up Bobby Pierce’s performance Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway –...
Related articles
Dakota Ewing takes Farmer City Raceway DIRTcar Pro Late Model victory!
PRO LATESA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 1 2 4 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 2 3 1 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL -2 4 13 29 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 9 5 8 05B Josh Boller Greencastle, IN 3 6 5 P3 Steve Peeden -1 7 7 116 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL - 8 6 33H Roben Huffman Clinton, IL -2 9 12 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 10 3 33 Devin...
Bobby Pierce claims Farmer City Raceway MARS DIRTcar Series win!
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 3, 2020 – A single word can sum up Bobby Pierce’s performance Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway –...
Mike McKinney takes Farmer City Raceway American Modified Series win!
It’s simply stunning what Mike McKinney’s been able to accomplish in a DIRTcar UMP Modified at Farmer City Raceway this year. Eight Feature wins...
Related posts:
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/29/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/8/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/4/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/18/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 8/21/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 8/7/20