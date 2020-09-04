Tim McCreadie & Paylor Motorsports Excited to Form Partnership with Racing For Heroes!

(ALAMANCE, NORTH CAROLINA) With Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victories in each of the last three weekends – including the $50,000 ‘North/South 100’ triumph at Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky on August 15, Tim McCreadie comes into the Labor Day doubleheader with the national touring series as one of the hottest drivers in the country. When the Paylor Motorsports team unloads their potent #39 Longhorn Chassis at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky and Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio on September 4-5, fans will notice a new partnership with Racing For Heroes proudly displayed on the nose of McCreadie’s ride, which is owned by Donald and Gena Bradsher.

Racing For Heroes, headquartered in Alton, Virginia, is a nonprofit organization that empowers the lives of our nations veterans through motorsports, health, wellness, and employment opportunities. Ultimately, RFH exists to prevent veteran suicide. They are an approved 501(c)3 Veteran Service Organization who asks for your support by donating online at www.RacingForHeroes.org.

“Our entire team is blessed to represent Racing For Heroes and all of our veterans across this great country,” stated team owner Donald Bradsher earlier today. “I am very excited to partner with Mike (Evock) and everyone at RFH to help raise awareness for this great organization. I have known Mike for a while now through racing, so it was a natural progression to partner with him and help spread the word about RFH throughout the dirt racing community. With 100% of public donations going directly to programs that are saving veteran lives, I hope that fans will step up to donate online and support these heroes. Without them and their heroic service, we would not be able to enjoy a free country and racing like we do today!”

As mentioned earlier, fans can catch the Paylor Motorsports team in action this Labor Day weekend in the states of Kentucky and Ohio. Later tonight, a $12,000 top prize will be up for grabs in the 16th Annual ‘John Bradshaw Memorial’ at Ponderosa (KY) Speedway. Another $12,000 winner’s check will then be on the line on Saturday, September 5 at Portsmouth (OH) Raceway Park in the annual running of the ‘Bob Miller Memorial River Days Rumble 50.’ Tim, who hails from Watertown, New York, comes into the holiday weekend second in the latest version of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings. More information on these races can be found by pointing your web browser to www.LucasDirt.com.

“We are extremely excited about having the opportunity to partner with Tim McCreadie in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series,” exclaimed Mike Evock, US Army, Special Forces CW3 (ret). “Racing For Heroes’ roots originate from dirt racing and to have our organization on the national stage, represented by such an incredible team. I’ve known and raced against T-Mac’s car owner, Donald Bradsher, for years. It’s great to be able to team up with him again. This will be a force multiplier for our shared mission of saving veteran lives, as well as spreading the word about Racing For Heroes and our programs.”

Racing For Heroes is a Veteran-Service nonprofit organization that focuses on combatting PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI’s), and suicide by using non pharmaceutical and natural methods. Their programs are focused in Health & Wellness, Veteran Employment, and Motorsports Therapy. The combination of these programs addresses the whole veteran, providing them with task and purpose in addition to improving their physical and psychological wellbeing. What sets them apart from most charities is that 100% of public donations go directly to the programs that are saving veteran lives. You can email Racing For Heroes at info@racingforheroes.org, learn more and donate on their website at www.RacingForHeroes.org, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The #39 team gives a heartfelt thanks to Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein Shocks, Mega Electrical Services, Sweeteners Plus, D&E Marine, Racing For Heroes, Cornett Racing Engines, Baker Mitchell Wholesale Plumbing Supplies, Bobby Taylor Oil Company, WP Racing Shocks, Maxima Racing Oils, VP Racing Fuels, Hoosier Racing Tires South, Winters Performance, Wilwood Engineering, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Weld Wheels, Walker Performance Filtration, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, Howe Racing Enterprises, Fluidyne High Performance, FK Rod Ends, Allstar Performance, Swift Springs, Sweet MFG., Strange Oval, Speedwerx, Simpson Race Products, Mark 4 Honda – Wytheville, VA, Winning Edge Carburetion, Delph Communications, and B&B Motorsports for all of their unwavering support.

More information on Paylor Motorsports can be viewed online at www.TimMcCreadie39.com or on social media platforms (Paylor Motorsports – Tim McCreadie on Facebook and @TimMcCreadie on Twitter).

