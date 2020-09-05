Home Dirt Late Model News Davenport Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane with Win at Ponderosa Speedway

Davenport Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane with Win at Ponderosa Speedway

Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsKentuckyLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsPonderosa Speedway
Jonathan Davenport – Heath Lawson photoDavenport Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane with Win at Ponderosa Speedway

JUNCTION CITY, KY (September 4, 2020) – Jonathan Davenport notched his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Friday Night at Ponderosa Speedway. Davenport, the 3-time and reigning series champion, led all the way in winning the 16th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial and earning his 50th career LOLMDS win.

Billy Moyer Jr. finished in second to equal his best career LOLMDS finish. Mike Marlar made a late-race charge on the outside to claim third. Zack Dohm came home fourth with Tim McCreadie coming from 12th to place fifth.

Davenport took the lead at the start of the race with Jimmy Owens hot on his heels until the first caution of the race came out with 14 laps scored. The race then saw a long-stretch of green-flag racing as Owens and Moyer Jr. diced it up for second for several laps. A caution with 38 laps scored allowed for a clear track in front of Davenport.

The battle for second saw Moyer Jr. clear Owens. Owens faded to sixth with 12 laps remaining. The final caution appeared with four laps to go, setting up a single-file restart. Davenport opened up breathing room as he flashed across the finish line, beating Moyer Jr. by 1.3 seconds in the final results.

Davenport, who raced at Ponderosa a few weeks ago on an off-weekend for the LOLMDS made it two-for-two in his trips over the last month to the Central Kentucky bullring. “Man, it’s been a struggle here for sure. We have had some really good years. We just try to not let the lows get too low. I’ve got to give this win to my guys. They have been working their tails off. Man, I cherish these wins. I didn’t know when I was going to get another one.”

Moyer Jr. stayed in the hunt the entire distance and earned yet another podium finish with the series this year. “Congrats to Jonathan on the win. We have a new Capital piece that Marshall Green put together. I know I say it all the time, but those guys are great to work with. We made some changes after hot laps and it turned our night around. So all-in-all in turned out to be a good night.”

Marlar came on strong near the end to challenge for the runner-up position. “I was trying to put on a show for the fans. I was really wanting to win one so close to my home. The track was awesome out there tonight, we could move around a little bit. I needed a few more things to go my way on the restarts, but we had a good car at the end for sure.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Spartan Mowers, Lucas Oil Products, Penske Shocks, VP Fuels, ASC Warranty, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Jimmy Owens, Kyle Strickler, Hudson O’Neal, and Kyle Bronson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
16th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial
Friday, September 4th, 2020
Ponderosa Speedway – Junction City, KY

Lucas Oil Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 13.696 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: David Webb / 13.743 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 17D-Zack Dohm[3]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 4. D8-Dustin Linville[5]; 5. 97-Michael Chilton[4]; 6. 11B-Tommy Bailey[7]; 7. 1GK-Ryan King[6]; 8. 18-David Seibers[8]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 4. 11H-Jared Hawkins[5]; 5. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 6. 12J-Jason Jameson[6]; 7. 4G-Kody Evans[7]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 2. 13W-David Webb[1]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[5]; 4. 14-Josh Richards[4]; 5. 57M-Cameron Marlar[7]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 8. 9G-Larry Greer[8]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 8-Kyle Strickler[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 5. 1G-Devin Gilpin[4]; 6. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 7. 16R-Justin Rattliff[7]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 97-Michael Chilton[1]; 2. 57M-Cameron Marlar[2]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 4. 1G-Devin Gilpin[4]; 5. 12J-Jason Jameson[7]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[6]; 7. 11B-Tommy Bailey[5]; 8. 1GK-Ryan King[9]; 9. 16-Tyler Bruening[8]; 10. 16R-Justin Rattliff[12]; 11. 4G-Kody Evans[11]; 12. 2S-Stormy Scott[10]; 13. 18-David Seibers[13]; 14. 9G-Larry Greer[14]

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay
1 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $12,000
2 3 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $5,500
3 7 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $3,500
4 5 17D Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $2,750
5 12 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,250
6 11 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,800
7 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,500
8 4 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $1,300
9 16 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,200
10 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,100
11 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,075
12 14 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,050
13 17 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,025
14 15 11H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $1,000
15 19 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,000
16 23 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,000
17 21 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000
18 22 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,000
19 9 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,000
20 6 13W David Webb Nicholasville, KY $1,000
21 13 D8 Dustin Linville Lancaster, KY $1,000
22 18 57M Cameron Marlar Winfield, TN $1,000
23 20 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $1,000
24 24 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,000


Race Statistics
Entrants: 30
Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Margin of Victory: 1.383 seconds
Cautions: Stormy Scott (Lap 14); Dustin Linville (Lap 38); Earl Pearson Jr., Shane Clanton (Lap 46)
Series Provisionals: Tyler Bruening, Stormy Scott
Fast Time Provisional: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Track Provisionals: n/a
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jonathan Davenport, Billy Moyer Jr., Mike Marlar
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Advanced 7 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (50 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Billy Moyer Jr.
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #2 – 14.039 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Stormy Scott
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
Time of Race: 18 minutes 42 seconds

Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6870 $224,500
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6335 $171,100
3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6210 $126,400
4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6115 $100,475
5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6050 $106,084
6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 5755 $86,400
7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 5680 $78,407
8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5680 $80,425
9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 5485 $72,625
10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 5355 $52,675
11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 5260 $83,325
12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 4790 $35,575
13 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4640 $55,350
14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4460 $40,475
15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4410 $30,750

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. McCreadie Breaks Through at Ponderosa
  2. Tyler Erb Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane
  3. Bloomquist Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane
  4. Davenport Dashes to Victory Lane at Tazewell
  5. Davenport Back in Victory Lane at East Bay
  6. Victor Lee Claims Victory in 17th Annual Pete Abell Memorial at Ponderosa Speedway
jdearing

Latest articles

Nick Hoffman takes American Modified Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
UMP MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC - 2 4 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 2 3 3 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL - 4 5 K19 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 1 5 2 25W Allen Weisser Peoria, IL -3 6 11 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 5 7 13 5CS Curt Spalding Watervilet, MI 6 8 7 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL -1 9 21 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 12 10 18 32 Bobby...
Read more

Jason Feger takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
LATE MODEL A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 1 2 4 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 2 3 3 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL - 4 6 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 2 5 12 21JR Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 7 6 1 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL -5 7 7 99 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL - 8 5 9 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL -3 9 17 74M Mitch...
Read more

Lincoln Speedway Results – 9/4/20

Illinois jdearing - 0
PRO LATE MODELA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 77 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 2 2 16 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL 14 3 1 33H Roben Huffman Midland City, IL -2 4 2 09 Dane Arvin Danvers, IL -2 5 7 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 2 6 9 38J Jake Little Springfield, IL 3 7 10 38L Ryan Little Springfield, IL 3 8 6 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville, IL -2 9 4 25 Tucker Finch Jacksonvile, IL -5 10 8 21 Jarod...
Read more

Davenport Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane with Win at Ponderosa Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
JUNCTION CITY, KY (September 4, 2020) - Jonathan Davenport notched his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Friday Night...
Read more
Previous articleSeven Divisions Set To Race On Weddle Performance Engines Night At Macon Speedway
Next articleLincoln Speedway Results – 9/4/20

Related articles

Jason Feger takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
LATE MODEL A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 1 2 4 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 2 3 3 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL - 4 6 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 2 5 12 21JR Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 7 6 1 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL -5 7 7 99 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL - 8 5 9 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL -3 9 17 74M Mitch...
Read more

Tim McCreadie & Paylor Motorsports Excited to Form Partnership with Racing For Heroes!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(ALAMANCE, NORTH CAROLINA) With Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victories in each of the last three weekends - including the $50,000 'North/South 100'...
Read more

Dakota Ewing takes Farmer City Raceway DIRTcar Pro Late Model victory!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
PRO LATESA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 1 2 4 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 2 3 1 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL -2 4 13 29 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 9 5 8 05B Josh Boller Greencastle, IN 3 6 5 P3 Steve Peeden -1 7 7 116 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL - 8 6 33H Roben Huffman Clinton, IL -2 9 12 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 10 3 33 Devin...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. McCreadie Breaks Through at Ponderosa
  2. Tyler Erb Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane
  3. Bloomquist Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane
  4. Davenport Dashes to Victory Lane at Tazewell
  5. Davenport Back in Victory Lane at East Bay
  6. Victor Lee Claims Victory in 17th Annual Pete Abell Memorial at Ponderosa Speedway

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Bobby Pierce claims Farmer City Raceway MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 3, 2020 – A single word can sum up Bobby Pierce’s performance Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway –...
Read more

Mike McKinney takes Farmer City Raceway American Modified Series win!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
It’s simply stunning what Mike McKinney’s been able to accomplish in a DIRTcar UMP Modified at Farmer City Raceway this year. Eight Feature wins...
Read more

Brandon McCormick, Kyle Steffens, Trey Harris, Chuck Adams & Morgan Greene take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 8 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO - 2 4 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2 3 9 36E Dan Ems Barnhart, MO 6 4 8 7 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 4 5 5 21D Randy Dickman Troy, MO - 6 2 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO -4 7 6 11X Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL -1 8 12 21 Chasten Boen Leadwood, MO 4 9 11 4G Paul Schrempf Crestwood,...
Read more

Brian Shirley completes weekend sweep of MARS DIRTcar Series at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Brian Shirley (3s) Springfield, Il. 40 2 2 Jeff Herzog (11) Festus, Mo. 38 3 4 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 37 4 3 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 36 5 5 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 35 6 8 Shannon Babb (18) 34 7 6 Charles Hess (40) Peoria,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: