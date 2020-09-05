Davenport Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane with Win at Ponderosa Speedway

JUNCTION CITY, KY (September 4, 2020) – Jonathan Davenport notched his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Friday Night at Ponderosa Speedway. Davenport, the 3-time and reigning series champion, led all the way in winning the 16th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial and earning his 50th career LOLMDS win.

Billy Moyer Jr. finished in second to equal his best career LOLMDS finish. Mike Marlar made a late-race charge on the outside to claim third. Zack Dohm came home fourth with Tim McCreadie coming from 12th to place fifth.

Davenport took the lead at the start of the race with Jimmy Owens hot on his heels until the first caution of the race came out with 14 laps scored. The race then saw a long-stretch of green-flag racing as Owens and Moyer Jr. diced it up for second for several laps. A caution with 38 laps scored allowed for a clear track in front of Davenport.

The battle for second saw Moyer Jr. clear Owens. Owens faded to sixth with 12 laps remaining. The final caution appeared with four laps to go, setting up a single-file restart. Davenport opened up breathing room as he flashed across the finish line, beating Moyer Jr. by 1.3 seconds in the final results.

Davenport, who raced at Ponderosa a few weeks ago on an off-weekend for the LOLMDS made it two-for-two in his trips over the last month to the Central Kentucky bullring. “Man, it’s been a struggle here for sure. We have had some really good years. We just try to not let the lows get too low. I’ve got to give this win to my guys. They have been working their tails off. Man, I cherish these wins. I didn’t know when I was going to get another one.”

Moyer Jr. stayed in the hunt the entire distance and earned yet another podium finish with the series this year. “Congrats to Jonathan on the win. We have a new Capital piece that Marshall Green put together. I know I say it all the time, but those guys are great to work with. We made some changes after hot laps and it turned our night around. So all-in-all in turned out to be a good night.”

Marlar came on strong near the end to challenge for the runner-up position. “I was trying to put on a show for the fans. I was really wanting to win one so close to my home. The track was awesome out there tonight, we could move around a little bit. I needed a few more things to go my way on the restarts, but we had a good car at the end for sure.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Spartan Mowers, Lucas Oil Products, Penske Shocks, VP Fuels, ASC Warranty, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Jimmy Owens, Kyle Strickler, Hudson O’Neal, and Kyle Bronson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

16th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial

Friday, September 4th, 2020

Ponderosa Speedway – Junction City, KY

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 13.696 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: David Webb / 13.743 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 17D-Zack Dohm[3]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 4. D8-Dustin Linville[5]; 5. 97-Michael Chilton[4]; 6. 11B-Tommy Bailey[7]; 7. 1GK-Ryan King[6]; 8. 18-David Seibers[8]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 4. 11H-Jared Hawkins[5]; 5. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 6. 12J-Jason Jameson[6]; 7. 4G-Kody Evans[7]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 2. 13W-David Webb[1]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[5]; 4. 14-Josh Richards[4]; 5. 57M-Cameron Marlar[7]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 8. 9G-Larry Greer[8]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 8-Kyle Strickler[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 5. 1G-Devin Gilpin[4]; 6. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 7. 16R-Justin Rattliff[7]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 97-Michael Chilton[1]; 2. 57M-Cameron Marlar[2]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 4. 1G-Devin Gilpin[4]; 5. 12J-Jason Jameson[7]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[6]; 7. 11B-Tommy Bailey[5]; 8. 1GK-Ryan King[9]; 9. 16-Tyler Bruening[8]; 10. 16R-Justin Rattliff[12]; 11. 4G-Kody Evans[11]; 12. 2S-Stormy Scott[10]; 13. 18-David Seibers[13]; 14. 9G-Larry Greer[14]

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $12,000 2 3 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $5,500 3 7 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $3,500 4 5 17D Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $2,750 5 12 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,250 6 11 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,800 7 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,500 8 4 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $1,300 9 16 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,200 10 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,100 11 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,075 12 14 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,050 13 17 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,025 14 15 11H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $1,000 15 19 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,000 16 23 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,000 17 21 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 18 22 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,000 19 9 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,000 20 6 13W David Webb Nicholasville, KY $1,000 21 13 D8 Dustin Linville Lancaster, KY $1,000 22 18 57M Cameron Marlar Winfield, TN $1,000 23 20 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $1,000 24 24 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 30

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 1.383 seconds

Cautions: Stormy Scott (Lap 14); Dustin Linville (Lap 38); Earl Pearson Jr., Shane Clanton (Lap 46)

Series Provisionals: Tyler Bruening, Stormy Scott

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Track Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jonathan Davenport, Billy Moyer Jr., Mike Marlar

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Advanced 7 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (50 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Billy Moyer Jr.

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #2 – 14.039 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Stormy Scott

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport

Time of Race: 18 minutes 42 seconds



Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6870 $224,500 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6335 $171,100 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6210 $126,400 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6115 $100,475 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6050 $106,084 6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 5755 $86,400 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 5680 $78,407 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5680 $80,425 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 5485 $72,625 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 5355 $52,675 11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 5260 $83,325 12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 4790 $35,575 13 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4640 $55,350 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4460 $40,475 15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4410 $30,750

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*