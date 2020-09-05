Home Race Track News Illinois Gold Crown is Back

Gold Crown is Back

Race Track NewsIllinoisSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series NewsTri-City Speedway
Belleville, IL. (09/03/2020) The race-season of schedule adjustments wages-on, as 2020 continues to throw unprecedented curveballs at nearly every corner. Working diligently to offer racers and fans the best in open-wheel excitement, Tri City Speedway, in Granite City, IL and POWRi, are proud to announce the revival of “The Gold Crown Midget Nationals”. A two-day open-wheel spectacular with big money on the line, Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd.

Originally scheduled to compete at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, October 2nd the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will now venture down to Granite City, Illinois for a two-day stop of side-by-side racing. Paying $3000 to win on Friday night, Saturday’s feature event will be $500 to start with the victor earning a $5000 payday.

Reviving one of the biggest events in the national midget racing world, the 9th Annual Gold Crown Midget Nationals at Tri-City Speedway will see all the top stars and cars from all divisions compete for supremacy. Three years have passed since the previous running of the Gold Crown Event, giving competitors a little extra motivation to bring home the top prize.

Classes scheduled to compete in both nights of racing action include the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, Midwest Open Wheel Association 410 Wing Sprints, POWRi RaceSaver 305 Sprints, and the Tri-City Non-wing Micros. (POWRi Engler Machine and Tool Outlaw 600cc Micro Sprints are not scheduled for competition.)

Set to make their second appearance at Tri-City Speedway in 2020, MOWA continues to raise the standard of 410 wing-sprint competition with outstanding racing action. In the previous visit, series front-runner Paul Nienhiser would win in a thrilling three-car battle for the top prize with twenty-eight drivers all signing in to compete. Now with MOWA added onto the Gold Crown docket, even more excitement has been added to the already top-notch series.

Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd program format and running times will be released in the upcoming weeks, stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

For more details about Tri-City Speedway and the Gold Crown, visit www.TriCitySpeedway.net online or follow along on Twitter @TriCity11 and “Like” on Facebook.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. ONE OF THE COUNTRY”S LARGEST MIDGET PURSES UP FOR GRABS AT THE 5th ANNUAL GOLD CROWN MIDGET NATIONALS!
  2. Gold Crown Nationals moved to Labor Day Weekend
  3. Gold Crown Midget Nationals October 9th – 11th!
  4. Prelude to the Gold Crown
  5. Christopher Bell takes Gold Crown Midget Nationals $10,000 payday!
  6. POWRi/USAC Gold Crown Midget Nationals postponed by rain to Sunday
jdearing

Latest articles

Michael Kloos, Steve Meyer, Jr., Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak, Joe Reed & Sean Robbins take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 5 2 8 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 6 3 5 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 2 4 10 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 6 5 3 91P Jason Papich Nipomo, CA -2 6 15 91 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 9 7 11 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 4 8 2 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL -6 9 12 11H Jeff...
Read more

Jason Feger takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 4, 2020 – He’s won this year using the bottom lane and the middle, and now The Highside Hustler is right...
Read more

Race Hauler Convoy To Open Special Weekend At Lebanon I-44 Speedway

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
(Lebanon, MO) Labor Day Weekend will be a special one for Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, MO. The ARCA Menards Series will be in...
Read more

Nick Hoffman takes American Modified Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
He let one get away from him back in July, and there was no way Nick Hoffman was about to let it happen again...
Read more
Previous articleBrandon Overton Beats World of Outlaws in Home State at Lavonia, Georgia
Next articleNick Hoffman takes American Modified Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

Related articles

Michael Kloos, Steve Meyer, Jr., Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak, Joe Reed & Sean Robbins take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 5 2 8 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 6 3 5 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 2 4 10 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 6 5 3 91P Jason Papich Nipomo, CA -2 6 15 91 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 9 7 11 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 4 8 2 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL -6 9 12 11H Jeff...
Read more

Jason Feger takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 4, 2020 – He’s won this year using the bottom lane and the middle, and now The Highside Hustler is right...
Read more

Nick Hoffman takes American Modified Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
He let one get away from him back in July, and there was no way Nick Hoffman was about to let it happen again...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. ONE OF THE COUNTRY”S LARGEST MIDGET PURSES UP FOR GRABS AT THE 5th ANNUAL GOLD CROWN MIDGET NATIONALS!
  2. Gold Crown Nationals moved to Labor Day Weekend
  3. Gold Crown Midget Nationals October 9th – 11th!
  4. Prelude to the Gold Crown
  5. Christopher Bell takes Gold Crown Midget Nationals $10,000 payday!
  6. POWRi/USAC Gold Crown Midget Nationals postponed by rain to Sunday

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Michael Kloos, Steve Meyer, Jr., Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak, Joe Reed & Sean Robbins take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 5 2 8 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 6 3 5 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 2 4 10 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 6 5 3 91P Jason Papich Nipomo, CA -2 6 15 91 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 9 7 11 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 4 8 2 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL -6 9 12 11H Jeff...
Read more

Jason Feger takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 4, 2020 – He’s won this year using the bottom lane and the middle, and now The Highside Hustler is right...
Read more

Bobby Pierce claims Farmer City Raceway MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 3, 2020 – A single word can sum up Bobby Pierce’s performance Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway –...
Read more

Mike McKinney takes Farmer City Raceway American Modified Series win!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
It’s simply stunning what Mike McKinney’s been able to accomplish in a DIRTcar UMP Modified at Farmer City Raceway this year. Eight Feature wins...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: