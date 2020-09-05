Home Missouri Lebanon I-44 Speedway Race Hauler Convoy To Open Special Weekend At Lebanon I-44 Speedway

Race Hauler Convoy To Open Special Weekend At Lebanon I-44 Speedway

MissouriLebanon I-44 SpeedwayRace Track News
(Lebanon, MO) Labor Day Weekend will be a special one for Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, MO. The ARCA Menards Series will be in action on Saturday night, while two Late Model classes of CRA will be on track Sunday night. It all begins Saturday morning with a race hauler convoy that will head toward the track, starting at 10:00 AM with a police escort.

The hauler convoy will meet at Jones Travel Plaza Truck Stop off of exit 127 on I-44. The haulers will depart at 10 AM with an anticipated arrival time to the track of 10:20 AM. Teams participating in the convoy will be given preference when parking at the speedway. Fans are welcome to stop by the plaza to get some pictures before the 10 AM departure.

Discount advance sale tickets, wildside parking, and pit passes are available online at i44speedway.net and trackenterprises.com. All of the above will also be available at the track on each of the racedays.

Saturday night’s action will feature the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 for the ARCA Menards Series in addition to a special bracket event for the ARCA/CRA Super Series. Sunday’s action will feature 100-lap events for the ARCA/CRA Super Series as well as the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour.

For more information, schedule details, pricing, tickets and more, visit www.trackenterprises.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM
  2. Lebanon Midway Ready To Open 2018 Season.
  3. LEBANON I-44 SPEEDWAY TO OPEN 2012 ‘KICKIN’ ASPHALT’ SEASON ON SATURDAY NIGHT
  4. LEBANON I-44 SPEEDWAY TO OPEN 2011 SEASON OF ASPHALT RACING ON SATURDAY NIGHT
  5. Reaves Steals the Show as the Modified Race Gets Even Tighter at LEBANON I-44 SPEEDWAY
  6. Lebanon I-44 Speedway To Host Big Labor Day Weekend Special Racing Events
jdearing

Latest articles

Michael Kloos, Steve Meyer, Jr., Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak, Joe Reed & Sean Robbins take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 5 2 8 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 6 3 5 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 2 4 10 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 6 5 3 91P Jason Papich Nipomo, CA -2 6 15 91 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 9 7 11 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 4 8 2 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL -6 9 12 11H Jeff...
Read more

Jason Feger takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 4, 2020 – He’s won this year using the bottom lane and the middle, and now The Highside Hustler is right...
Read more

Race Hauler Convoy To Open Special Weekend At Lebanon I-44 Speedway

Lebanon I-44 Speedway jdearing - 0
(Lebanon, MO) Labor Day Weekend will be a special one for Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, MO. The ARCA Menards Series will be in...
Read more

Nick Hoffman takes American Modified Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
He let one get away from him back in July, and there was no way Nick Hoffman was about to let it happen again...
Read more
Previous articleNick Hoffman takes American Modified Series win at Farmer City Raceway!
Next articleJason Feger takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

Related articles

McINTOSH THE LAST CORNER, LAST LAP HERO AT SWEET SPRINGS

Missouri jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Sweet Springs, Missouri (September 4, 2020).........In the moments leading up to the final lap, Cannon McIntosh figured a chance...
Read more

Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Off Road Series Event

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
Photos by Greg Stanek
Read more

Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Season Championship – 8/29/20

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
Photos by Greg Stanek
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lebanon I-44 Speedway Online Ticket Sales Set To Begin Tuesday At 2 PM
  2. Lebanon Midway Ready To Open 2018 Season.
  3. LEBANON I-44 SPEEDWAY TO OPEN 2012 ‘KICKIN’ ASPHALT’ SEASON ON SATURDAY NIGHT
  4. LEBANON I-44 SPEEDWAY TO OPEN 2011 SEASON OF ASPHALT RACING ON SATURDAY NIGHT
  5. Reaves Steals the Show as the Modified Race Gets Even Tighter at LEBANON I-44 SPEEDWAY
  6. Lebanon I-44 Speedway To Host Big Labor Day Weekend Special Racing Events

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Michael Kloos, Steve Meyer, Jr., Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak, Joe Reed & Sean Robbins take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 6 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 5 2 8 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 6 3 5 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 2 4 10 33R Rodney Melvin Benton, IL 6 5 3 91P Jason Papich Nipomo, CA -2 6 15 91 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 9 7 11 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 4 8 2 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL -6 9 12 11H Jeff...
Read more

Jason Feger takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 4, 2020 – He’s won this year using the bottom lane and the middle, and now The Highside Hustler is right...
Read more

Bobby Pierce claims Farmer City Raceway MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FARMER CITY, IL – Sept. 3, 2020 – A single word can sum up Bobby Pierce’s performance Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway –...
Read more

Mike McKinney takes Farmer City Raceway American Modified Series win!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
It’s simply stunning what Mike McKinney’s been able to accomplish in a DIRTcar UMP Modified at Farmer City Raceway this year. Eight Feature wins...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: