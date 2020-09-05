Seven Divisions Set To Race On Weddle Performance Engines Night At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway, a high speed 1/5-mile high banked dirt track is down to it’s final month of the 2020-racing season. This Saturday night, Weddle Performance Engines night will feature seven different classes of DIRTcar Racing action.

Leading the way into the night for the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class is last week’s feature winner, Jake Little of Springfield, IL. Little has won four features in eight starts. Following him in points is Pro Late rookie Brady Lynch of Hillsboro, IL. Jose Parga, Dakota Ewing, and Chuck Mitchell round out the top five.

Pocahontas, IL driver Billy Knebel is still on top of the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified standings, having a 56 point lead on Tommy Sheppard. Guy Taylor, Rodney Standerfer, and Curt Rhodes are currently in the top five.

Trying to pull off the double championship, Knebel also leads the Pro Mod division standings. Knebel just took over the lead last week when Kyle Helmick spun on the last lap of the feature. Helmick is only 12 points back, while Dalton Ewing, Kevin Crowder, and Brian Burns are right there as well.

The DIRTcar Sportsman are led by Dennis Vander Meersh of Springfield, IL. Vander Meersh is up just 14 points on Rick Roedel. Scott Landers, Phil Moreland, and Matt Reed complete the top five.

Bobby Beiler still leads the Archers Alley Street Stock standings, despite missing last week’s races. Beiler has won five of the eight features he has been in, prompting drivers to collect donations to send him on another vacation. Jaret Duff, last week’s winner, is second in points, while Brian Dasenbrock, Nick Macklin, and Rudy Zaragoza complete the top five.

In the DIRTcar Hornet class, Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed is atop the standings with five wins in nine starts. Bill Basso, Billy Mason, Cook Crawford, and Allan Harris round out the top five.

The Micros By Bailey Chassis will round out Saturday night’s action. Decatur, IL’s Jacob Tipton is currently on top by eight points, while Warrensburg, IL’s Hayden Harvey is only ten back. Kyle Barker and Molly Day round out the top five. Ironically, none of the top five have claimed a feature win this year.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10 Jacob Tipton Decatur IL 248 0 2 8B John Barnard Sherman IL 240 8 3 55 Hayden Harvey Warrensburg IL 238 10 4 27 Kyle Barker Cooksville IL 208 40 5 17 Molly Day Allerton IL 206 42 6 97D Larry Drake Terre Haute IN 190 58 7 84 Paul Day Atwood IL 158 90 8 55S Daryn Stark Springfield IL 154 94 9 44 Trevin Littleton Jacksonville IL 152 96 10 5B Chad Baldwin Lincoln IL 152 96



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 442 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 386 56 3 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 336 106 4 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 334 108 5 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 254 188 6 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 244 198 7 35 Clark Robertson Shelbyville IL 242 200 8 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 236 206 9 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 234 208 10 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 224 218



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 450 0 2 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 438 12 3 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 432 18 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 420 30 5 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 384 66 6 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 342 108 7 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 334 116 8 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 298 152 9 25 Jeff Wallace Decatur IL 276 174 10 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 250 200



DIRTcar Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 240 0 2 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 226 14 3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 222 18 4 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 204 36 5 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 184 56 6 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 180 60 7 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 140 100 8 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin IL 130 110 9 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 112 128 10 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 98 142



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 464 0 2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 420 44 3 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 376 88 4 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 368 96 5 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 344 120 6 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 332 132 7 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 330 134 8 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 322 142 9 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 320 144 10 4 Zach Clark Illiopolis IL 304 160



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 502 0 2 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 448 54 3 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 444 58 4 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 408 94 5 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 374 128 6 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 362 140 7 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 344 158 8 20 Casey Eskew Springfield IL 308 194 9 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 268 234 10 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 262 240



Micros By Bailey Chassis