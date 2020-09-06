Home Missouri Lake Ozark Speedway Brady Bacon Owns Night One of the Second Annual Lake Ozark...

Brady Bacon Owns Night One of the Second Annual Lake Ozark Non-Wing Nationals; Robbie Price takes 360 Winged Sprint win!

Brady Bacon – Nicole Hockett photo

Eldon, MO. (09/05/2020) In a late-night of exhilarating open-wheel action at Lake Ozark Speedway’s second running of their Non-Wing Nationals with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, thirty-three drivers would sign into the pits all eying the top prize. With over 110 total cars entering the gates in the three divisions of competition, the pristine track would see changes throughout the night: including a lengthy delay for fence repair. After all the excitement and outstanding driving feats by all racers, Brady Bacon would claim the checkers first in a thrilling twenty-five lap feature event.

Early racing action would witness #410 Brady Bacon set the fastest lap in hot lap sessions with a 13.612 second lap time. Heat race winners were #24 Landon Simon, Brady Bacon, #22S Slater Helt, and #311 Zach Daum. The night’s High Point Qualifier, racing from starting eighth to finish second in the heat race, was #91 Riley Kreisel.

Starting the field of twenty-three main event racers for twenty-five laps around Lake Ozark Speedway pole-sitter Riley Kreisel and his front-row companion #6 Mario Clouser battle wheel-to-wheel into the first couple of corners. Kreisel would earn the early advantage leading the first few laps of competition with clashes all over the track following behind. With Riley leading the pack, Brady Bacon and Landon Simon would set their sights on the front of the field. Bacon would earn the top spot with a dazzling display of driving, using high-side momentum to take the point with Simon in tow.

Putting on a show of speed Bacon would start to pick off lap-traffic at will, Landon Simon would throw a slide-job attempt upfront for the lead only to be reverted, when, at five laps left of the feature caution would fly for Adam Jones #1a flipping just as the leaders were attempting to pass Jones. With the field bunched and Bacon maintaining the lead, green would fly again as Landon Simon continued to try his hardest to gain the front spot. Trying another slider through the first pair of corners Simon would suffer mechanical issues after clipping the outside wall, retiring to the infield.

Bacon would hold on for the final revolutions around Lake Ozark Speedway earning the feature victory on Night One of the Non-Wing Nationals. Anthony Nicholson #16 would be one of the only drivers to use the low line to perfection, passing ten other drivers on his way to a second-place finish and Hard Charger award as well. Cody Baker #38 and Mario Clouser would battle to the finish-line with Baker edging Clouser to round out the podium, leaving Clouser to finish fourth. Point Leader Riley Kreisel would add to his lead placing in a solid fifth for the event.

KSE Racing Products Top Time: #410 Brady Bacon 13.612 second lap time.
Hinchman Racewear Heat Race 1 Winner: #24 Landon Simon
Bell Helmet Heat Race 2 Winner: #410 Brady Bacon
Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: #22S Slater Helt
Wilwood Engineering Heat 4 Winner: #311 Zach Daum
AutoMeter High Point Qualifier Winner: #91 Riley Kreisel
Super Clean Hard Charger: #16 Anthony Nicholson +10 (12th to 2nd)
Lucas Oil Feature Winner: #410 Brady Bacon

Feature Results from Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League: (25 Laps) 1. 410-Brady Bacon[4]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[12]; 3. 38-Cody Baker[7]; 4. 6-Mario Clouser[2]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]; 6. 311-Zach Daum[5]; 7. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[9]; 8. 31B-Joe B Miller[6]; 9. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[10]; 10. 77K-Katlynn Leer[16]; 11. 74-Xavier Doney[21]; 12. 4-Braydon Cromwell[11]; 13. 77-Jack Wagner[23]; 14. 22-Koby Barksdale[13]; 15. 22S-Slater Helt[8]; 16. ST1-Lane Stone[14]; 17. (DNF) 28-Kory Schudy[18]; 18. (DNF) 24-Landon Simon[3]; 19. (DNF) 73-Samuel Wagner[20]; 20. (DNF) 1A-Adam Jones[15]; 21. (DNF) 11X-Tom Curran[19]; 22. (DNF) 7JR-JD Black[17]; 23. (DNS) 2C-Zach Clark

Next up for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will be Night #2 of the Non-Wing Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway on Sunday, September 6th. Pit Gates open at noon with Driver’s Registration 3-5 PM. Hot Laps start at 6:30 PM, with great racing action to follow.

360 SPRINTS- WINGED A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 21P Robbie Price Robbie Price Cobble Hill, BC 1
2 5 23 Seth Bergman Seth Bergman Snohomish, WA 3
3 1 11C Roger Crockett Roger Crockett Broken Arrow, OK -2
4 4 24 Garet Williamson Garet Williamson Columbia, MO
5 3 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr Sam Hafertepe Jr Sunnyvale, TX -2
6 6 69 Brady Bacon Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK
7 14 9JR Derek Hagar Derek Hagar Marion, AR 7
8 7 95 Matt Covington Matt Covington Glenpool, OK -1
9 11 3M Howard Moore Howard Moore Memphis, TN 2
10 24 21 Miles Paulus Miles Paulus Marshall, MO 14
11 9 11X John Carney II John Carney II El Paso, TX -2
12 16 22X Riley Goodno Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA 4
13 15 75 Tyler Blank Tyler Blank California, MO 2
14 19 51B Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 5
15 21 14E Kyle Bellm Kyle Bellm Nixa, MO 6
16 23 3P Rusty Potter Rusty Potter Boonville, MO 7
17 12 26M Fred Mattox Fred Mattox Drumright, OK -5
18 13 51 Mitchell Moore Mitchell Moore Edgerton, KS -5
19 18 6 Bryan Grimes Bryan Grimes Slater, MO -1
20 17 50Z Zach Chappell Zach Chappell Talala, OK -3
21 22 11 Austin O&apos;Neal Austin O’Neal Kearney, MO 1
22 DNF 20 28 Luke Verardi Luke Verardi Taylorville, IL -2
23 DNF 10 17W Harli White Harli White Lindsay, OK -13
24 DNF 8 3 Ayrton Gennetten Ayrton Gennetten Versailles, MO -16
12 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 22X Riley Goodno Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA
2 2 51B Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO
3 3 11 Austin O&apos;Neal Austin O’Neal Kearney, MO
4 8 33 Austin Alumbaugh Austin Alumbaugh Higginsville, MO 4
5 10 22 Dustin Barks Dustin Barks Farmington, MO 5
6 4 14 Randy Martin Randy Martin California, MO -2
7 6 4 Evan Martin Evan Martin Lohman, MO -1
8 13 93 Taylor Walton Taylor Walton Odessa, MO 5
9 5 B29 Joe Beaver Joe Beaver Knoxville, IA -4
10 11 20G Jake Greider Jake Greider Derby, KS 1
11 16 31 Casey Wills Casey Wills Sperry, OK 5
12 14 11F Colton Fisher Colton Fisher Mediapolis, IA 2
13 15 0 Corey Nelson Corey Nelson Eugene, MO 2
14 DNF 12 24N Nathan Mills Nathan Mills Bondurant, IA -2
15 DNF 7 84 Brandon Hanks Brandon Hanks Burlison, TN -8
DNS 9 5D Zach Daum Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL
12 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDB FEATURE 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 50Z Zach Chappell Zach Chappell Talala, OK
2 6 28 Luke Verardi Luke Verardi Taylorville, IL 4
3 3 3P Rusty Potter Rusty Potter Boonville, MO
4 7 55B Brandon Anderson Brandon Anderson Glenpool, OK 3
5 9 21R Gunner Ramey Gunner Ramey Sedalia, MO 4
6 16 1X Brad Ryun Brad Ryun Lexington, MO 10
7 12 3Z Zach Davis Zach Davis Savannah, MO 5
8 8 1K Kelby Watt Kelby Watt Adel, IA
9 14 86 Timothy Smith Timothy Smith Rocheport, MO 5
10 10 97 Scotty Milan Scotty Milan Fort Collins, CO
11 13 70K Glen Saville Glen Saville Razorback, NSW 2
12 15 21X Billy Butler Billy Butler Sacramento, CA 3
13 DNF 2 22S Slater Helt Slater Helt Harrisonville, MO -11
DNS 4 23D Devon Dobie Devon Dobie Wapakoneta, OH
DNS 5 7B Ben Brown Ben Brown Marshall, MO
DNS 11 85 Forrest Sutherland Forrest Sutherland Cherryvale, KS
12 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDB FEATURE 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 6 Bryan Grimes Bryan Grimes Slater, MO 1
2 6 14E Kyle Bellm Kyle Bellm Nixa, MO 4
3 1 21 Miles Paulus Miles Paulus Marshall, MO -2
4 3 45 Monty Ferriera Monty Ferriera Lincoln, NE -1
5 10 5 Kory Bales Kory Bales Eldon, MO 5
6 8 89 Todd McVay Todd McVay Grain Valley, MO 2
7 15 28C Jonathan Cornell Jonathan Cornell Sedalia, MO 8
8 5 10L Landon Britt Landon Britt Atoka, TN -3
9 7 81A Chris Morgan Chris Morgan Topeka, KS -2
10 12 15 Christian Bowman Christian Bowman Altoona, IA 2
11 11 18X Nathan Ryun Nathan Ryun Higginsville, MO
12 13 57 Bailey Elliott Bailey Elliott California, MO 1
13 DNF 9 22L Ryan Leavitt Ryan Leavitt Knoxville, IA -4
DNS 4 01 Logan Seavey Logan Seavey Sutter, CA
DNS 14 9 Chase Randall Chase Randall Waco, TX
DNS 16 37H Nicholas Howard Nicholas Howard Lawrence, KS
8 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 24 Garet Williamson Garet Williamson Columbia, MO 1
2 1 3 Ayrton Gennetten Ayrton Gennetten Versailles, MO -1
3 4 3P Rusty Potter Rusty Potter Boonville, MO 1
4 3 01 Logan Seavey Logan Seavey Sutter, CA -1
5 7 9JR Derek Hagar Derek Hagar Marion, AR 2
6 8 81A Chris Morgan Chris Morgan Topeka, KS 2
7 6 85 Forrest Sutherland Forrest Sutherland Cherryvale, KS -1
8 5 57 Bailey Elliott Bailey Elliott California, MO -3
9 DNF 9 11F Colton Fisher Colton Fisher Mediapolis, IA
8 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr Sam Hafertepe Jr Sunnyvale, TX
2 2 23D Devon Dobie Devon Dobie Wapakoneta, OH
3 4 69 Brady Bacon Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK 1
4 7 23 Seth Bergman Seth Bergman Snohomish, WA 3
5 6 14E Kyle Bellm Kyle Bellm Nixa, MO 1
6 9 33 Austin Alumbaugh Austin Alumbaugh Higginsville, MO 3
7 5 3Z Zach Davis Zach Davis Savannah, MO -2
8 DNF 3 9 Chase Randall Chase Randall Waco, TX -5
DNS 8 37H Nicholas Howard Nicholas Howard Lawrence, KS
8 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 51 Mitchell Moore Mitchell Moore Edgerton, KS 2
2 6 17W Harli White Harli White Lindsay, OK 4
3 1 22X Riley Goodno Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA -2
4 5 45 Monty Ferriera Monty Ferriera Lincoln, NE 1
5 9 3M Howard Moore Howard Moore Memphis, TN 4
6 2 97 Scotty Milan Scotty Milan Fort Collins, CO -4
7 7 18X Nathan Ryun Nathan Ryun Higginsville, MO
8 8 15 Christian Bowman Christian Bowman Altoona, IA
9 DNF 4 1X Brad Ryun Brad Ryun Lexington, MO -5
8 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 50Z Zach Chappell Zach Chappell Talala, OK
2 8 11C Roger Crockett Roger Crockett Broken Arrow, OK 6
3 2 B29 Joe Beaver Joe Beaver Knoxville, IA -1
4 3 4 Evan Martin Evan Martin Lohman, MO -1
5 4 1K Kelby Watt Kelby Watt Adel, IA -1
6 5 89 Todd McVay Todd McVay Grain Valley, MO -1
7 7 5 Kory Bales Kory Bales Eldon, MO
8 6 70K Glen Saville Glen Saville Razorback, NSW -2
9 9 86 Timothy Smith Timothy Smith Rocheport, MO
8 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDHEAT 5

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 22S Slater Helt Slater Helt Harrisonville, MO
2 2 75 Tyler Blank Tyler Blank California, MO
3 9 21P Robbie Price Robbie Price Cobble Hill, BC 6
4 4 14 Randy Martin Randy Martin California, MO
5 6 84 Brandon Hanks Brandon Hanks Burlison, TN 1
6 3 22 Dustin Barks Dustin Barks Farmington, MO -3
7 8 5D Zach Daum Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 1
8 7 93 Taylor Walton Taylor Walton Odessa, MO -1
9 5 31 Casey Wills Casey Wills Sperry, OK -4
8 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDHEAT 6

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 26M Fred Mattox Fred Mattox Drumright, OK 1
2 1 11X John Carney II John Carney II El Paso, TX -1
3 5 95 Matt Covington Matt Covington Glenpool, OK 2
4 4 11 Austin O&apos;Neal Austin O’Neal Kearney, MO
5 8 6 Bryan Grimes Bryan Grimes Slater, MO 3
6 9 7B Ben Brown Ben Brown Marshall, MO 3
7 7 20G Jake Greider Jake Greider Derby, KS
8 3 0 Corey Nelson Corey Nelson Eugene, MO -5
9 DNF 6 28C Jonathan Cornell Jonathan Cornell Sedalia, MO -3
8 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDHEAT 7

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 21 Miles Paulus Miles Paulus Marshall, MO
2 5 51B Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 3
3 2 10L Landon Britt Landon Britt Atoka, TN -1
4 3 28 Luke Verardi Luke Verardi Taylorville, IL -1
5 6 55B Brandon Anderson Brandon Anderson Glenpool, OK 1
6 4 22L Ryan Leavitt Ryan Leavitt Knoxville, IA -2
7 8 21R Gunner Ramey Gunner Ramey Sedalia, MO 1
8 9 24N Nathan Mills Nathan Mills Bondurant, IA 1
9 7 21X Billy Butler Billy Butler Sacramento, CA -2
10 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDQUALIFYING 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 2 23 Seth Bergman Seth Bergman Snohomish, WA
2 1 3M Howard Moore Howard Moore Memphis, TN
3 6 11C Roger Crockett Roger Crockett Broken Arrow, OK
4 4 26M Fred Mattox Fred Mattox Drumright, OK
5 5 51 Mitchell Moore Mitchell Moore Edgerton, KS
6 9 22X Riley Goodno Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA
7 3 22S Slater Helt Slater Helt Harrisonville, MO
8 7 3P Rusty Potter Rusty Potter Boonville, MO
9 10 14 Randy Martin Randy Martin California, MO
10 8 B29 Joe Beaver Joe Beaver Knoxville, IA
10 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDQUALIFYING 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 1 3 Ayrton Gennetten Ayrton Gennetten Versailles, MO
2 4 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr Sam Hafertepe Jr Sunnyvale, TX
3 7 69 Brady Bacon Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK
4 6 21P Robbie Price Robbie Price Cobble Hill, BC
5 9 9JR Derek Hagar Derek Hagar Marion, AR
6 3 21 Miles Paulus Miles Paulus Marshall, MO
7 10 11 Austin O&apos;Neal Austin O’Neal Kearney, MO
8 5 51B Joe B. Miller Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO
9 DNF 2 23D Devon Dobie Devon Dobie Wapakoneta, OH
DNS 8 10L Landon Britt Landon Britt Atoka, TN
10 Laps

360 SPRINTS- WINGEDQUALIFYING 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 1 11X John Carney II John Carney II El Paso, TX
2 3 95 Matt Covington Matt Covington Glenpool, OK
3 5 24 Garet Williamson Garet Williamson Columbia, MO
4 2 75 Tyler Blank Tyler Blank California, MO
5 6 17W Harli White Harli White Lindsay, OK
6 4 50Z Zach Chappell Zach Chappell Talala, OK
7 7 6 Bryan Grimes Bryan Grimes Slater, MO
8 8 45 Monty Ferriera Monty Ferriera Lincoln, NE
9 DNF 10 01 Logan Seavey Logan Seavey Sutter, CA
10 DNF 9 7B Ben Brown Ben Brown Marshall, MO
20 Laps

POWRI RACESAVER SPRINTSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 88 James Kinder James Kinder Holts Summit, MO 3
2 1 56H Dean Hathman Dean Hathman Rocheport, MO -1
3 9 66 Edmund Bishop Edmund Bishop Dewey, OK 6
4 10 55 Kenny Potter Kenny Potter Harrisonville, MO 6
5 6 26B Nick Rasa Nick Rasa Sedalia, MO 1
6 3 14C Danny Clark Danny Clark Plainfield, IN -3
7 12 4 Josh Poe Josh Poe Peculiar, MO 5
8 11 6 Doug Fry Doug Fry Wheatland, MO 3
9 13 90 Dan Wohnoutka Dan Wohnoutka Bolivar, MO 4
10 8 00 Matt Fair Matt Fair Ofallon, MO -2
11 DNF 5 43 Jacob Greenwood Jacob Greenwood Woodward, IA -6
12 DNF 15 02 Austin Crane Austin Crane Ashland, MO 3
13 DNF 2 19 Bradley Galedrige Bradley Galedrige Los Altos, CA -11
14 DNF 7 8 Jeff Wingate Jeff Wingate Centertown, MO -7
DNS 14 51 Alan Cunningham Alan Cunningham Halfway, MO
8 Laps

POWRI RACESAVER SPRINTSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 56H Dean Hathman Dean Hathman Rocheport, MO 1
2 1 43 Jacob Greenwood Jacob Greenwood Woodward, IA -1
3 6 14C Danny Clark Danny Clark Plainfield, IN 3
4 4 66 Edmund Bishop Edmund Bishop Dewey, OK
5 8 8 Jeff Wingate Jeff Wingate Centertown, MO 3
6 3 4 Josh Poe Josh Poe Peculiar, MO -3
7 5 90 Dan Wohnoutka Dan Wohnoutka Bolivar, MO -2
8 DNF 7 02 Austin Crane Austin Crane Ashland, MO -1
8 Laps

POWRI RACESAVER SPRINTSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 19 Bradley Galedrige Bradley Galedrige Los Altos, CA 1
2 3 88 James Kinder James Kinder Holts Summit, MO 1
3 1 00 Matt Fair Matt Fair Ofallon, MO -2
4 6 26B Nick Rasa Nick Rasa Sedalia, MO 2
5 5 55 Kenny Potter Kenny Potter Harrisonville, MO
6 4 6 Doug Fry Doug Fry Wheatland, MO -2
