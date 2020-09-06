Brady Bacon Owns Night One of the Second Annual Lake Ozark Non-Wing Nationals; Robbie Price takes 360 Winged Sprint win!

Eldon, MO. (09/05/2020) In a late-night of exhilarating open-wheel action at Lake Ozark Speedway’s second running of their Non-Wing Nationals with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, thirty-three drivers would sign into the pits all eying the top prize. With over 110 total cars entering the gates in the three divisions of competition, the pristine track would see changes throughout the night: including a lengthy delay for fence repair. After all the excitement and outstanding driving feats by all racers, Brady Bacon would claim the checkers first in a thrilling twenty-five lap feature event.

Early racing action would witness #410 Brady Bacon set the fastest lap in hot lap sessions with a 13.612 second lap time. Heat race winners were #24 Landon Simon, Brady Bacon, #22S Slater Helt, and #311 Zach Daum. The night’s High Point Qualifier, racing from starting eighth to finish second in the heat race, was #91 Riley Kreisel.

Starting the field of twenty-three main event racers for twenty-five laps around Lake Ozark Speedway pole-sitter Riley Kreisel and his front-row companion #6 Mario Clouser battle wheel-to-wheel into the first couple of corners. Kreisel would earn the early advantage leading the first few laps of competition with clashes all over the track following behind. With Riley leading the pack, Brady Bacon and Landon Simon would set their sights on the front of the field. Bacon would earn the top spot with a dazzling display of driving, using high-side momentum to take the point with Simon in tow.

Putting on a show of speed Bacon would start to pick off lap-traffic at will, Landon Simon would throw a slide-job attempt upfront for the lead only to be reverted, when, at five laps left of the feature caution would fly for Adam Jones #1a flipping just as the leaders were attempting to pass Jones. With the field bunched and Bacon maintaining the lead, green would fly again as Landon Simon continued to try his hardest to gain the front spot. Trying another slider through the first pair of corners Simon would suffer mechanical issues after clipping the outside wall, retiring to the infield.

Bacon would hold on for the final revolutions around Lake Ozark Speedway earning the feature victory on Night One of the Non-Wing Nationals. Anthony Nicholson #16 would be one of the only drivers to use the low line to perfection, passing ten other drivers on his way to a second-place finish and Hard Charger award as well. Cody Baker #38 and Mario Clouser would battle to the finish-line with Baker edging Clouser to round out the podium, leaving Clouser to finish fourth. Point Leader Riley Kreisel would add to his lead placing in a solid fifth for the event.

KSE Racing Products Top Time: #410 Brady Bacon 13.612 second lap time.

Hinchman Racewear Heat Race 1 Winner: #24 Landon Simon

Bell Helmet Heat Race 2 Winner: #410 Brady Bacon

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: #22S Slater Helt

Wilwood Engineering Heat 4 Winner: #311 Zach Daum

AutoMeter High Point Qualifier Winner: #91 Riley Kreisel

Super Clean Hard Charger: #16 Anthony Nicholson +10 (12th to 2nd)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: #410 Brady Bacon

Feature Results from Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League: (25 Laps) 1. 410-Brady Bacon[4]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[12]; 3. 38-Cody Baker[7]; 4. 6-Mario Clouser[2]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]; 6. 311-Zach Daum[5]; 7. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[9]; 8. 31B-Joe B Miller[6]; 9. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[10]; 10. 77K-Katlynn Leer[16]; 11. 74-Xavier Doney[21]; 12. 4-Braydon Cromwell[11]; 13. 77-Jack Wagner[23]; 14. 22-Koby Barksdale[13]; 15. 22S-Slater Helt[8]; 16. ST1-Lane Stone[14]; 17. (DNF) 28-Kory Schudy[18]; 18. (DNF) 24-Landon Simon[3]; 19. (DNF) 73-Samuel Wagner[20]; 20. (DNF) 1A-Adam Jones[15]; 21. (DNF) 11X-Tom Curran[19]; 22. (DNF) 7JR-JD Black[17]; 23. (DNS) 2C-Zach Clark

Next up for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will be Night #2 of the Non-Wing Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway on Sunday, September 6th. Pit Gates open at noon with Driver’s Registration 3-5 PM. Hot Laps start at 6:30 PM, with great racing action to follow.