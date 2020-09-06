Home Sprint Car & Midget News Haudenschild Overcomes Blown Tire and Dover Outlasts Cautions to Claim Wild Opening-Night...

Haudenschild Overcomes Blown Tire and Dover Outlasts Cautions to Claim Wild Opening-Night Victories of Two-Day Event at Huset's Speedway

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 5, 2020) – Attrition was the word of the night on Saturday at Huset’s Speedway, which hosted a pair of sprint car divisions during the opener of a two-day show.

Both Sheldon Haudenschild and Jack Dover survived a slew of cautions to record feature victories at the high-banked oval.

Haudenschild’s feat was especially impressive as he earned his fourth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series triumph of the season after blowing a right rear tire with only nine laps remaining.

Haudenschild was leading the 35-lap feature at the time and he rallied from the middle of the pack to overcome the incident, which played in his favor thanks to its timing. Haudenschild, who took the lead from Kyle Larson on Lap 8, was the third driver to lose a tire. Eight more cautions featured approximately a dozen drivers in front of Haudenschild suffering a similar fate with a blown right rear tire.

“I’ve never really been good in the rubber,” he said. “Once I had a fresh tire it was just send it mode.”

That worked as Haudenschild was able to be more aggressive than the drivers in front of him, who were either conserving tires or blowing tires. Haudenschild advanced into the runner-up position when a caution came out for David Gravel losing a tire on Lap 31. Haudenschild then inherited the lead when Larson became the final driver to lose a right rear tire on the restart.

Haudenschild held off Carson Macedo, who also endured a blown tire on Lap 27, for the dramatic victory.

“I wish it wouldn’t have laid rubber, but then again it was still an exciting race,” Haudenschild said.

Macedo was the Hard Charger Award winner for passing the most cars as he officially maneuvered from 14th to second place – not counting the cars he passed before the tire blew.

“I was using my stuff up bad early,” he said. “Luckily it worked out.”

Daryn Pittman, who was the first driver to lose a right rear tire – on Lap 22 when he was running fifth – rallied for a third-place result.

“I don’t know how we’ve ended up back here,” he said. “I don’t think I could have ran any harder (after restarting with a newer right rear tire following the first caution) because we were a lap away from blowing our second tire.”

Brad Sweet, who blew a tire on a restart on Lap 30, earned a fourth-place result to take over sole possession of the World of Outlaws points lead. James McFadden rebounded from a blown tire to round out the top five.

Larson set quick time out of the 37 drivers in qualifying before he won a heat race. Kerry Madsen, Gravel and Haudenschild also captured heat race triumphs. Jacob Allen was the dash winner and Jason Sides claimed the Last Chance Showdown.

The Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event also featured a number of cautions during the second half of the main event. Dover took the lead from polesitter Cody Hansen on Lap 10 with a move through the middle of the track before cautions riddled the remainder of the race. Five cautions occurred between Lap 12 and Lap 16 with a trio of drivers running in the top 10 finding trouble. Dover mastered each restart en route to his first win at the track since August 2013.

“It was good there in the middle,” he said. “The bottom was throwing stuff up there. I knew I had to (make the move) quick because those guys behind me would see me do it (and catch on).”

Midwest Sprint Touring Series points leader Eric Lutz finished second with Hansen third, 13th-starting Gregg Bakker fourth and Lee Grosz fifth.

Lee Goos Jr., Lutz and Justin Jacobsma were the heat race winners.

The event finale, which pays a whopping $20,000 to win and $1,000 to start the World of Outlaws main event, is Sunday evening. The Midwest Sprint Touring Series will also be competing. Hot laps kick off the action at 7 p.m.

RACE REPORT: HUSET’S SPEEDWAY IN BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 5, 2020) –

WORLD OF OUTLAWS NOS ENERGY DRINK SPRINT CAR SERIES

NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Feature (35 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (4); 2. 2-Carson Macedo (14); 3. 83-Daryn Pittman (5); 4. 49-Brad Sweet (3); 5. 9-James McFadden (13); 6. 15-Donny Schatz (9); 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart (11); 8. 11K-Kraig Kinser (8); 9. 14-Parker Price Miller (16); 10. 41-David Gravel (7); 11. 41S-Dominic Scelzi (15); 12. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (10); 13. 7S-Jason Sides (21); 14. 13-Sammy Swindell (24); 15. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey (23); 16. 57-Kyle Larson (2); 17. 2M-Kerry Madsen (6); 18. 33M-Mason Daniel (18); 19. 7-Justin Henderson (20); 20. 1A-Jacob Allen (1); 21. 3-Tim Kaeding (19); 22. 2KS-Matt Juhl (22); 23. 28-Scott Bogucki (12); 24. 17A-Austin McCarl (17).

NOS Energy Drink Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 7S-Jason Sides (1); 2. 2KS-Matt Juhl (4); 3. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey (9); 4. 13-Sammy Swindell (10); 5. 19-Paige Polyak (2); 6. 2C-Wayne Johnson (6); 7. 35-Skylar Prochaska (7); 8. 44-Chris Martin (12); 9. 6-Bill Rose (5); 10. 20A-Jordan Adams (16); 11. 15M-Bobby Mincer (8); 12. 05-Colin Smith (13); 13. 101-Chuck McGillivray (14); 14. 2K-Kevin Ingle (15); 15. (DNF) 24-Terry McCarl (3); 16. (DNF) 44S-Trey Starks (11); 17. (DNS) 14T-Tim Estenson.

DirtVision FastPass Dash (8 Laps): 1. 1A-Jacob Allen (1); 2. 57-Kyle Larson (3); 3. 49-Brad Sweet (2); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (6); 5. 83-Daryn Pittman (5); 6. 2M-Kerry Madsen (7); 7. 41-David Gravel (8); 8. 11K-Kraig Kinser (4).

Drydene Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson (1); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (3); 3. 15-Donny Schatz (2); 4. 9-James McFadden (6); 5. 17A-Austin McCarl (5); 6. 7S-Jason Sides (4); 7. 2C-Wayne Johnson (7); 8. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey (8); 9. 05-Colin Smith (9); 10. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson (10).

Drydene Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (1); 2. 1A-Jacob Allen (2); 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (3); 4. 2-Carson Macedo (4); 5. 33M-Mason Daniel (6); 6. 24-Terry McCarl (7); 7. 19-Paige Polyak (5); 8. 13-Sammy Swindell (8); 9. 101-Chuck McGillivray (9).

Drydene Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 41-David Gravel (1); 2. 83-Daryn Pittman (2); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart (3); 4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi (4); 5. 3-Tim Kaeding (5); 6. 2KS-Matt Juhl (6); 7. 35-Skylar Prochaska (7); 8. 44S-Trey Starks (8); 9. 2K-Kevin Ingle (9).

Drydene Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (2); 2. 11K-Kraig Kinser (3); 3. 28-Scott Bogucki (4); 4. 14-Parker Price Miller (1); 5. 7-Justin Henderson (5); 6. 6-Bill Rose (6); 7. 15M-Bobby Mincer (8); 8. 44-Chris Martin (7); 9. 20A-Jordan Adams (9).

NOS Energy Drink Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:10.609 (25); 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.634 (18); 3. 41-David Gravel, 00:10.639 (3); 4. 14-Parker Price Miller, 00:10.716 (5); 5. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:10.722 (8); 6. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:10.802 (10); 7. 83-Daryn Pittman, 00:10.827 (16); 8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:10.829 (4); 9. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:10.833 (12); 10. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:10.863 (28); 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:10.890 (19); 12. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 00:10.910 (36); 13. 7S-Jason Sides, 00:10.914 (31); 14. 2-Carson Macedo, 00:10.921 (11); 15. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 00:10.962 (20); 16. 28-Scott Bogucki, 00:10.976 (27); 17. 17A-Austin McCarl, 00:10.981 (7); 18. 19-Paige Polyak, 00:11.018 (30); 19. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.022 (22); 20. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.037 (35); 21. 9-James McFadden, 00:11.041 (37); 22. 33M-Mason Daniel, 00:11.042 (17); 23. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 00:11.072 (24); 24. 6-Bill Rose, 00:11.089 (26); 25. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 00:11.108 (21); 26. 24-Terry McCarl, 00:11.131 (29); 27. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.133 (15); 28. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.218 (13); 29. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey, 00:11.221 (32); 30. 13-Sammy Swindell, 00:11.262 (33); 31. 44S-Trey Starks, 00:11.301 (14); 32. 15M-Bobby Mincer, 00:11.362 (6); 33. 05-Colin Smith, 00:11.554 (9); 34. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.583 (1); 35. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 00:11.701 (34); 36. 20A-Jordan Adams, 00:12.183 (2); 37. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:12.183 (23).

MIDWEST SPRINT TOURING SERIES

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover (4); 2. 5-Eric Lutz (6); 3. 4-Cody Hansen (1); 4. 11X-Gregg Bakker (13); 5. 4J-Lee Grosz (5); 6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (2); 7. 75-Tommy Barber (8); 8. 23X-John Lambertz (3); 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett (12); 10. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (9); 11. 27-Carson McCarl (24); 12. 22-Kaleb Johnson (15); 13. 40-Clint Garner (20); 14. 20G-Chris Graf (16); 15. 2-Derrik Lusk (22); 16. 50-Chase Viebrock (18); 17. ACE-Dusty Zomer (14); 18. 88-Travis Reber (17); 19. 15C-Carter Chevalier (23); 20. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (11); 21. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 22. (DNF) 23-Brandon Bosma (21); 23. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (10); 24. (DNF) 12-Troy Schreurs (19).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (1); 2. 23X-John Lambertz (2); 3. ACE-Dusty Zomer (3); 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (5); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (8); 6. 20G-Chris Graf (7); 7. 12-Troy Schreurs (4); 8. 40-Clint Garner (6).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Eric Lutz (4); 2. 75-Tommy Barber (3); 3. 53-Jack Dover (7); 4. 20-Brant O’Banion (6); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 6. 50-Chase Viebrock (1); 7. (DNF) 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 8. (DNF) 15C-Carter Chevalier (2).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (2); 2. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (1); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (5); 4. 4-Cody Hansen (7); 5. 11X-Gregg Bakker (8); 6. 88-Travis Reber (3); 7. (DNF) 27-Carson McCarl (4); 8. (DNF) 2-Derrik Lusk (6).

Sunday featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

