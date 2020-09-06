Home Dirt Late Model News Hudson O'Neal Celebrates Birthday with a Lucas Oil Win at Portsmouth

Hudson O’Neal Celebrates Birthday with a Lucas Oil Win at Portsmouth

Hudson O’Neal – Heath Lawson photo

PORTSMOUTH, OH (September 5, 2020) – On the day he celebrated his 20th birthday, Hudson O’Neal drove to victory on Saturday Night at Portsmouth Raceway Park. He overtook Jimmy Owens on Lap 37 on his way to taking the win in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series sanctioned Bob Miller Memorial River Days Rumble – presented by Pepsi.

After grabbing the lead, O’Neal withstood a caution with one lap to go to become the 18th different winner this season, and he notched his first win of 2020. Owens finished in second followed by Tanner English, Jared Hawkins, and Shane Clanton.

Jonathan Davenport and Owens started on the front row with Owens taking the lead on the opening lap.  Owens and Davenport ran 1-2 for the first ten laps until Devin Moran moved into the second spot and started challenging Owens for the race lead. Moran was pressuring Owens for the lead when he suffered a left rear flat tire with 32 laps scored. On the restart Tim McCreadie moved into second, but a few laps later he would lose a left rear wheel heading down the backstretch. O’Neal became the new second-place runner and on the 37th lap he made his move for the lead.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the seventh time in his career, the former series Rookie-of-the-Year was relieved and excited to get the first win for his new team that started just last month. “We were fortunate enough to win at Eldora last year on my birthday. I knew I had a good race car coming into tonight. I can’t thank Craig and Shannon Sims, my girlfriend Tessa, and Dustin Nobbe enough for their help. This has been a long seven or eight months. I didn’t think I was ever going to do it again. That one late restart helped me. I was able to capitalize. I don’t think I had the best race car, but I just think I found a line that worked for me.”

Owens was seeking his 11th series win of the season but was happy with his runner-up finish in the end. “The cautions were good for us for a while. The top side was getting higher and higher. There was a lot of thrashing the cushion up there tonight. There were people knocking quarter-panels off, I was waiting for one of mine to get knocked off. Hudson just had a good car tonight, congratulations and happy birthday to him.”

English, the top point man in the Eibach Rookie-of-the-Year chase had his first podium finish of the season. “He [O’Neal] got up to the top pretty quickly. I was racing with him side-by-side and the next thing I knew he was out in front.  He had a good car. Congratulations to him. It’s been a long year for him so it’s good see him get a win. It’s been a long year for us as well, we have been up-and-down and all around and we finally got a good result tonight.”

The winner’s PCC Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Professional Concrete, Cutting and Drilling, Tarpy Trucking, O’Neal’s Salvage, Bob and Tammy Burton, WR! Sim Chassis, Roth Heating and Cooling, and Slicker Graphics.

Completing the top ten were Kyle Bronson, Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards, Kody Evans, and Tyler Bruening.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Bob Miller Memorial River Days Rumble – presented by Pepsi
Saturday, September 5th, 2020
Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH

Lucas Oil Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 14.301 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.313 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 5. 4G-Kody Evans[6]; 6. 81F-Brandon Fouts[5]; 7. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[7]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 3. 17D-Zack Dohm[4]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[6]; 5. D8-Dustin Linville[3]; 6. 71C-RJ Conley[5]; 7. 1G-Devin Gilpin[7]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[5]; 4. 11H-Jared Hawkins[4]; 5. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]; 6. 71R-Rod Conley[6]; 7. 17N-Nick Snell[7]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 3. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 5. 21H-Robby Hensley[5]; 6. 39H-Mike Hildebrand[6]; 7. (DNS) 32A-Robert Starret

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 4G-Kody Evans[1]; 2. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]; 3. 21H-Robby Hensley[4]; 4. 71R-Rod Conley[6]; 5. D8-Dustin Linville[3]; 6. 81F-Brandon Fouts[5]; 7. 1G-Devin Gilpin[11]; 8. 39H-Mike Hildebrand[8]; 9. 17N-Nick Snell[10]; 10. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[9]; 11. 71C-RJ Conley[7]; 12. (DNS) 32A-Robert Starret

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay
1 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $12,000
2 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $7,300
3 15 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $4,900
4 14 11H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $2,750
5 9 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $3,650
6 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $3,200
7 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $3,500
8 7 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,900
9 17 4G Kody Evans Camden, OH $1,200
10 13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $2,500
11 23 71C RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,075
12 19 21H Robby Hensley Walton, KY $1,050
13 3 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,025
14 12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $2,600
15 4 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,400
16 20 71R Rod Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,000
17 16 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $2,400
18 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,400
19 18 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,000
20 21 D8 Dustin Linville Lancaster, KY $1,000
21 11 17D Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,000
22 6 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $2,400
23 24 17T Shannon Thornsberry Martin, KY $1,000
24 22 81F Brandon Fouts Kite, KY $1,000


Race Statistics
Entrants: 28
Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 36); Hudson O’Neal (Laps 37 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Hudson O’Neal
Margin of Victory: 0.930 seconds
Cautions: Brandon Fouts (Lap 1); Tyler Erb (Lap 9); Debris (Lap 11); Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 14); Josh Richards (Lap 22); Steve Casebolt (Lap 25); Devin Moran (Lap 32); Tim McCreadie (Lap 33); Devin Moran (Lap 47); Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 49)
Series Provisionals: n/a
Fast Time Provisional: RJ Conley, Shannon Thornsberry
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Track Provisionals: n/a
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Tanner English
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tanner English (Advanced 12 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (36 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Dustin Nobbe (Hudson O’Neal)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #4 – 15.113 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Tyler Erb
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
Time of Race: 56 minutes 45 seconds

Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7110 $231,800
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6485 $173,500
3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6405 $129,900
4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6305 $103,375
5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6175 $108,484
6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 5960 $90,050
7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5880 $83,625
8 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 5835 $80,807
9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 5630 $75,025
10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 5575 $57,575
11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 5420 $85,925
12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 4970 $38,075
13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4710 $52,475
14 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4640 $55,350
15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4575 $31,775

 

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day

