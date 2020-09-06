Home Dirt Late Model News Mike Marlar Moves to the Front to Claim First Fall Nationals Win...

Mike Marlar Moves to the Front to Claim First Fall Nationals Win at Smoky Mountain

Mike Marlar

(MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE) Mike Marlar secured his first career Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels feature victory on Saturday evening, September 5 during the ‘Rockin’ with the Stars Hall of Fame 100′ program at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee! Mike, who hails from Winfield, Tennessee and started the main event from the outside of the front row, overtook race-long pacesetter Vic Hill on the 28th circuit and led the remainder of the 40-lap feature distance. At the unfurling of the checkered at the historic Volunteer State speedplant, Mike had crossed the finish line first to bag the $5,000 winner’s check ahead of tenth starting Austin Kirkpatrick, Dale McDowell, Vic Hill, and David Payne.

The victor’s #157 XR1 Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Delk Equipment Sales, Rockets Convenience Plus, Tri-Rivers Logging, RS Equipment Sales & Rentals, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

A solid field of 23 competitors signed in to do battle at Smoky Mountain Speedway for the Fall Nationals tour season opener. Race winner Mike Marlar stopped the clock quickest overall in FK Rod Ends time trials by laying down a fast lap of 15.927 seconds. Heat races were won by Stacy Boles and Camaron Marlar.

The double-dip in East Tennessee for the Fall Nationals tour will conclude later tonight with a visit to the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee. The 12th edition of the ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial,’ which will be co-sanctioned with the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Series, will shell out a $4,400 winner’s check to the driver that conquers the high-banked oval. Dakotah Knuckles, of Ewing, Virginia, wired the feature field last year to record the victory over David Payne, Jason Trammell, Donald McIntosh, and David Crabtree.

At Tazewell Speedway on Sunday, September 6, the Sportsman Late Models ($1,000 to win), Classic Cars ($500 to win), Street Stocks ($500 to win), and Four Cylinders ($400 to win) will join the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series on the racing card for the evening. The pit gates at “The Taz” will open at 3:00pm, while the grandstands will start to allow fans into the facility at 5:00pm. Adult admission into the annual running of the ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial’ will be $20.00 for grandstands and $35.00 for the pits. During the show’s intermission, Tazewell Speedway will recognize their 2020 points champion and top three in points for each division. The awards ceremony will take place in Victory Lane with trophies being awarded!

Tazewell Speedway is located just two miles northwest of Tazewell, Tennessee. Going north on US 25-E, turn right and then left onto Bacchus Road then 1.8 miles north, then .8 miles west and the race track is located on the left. The physical location for the track is 1400 Bacchus Road – Tazewell, TN 37879. For additional information, contact the speedway at 423-626-2222 or visit www.TazewellSpeedway.net.

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Fall Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2020 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Race Summary

Rockin’ with the Stars Hall of Fame 100

Saturday, September 5, 2020

Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):
1. (2) Mike Marlar $5,000

  1. (10) Austin Kirkpatrick $2,500
  2. (4) Dale McDowell $1,600
  3. (1) Vic Hill $1,200
  4. (8) David Payne $900
  5. (13) Robby Moses $700
  6. (3) Jensen Ford $675
  7. (11) Stacy Boles $650
  8. (12) Camaron Marlar $625
  9. (18) Tommy Kerr $600
  10. (7) Pierce McCarter $580
  11. (17) Jeff Wolfenbarger $560
  12. (21) Joseph Faulkner $540
  13. (19) Derek Ellis $520
  14. (9) Donald McIntosh $500
  15. (20) Christian Hanger $480
  16. (22) Joe Denby $470
  17. (6) Michael Chilton $460
  18. (5) T.J. Reaid $450
  19. (15) Jadon Frame $450
  20. (14) Clay Coghlan $450
  21. (16) Zach Leonhardi $450

DNS: Joey Standridge

 

Entries: 23
Lap Leaders: Vic Hill 1-27, Mike Marlar 28-40
Margin of Victory: 0.695 seconds

 

FK Rod Ends Time Trials (Top Five Transfer):

Fast Time Overall: Mike Marlar 15.927 seconds

Group A: 1. Vic Hill, 2. Jensen Ford, 3. T.J. Reaid, 4. Pierce McCarter, 5. Donald McIntosh

Group B: 1. Mike Marlar, 2. Dale McDowell, 3. Michael Chilton, 4. David Payne, 5. Austin Kirkpatrick

 

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat #1 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Stacy Boles, 2. Robby Moses, 3. Jadon Frame, 4. Jeff Wolfenbarger, 5. Derek Ellis, 6. Joseph Faulkner

 

American Racer South Heat #2 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Camaron Marlar, 2. Clay Coghlan, 3. Zach Leonhardi, 4. Tommy Kerr, 5. Christian Hanger, 6. Joe Denby

 

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Point Standings (after September 5, 2020):

  1. Mike Marlar – 200
  2. Austin Kirkpatrick – 196
  3. Dale McDowell – 194
  4. Vic Hill – 192
  5. David Payne – 190
  6. Robby Moses – 188
  7. Jensen Ford – 186
  8. Stacy Boles – 184
  9. Camaron Marlar – 182
  10. Tommy Kerr – 180

 

Upcoming Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Schedule Dates:

Sunday, September 6 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tennessee)

$4,400 to win, $400 to start

Previous Winners: Dakotah Knuckles (’19)

 

Saturday, September 19 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Georgia)

$10,000 to win, $500 to start

Previous Winners: Donald McIntosh (’19)

 

Friday, October 9 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, North Carolina)

$10,000 to win, $500 to start

Previous Winners: Brandon Overton (’19)

 

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com

