Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s Super Nationals – 9/5/20

On June 5,2020 area Late Model driver Steve Thorsten along with his girlfriend, Kristin Nicole were involved in a horrific motorcycle accident that left them with many injuries. Facing a long road to recovery, the two continue to make strides. Fans, race teams, family, and friends have been very supportive in their battle with various fund raisers. Both made an appearance to Fairbury on a night that was emotional for all. Steve is pictured with Fairbury Speedway co- track photographer, Allyson Bane.