Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s Super Nationals – 9/5/20

Photos by Rocky Ragusa
19 photos
-
On June 5,2020 area Late Model driver Steve Thorsten along with his girlfriend, Kristin Nicole were involved in a horrific motorcycle accident that left them with many injuries. Facing a long road to recovery, the two continue to make strides. Fans, race teams, family, and friends have been very supportive in their battle with various fund raisers. Both made an appearance to Fairbury on a night that was emotional for all. Steve is pictured with Fairbury Speedway co- track photographer, Allyson Bane.
-
Bobby Pierce
-
The parade lap for the Modified race.
-
#32 Bobby Pierce #99W Chris Arnold
-
Bobby Pierce and his team enjoy their $10,000 to win, MARS Late Model series win
-
#32 Bobby Pierce #42 McKay Wenger
-
Bob Pohlman was the overall fast qualifier for the AMS 8th Annual Casey General Store Modified Nationals
-
#99W Chris Arnold #24H Mike Harrison
-
#7 Nick Hoffman
-
Nick Hoffman
-
#33 Tim Manville #7R Kent Robinson
-
#35 Derek Chandler #83 Scott James
-
Frank Heckenst Jr.
-
#3L Jeff Leka #25 Tyler Nicely
-
#3S Brian Shirley #10S Taylor Scheffler
-
Nick Hoffman and his crew enjoy their $10,000 to win payday.
-
The son of the late Gary Cook Jr, a three time Fairbury track champion and UMP national champion, took a heat race win. It was his first ever win at Fairbury and drew a standing ovation from the race fans.
-
#1WP Bob Pohlman #64 Dawson Cook
-
#1S Brian Shaw #10J Bradley Jameson