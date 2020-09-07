Home Missouri Lake Ozark Speedway Daum Dazzles in POWRi Lake Ozark Speedway Non-Wing Nationals Finale

Daum Dazzles in POWRi Lake Ozark Speedway Non-Wing Nationals Finale

MissouriLake Ozark SpeedwayRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
Zach Daum – Nicole Hockett photo

Eldon, MO. (09/06/2020) For the final night of the Second Annual Lake Ozark Speedway Non-Wing Nationals with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, 30 entrants would fill the pits laying everything on the line for the top prize and title of “King of the Lake Ozark Non-Wings”. Exceptional racing would highlight the night with battles throughout the field as the top three swapped positions nearly every lap. After the full twenty-five feature laps were complete Zach Daum would stand victorious in victory lane with his McGarry Motorsports hot-rod.

Early track actions would witness Zach Daum #311 log the fastest lap time in hot-laps sessions with a 14.169-second lap. Three heat races were heavily contested with #91 Riley Kreisel, Zach Daum, and #29 Mitch Wissmiller all claiming their preliminary racing victories. Xavier Doney #74, in just his second full-size non-wing sprint start, would earn the twelve laps B-Feature. Paul Nienhiser #9x would use a sixth to second place run in his heat race to earn the night’s high point qualifier award, gaining the pole starting spot for the main event.

Pacing the field for the initial start Paul Nienhiser and Riley Kreisel would lead the field to green in a side-by-side battle for the top running spot. Flying into the first corners both front row challengers would seek speed on the high side, leaving an opening for Joe B. Miller #31. Miller would capitalize leading the first four laps. With Joe B. showing the way, Kreisel would grab the lead on lap five showing Nienhiser the fastest way around Miller.

Kreisel and Nienhiser would both then trade the lead multiple times, many lead swaps occurring on the same lap. With Kreisel leading laps five through eight and Nienhiser taking control on laps eight through eleven, caution would take the top two front-runners from the competition. When Nienhiser would make contact with the outside wall coming off turn four causing him to slow, Kreisel would have nowhere to retreat climbing the slowing Nienhiser and stopping just before the entrance to turn one with both cars caught together.

Joe B. Miller would inherit the lead after the caution was cleared while maintaining a close run upfront with this McGary Motorsport teammate Zach Daum and #6 Mario Clouser in hot pursuit. These three drivers would then put on a display of close-quarter racing unlike any other. With slide-jobs and crossovers on both sides of the track, Miller would lead the way on laps twelve through eighteen. Daum would earn a slight advantage on lap nineteen with Joe B. back to the point on the twentieth through twenty-third revolutions around “The Lake”.

With Miller, Clouser, and Daum all three vying for first, neither of the drivers giving an inch, Zach Daum would grab the lead using a low-line maneuver on the second to last lap and hold on to the lead for the final laps in a thrilling feature event. Mario Clouser would be in the thick of the heated frontend battle ending the night in the runner-up position. Joe B. Miller would place a tight third in a great showing for the night, putting the second McGarry Motorsports entry onto the podium. Mitch Wissmiller would mount a charge towards the front in the later stages of the race to place fourth. Xavier Doney #74 would impress all driving from a seventeenth starting spot after winning the B-Feature to round out the top-five in finishing positions and earning a hard charger award for his efforts.

KSE Racing Products Top Time: #311 Zach Daum – 14.169 second lap time.

Hinchman Racewear Heat Race 1 Winner: #91 Riley Kreisel

Bell Helmet Heat Race 2 Winner: #311 Zach Daum

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: #29 Mitch Wissmiller

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature Winner: #74 Xavier Doney

AutoMeter High Point Qualifier Winner: #9x Paul Nienhiser

Super Clean Hard Charger: #74 Xavier Doney +12 (17th to 5th)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: #311 Zach Daum

Feature Results from Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League: (25 Laps) 1. 311-Zach Daum[6]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[10]; 3. 31-Joe B Miller[3]; 4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[7]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[17]; 6. 38-Cody Baker[5]; 7. 28-Kory Schudy[8]; 8. 22-Koby Barksdale[15]; 9. 2X-Zach Clark[19]; 10. 7JR-JD Black[22]; 11. 22S-Slater Helt[21]; 12. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]; 13. 11X-Tom Curran[16]; 14. 77-Jack Wagner[11]; 15. 2-Jason Billups[23]; 16. 73-Samuel Wagner[18]; 17. ST1-Lane Stone[14]; 18. (DNF) 77K-Katlynn Leer[13]; 19. (DNF) 410-Brady Bacon[9]; 20. (DNF) 9X-Paul Nienhiser[1]; 21. (DNF) 24-Landon Simon[4]; 22. (DNF) 20G-Noah Gass[12]; 23. (DNF) 16-Anthony Nicholson[20]

 

Next up for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will be one of the biggest events of the year with a three-day spectacle at Lucas Oil Speedway for the annual running of the Jesse Hockett/ Daniel McMillin Memorial on September 17th-19th.

 

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. IT’S MILLER TIME AT LAKE OZARK
  2. McIntosh Sweeps Night 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway
  3. Paul Nienhiser Claims ASCS Warrior Region Victory At Lake Ozark Speedway
  4. WYATT BURKS STEALS NIGHT ONE OF NON-WING NATIONALS AT LAKE OZARK WITH LATE-RACE PASS, EARNS SEVENTH-CAREER TRIUMPH
  5. Brady Bacon Owns Night One of the Second Annual Lake Ozark Non-Wing Nationals; Robbie Price takes 360 Winged Sprint win!
  6. Hafertepe Conquers ASCS Field In Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals Finale
jdearing

Latest articles

Springfield Raceway Results – 9/6/20

Missouri jdearing - 0
DirtTrack Bank Cash Money SuperDirt Series Late Models A-Feature Finish 1) 7w Cole Wells 2) 83 Chuck Comer 3) 15e Shane Essary 4) 71B Jim Body 5) USA1 Chris Hawkins 6)...
Read more

Nick Hoffman Wins $10,000 in Plowboy Nationals at Spoon River Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
CASHIN’ OUT: Hoffman Scores Third UMP Modified Win in Three Days for $22,500 in Winner’s Shares AMS Wins at FCR, FALS propel national champion’s run...
Read more

Donald McIntosh Wires Buddy Rogers Memorial Field for $4,400 Top Prize

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(TAZEWELL, TENNESSEE) After a subpar finish by his standards in the Schaeffer's Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels opener a night...
Read more

Derek Hagar Perfect In Lake Ozark ASCS 360 Nationals Finale

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (September 6, 2020) Leading 40-laps start to finish at Lake Ozark Speedway, Arkansas shoe Derek Hagar picked up the...
Read more
Previous articleKyle Larson Claims $20K With Big Huset’s Speedway Win
Next articleDerek Hagar Perfect In Lake Ozark ASCS 360 Nationals Finale

Related articles

Springfield Raceway Results – 9/6/20

Missouri jdearing - 0
DirtTrack Bank Cash Money SuperDirt Series Late Models A-Feature Finish 1) 7w Cole Wells 2) 83 Chuck Comer 3) 15e Shane Essary 4) 71B Jim Body 5) USA1 Chris Hawkins 6)...
Read more

Derek Hagar Perfect In Lake Ozark ASCS 360 Nationals Finale

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (September 6, 2020) Leading 40-laps start to finish at Lake Ozark Speedway, Arkansas shoe Derek Hagar picked up the...
Read more

Kyle Larson Claims $20K With Big Huset’s Speedway Win

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
ON THE MONEY: Kyle Larson Claims $20K With Big Huset’s Speedway Win Brad Sweet continues to extend his points lead with top-five finish Sunday night BRANDON,...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. IT’S MILLER TIME AT LAKE OZARK
  2. McIntosh Sweeps Night 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway
  3. Paul Nienhiser Claims ASCS Warrior Region Victory At Lake Ozark Speedway
  4. WYATT BURKS STEALS NIGHT ONE OF NON-WING NATIONALS AT LAKE OZARK WITH LATE-RACE PASS, EARNS SEVENTH-CAREER TRIUMPH
  5. Brady Bacon Owns Night One of the Second Annual Lake Ozark Non-Wing Nationals; Robbie Price takes 360 Winged Sprint win!
  6. Hafertepe Conquers ASCS Field In Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals Finale

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Featured

Nick Hoffman takes $10,000 American Modified Series win at Fairbury Speedway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
On a normal Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway, the local DIRTcar UMP Modified regulars are racing for $1,500 and points in the FALS Cup...
Read more

Bobby Pierce takes Fairbury Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FAIRBURY, IL – Sept. 5, 2020 – Leading the FALS Super Nationals Feature with less than 10 laps remaining, Bobby Pierce had a brief flashback...
Read more

Haudenschild Overcomes Blown Tire and Dover Outlasts Cautions to Claim Wild Opening-Night Victories of Two-Day Event at Huset’s Speedway

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 5, 2020) - Attrition was the word of the night on Saturday at Huset's Speedway, which hosted...
Read more

Sheppard Makes Case for Three-Peat at Macon

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) Tommy Sheppard, Jr. has won the last two track championships in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds class. He came into the month of...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: