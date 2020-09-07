Derek Hagar Perfect In Lake Ozark ASCS 360 Nationals Finale

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (September 6, 2020) Leading 40-laps start to finish at Lake Ozark Speedway, Arkansas shoe Derek Hagar picked up the weekend’s $5,000 top prize in the Lake Ozark ASCS 360 Nationals with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Besting a field of 62, Hagar earned the pole and never looked back as Washington’s Seth Bergman captured his second runner-up finish of the weekend, trailing Hagar by 2.826-seconds at the finish with Brady Bacon in tow to complete the Sunday podium.

Coming from 13th, Missouri’s Miles Paulus made it to fourth with Chris Morgan completing the top five.

Kyle Bellm crossed sixth with John Carney II wheeling from 17th to seventh. Roger Crockett in eighth was followed by Ayrton Gennetten, who had to climb 11 positions to ninth. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. completed the top ten.

Next for the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is the annual matchup with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway. The $10,000 to win event runs September 17, 18, and 19 at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Sunday, September 6, 2020

Car Count: 62

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Brad Ryun[1]; 2. 10L-Landon Britt[6]; 3. 17W-Harli White[7]; 4. 3P-Rusty Potter[3]; 5. 28-Luke Verardi[5]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[4]; 7. 89-Todd McVay[8]; 8. 70K-Glen Saville[2]; 9. 22L-Ryan Leavitt[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 5. 3Z-Zach Davis[4]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms[5]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 8. 0-Corey Nelson[7]; 9. 20G-Jake Greider[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 84-Brandon Hanks[4]; 3. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[6]; 4. 24N-Nathan Mills[2]; 5. 37H-Nicholas Howard[5]; 6. 4-Evan Martin[7]; 7. 29W-Wyatt Wilkerson[9]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[3]; 9. 93-Taylor Walton[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]; 2. 81A-Chris Morgan[2]; 3. 21R-Gunner Ramey[3]; 4. 5-Kory Bales[4]; 5. 11F-Colton Fisher[9]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[8]; 7. 21X-Billy Butler[6]; 8. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 9. 72-Curtis Boyer[7]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus[1]; 2. 3M-Howard Moore[4]; 3. 45-Monty Ferriera[3]; 4. 11X-John Carney II[9]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 6. 6-Bryan Grimes[7]; 7. 22-Dustin Barks[5]; 8. 1K-Kelby Watt[8]; 9. 15-Christian Bowman[2]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 3. 11C-Roger Crockett[5]; 4. 69-Brady Bacon[6]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price[3]; 6. 22X-Riley Goodno[8]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[9]; 8. 14-Randy Martin[1]; 9. 7B-Ben Brown[7]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Tyler Blank[2]; 2. 44-Jesse Love[4]; 3. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[5]; 4. 9-Chase Randall[8]; 5. 11-Austin O’Neal [7]; 6. 51-Mitchell Moore[3]; 7. 22S-Slater Helt[6]; 8. B29-Joe Beaver[1]

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 2. 69-Brady Bacon[8]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus[1]; 5. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[7]; 6. 1X-Brad Ryun[2]; 7. 11X-John Carney II[4]; 8. 10L-Landon Britt[6]; 9. 3P-Rusty Potter[10]; 10. 45-Monty Ferriera[9]

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[2]; 3. 81A-Chris Morgan[7]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[10]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks[4]; 7. 11-Austin O’Neal [9]; 8. 24-Garet Williamson[8]; 9. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 10. 44-Jesse Love[3]

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[3]; 2. 17W-Harli White[6]; 3. 11C-Roger Crockett[1]; 4. 75-Tyler Blank[5]; 5. 24N-Nathan Mills[10]; 6. 11F-Colton Fisher[7]; 7. 5-Kory Bales[9]; 8. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]; 9. 3M-Howard Moore[4]; 10. 21R-Gunner Ramey[8]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1X-Brad Ryun[2]; 2. 4-Evan Martin[8]; 3. 51-Mitchell Moore[11]; 4. 5-Kory Bales[3]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[6]; 6. 89-Todd McVay[10]; 7. 3P-Rusty Potter[5]; 8. 28-Luke Verardi[7]; 9. 29W-Wyatt Wilkerson[9]; 10. 26M-Fred Mattox[13]; 11. 86-Timothy Smith[14]; 12. 72-Curtis Boyer[15]; 13. (DNF) 24-Garet Williamson[4]; 14. (DNS) 84-Brandon Hanks; 15. (DNS) 22-Dustin Barks; 16. (DNS) B29-Joe Beaver

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 11X-John Carney II[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[10]; 3. 37H-Nicholas Howard[7]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[9]; 6. 6-Bryan Grimes[8]; 7. 1K-Kelby Watt[12]; 8. 20G-Jake Greider[13]; 9. 11F-Colton Fisher[1]; 10. 7B-Ben Brown[15]; 11. 45-Monty Ferriera[5]; 12. 21X-Billy Butler[11]; 13. (DNF) 22X-Riley Goodno[6]; 14. (DNS) 9-Chase Randall; 15. (DNS) 93-Taylor Walton; 16. (DNS) 15-Christian Bowman

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 21P-Robbie Price[8]; 2. 10L-Landon Britt[1]; 3. 3Z-Zach Davis[7]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[6]; 5. 70K-Glen Saville[14]; 6. 44-Jesse Love[4]; 7. 0-Corey Nelson[12]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan[10]; 9. 3M-Howard Moore[3]; 10. (DNF) 11-Austin O’Neal[2]; 11. (DNF) 5T-Ryan Timms[9]; 12. (DNS) 21R-Gunner Ramey; 13. (DNS) 22S-Slater Helt; 14. (DNS) 22L-Ryan Leavitt; 15. (DNS) 14-Randy Martin

A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[1]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 3. 69-Brady Bacon[4]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus[13]; 5. 81A-Chris Morgan[8]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[9]; 7. 11X-John Carney II[17]; 8. 11C-Roger Crockett[11]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[20]; 10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 11. 75-Tyler Blank[10]; 12. 51B-Joe B Miller[14]; 13. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[5]; 14. 4-Evan Martin[19]; 15. 10L-Landon Britt[21]; 16. 1X-Brad Ryun[16]; 17. (DNF) 3Z-Zach Davis[24]; 18. (DNF) 95-Matt Covington[7]; 19. (DNF) 24N-Nathan Mills[15]; 20. (DNF) 17W-Harli White[2]; 21. (DNF) 21P-Robbie Price[18]; 22. (DNF) 37H-Nicholas Howard[23]; 23. (DNF) 33-Austin Alumbaugh[12]; 24. (DNF) 51-Mitchell Moore[22]